Eagles snap counts: DeVonta Smith leads way for WRs vs. Vikings
For the second straight week, DeVonta Smith led the Eagles’ receivers in snaps. But this time he made the most of it. After getting shutout in the opener, Smith had 7 catches on 7 targets for 80 yards in the Eagles’ 24-7 win over the Vikings on Monday Night Football.
2 reasons why it’s too early for Falcons to start Desmond Ridder
Andy Bunker & Randy McMichael were joined by 92.9 The Game Atlanta Falcons Reporter Joe Patrick and the three of them talked about Marcus Mariota’s play for the Falcons through the first two weeks and when Desmond Ridder should start for the Falcons.
Atlanta Falcons Fall to Los Angeles Rams
Watching the Atlanta Falcons lose at the Los Angeles Rams 27-31 Sunday afternoon just made me think to myself… “What else is new.” The Falcons were not expected to win this game on the west coast, and they weren’t even suppose to compete according to a few sports media outlets. But this is the NFL and anything can happen. The game started as last week ended for the Falcons, with the opposing team scoring when they please.
Vikings Coach Kevin O'Connell on Loss to Eagles: 'I Put This One on Me'
O'Connell made it clear he wanted all the blame for the Vikings' disappointing loss to fall on his shoulders.
Falcons' Tyler Allgeier handles 10 carries in NFL debut against Rams
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier recorded ten carries for 30 rushing yards in Week 2's loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Allgeier, the Falcons 5th round pick in this year's draft, made his NFL debut in Week 2 after a healthy scratch in Week 1. An injury to Damien Williams (ribs) created an opportunity for Allgeier, and he tied Cordarrelle Patterson for carries with ten. With Damien Williams on injured reserve, Allgeier appears to have a role alongside Patterson moving forward. The Falcons face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3.
Malik Willis sees his first real NFL action in tough spot amid Bills blowout
Ryan Tannehill threw a pick-six, and Mike Vrabel had seen enough. The Tennessee Titans head coach waved the white flag and pulled his starting quarterback in the third quarter of Monday's 41-7 trouncing at the hands of the Buffalo Bills. Matt Milano's interception of Tannehill and ensuing 43-yard touchdown return was the final straw.
Falcons have great chance to get back to .500 record
The Falcons are winless through two weeks of the 2022 season, one of two teams in the NFC who haven’t captured their first victory. However, the start of this season is different than 2021, despite being 0-2. The Eagles smothered the Falcons in the 2021 opener, then Atlanta was once again beat handily by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in Week 2. This year, the Falcons have lost both of their matchups by one score to playoff-caliber teams.
Falcons shake up roster following Week 2
Following their Week 2 loss to the Rams, the Falcons have shaken up their roster, signing Abdullah Anderson back to the 53-man after he was elevated from the practice squad before Sunday’s matchup in LA. The team announced the move after his impressive outing yesterday. Anderson only played 11...
