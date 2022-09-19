ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta Falcons Fall to Los Angeles Rams

Watching the Atlanta Falcons lose at the Los Angeles Rams 27-31 Sunday afternoon just made me think to myself… “What else is new.” The Falcons were not expected to win this game on the west coast, and they weren’t even suppose to compete according to a few sports media outlets. But this is the NFL and anything can happen. The game started as last week ended for the Falcons, with the opposing team scoring when they please.
numberfire.com

Falcons' Tyler Allgeier handles 10 carries in NFL debut against Rams

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier recorded ten carries for 30 rushing yards in Week 2's loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Allgeier, the Falcons 5th round pick in this year's draft, made his NFL debut in Week 2 after a healthy scratch in Week 1. An injury to Damien Williams (ribs) created an opportunity for Allgeier, and he tied Cordarrelle Patterson for carries with ten. With Damien Williams on injured reserve, Allgeier appears to have a role alongside Patterson moving forward. The Falcons face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3.
Yardbarker

Falcons have great chance to get back to .500 record

The Falcons are winless through two weeks of the 2022 season, one of two teams in the NFC who haven’t captured their first victory. However, the start of this season is different than 2021, despite being 0-2. The Eagles smothered the Falcons in the 2021 opener, then Atlanta was once again beat handily by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in Week 2. This year, the Falcons have lost both of their matchups by one score to playoff-caliber teams.
Yardbarker

Falcons shake up roster following Week 2

Following their Week 2 loss to the Rams, the Falcons have shaken up their roster, signing Abdullah Anderson back to the 53-man after he was elevated from the practice squad before Sunday’s matchup in LA. The team announced the move after his impressive outing yesterday. Anderson only played 11...
