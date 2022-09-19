ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 3 Years

Cloudflare's business has been executing strongly for several years. Snowflake's massive data cloud market opportunity could make it a successful investment. MercadoLibre is cheaply valued for how strong its business potential is. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale

Wayfair is struggling, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. Home Depot has posted growth under all sorts of challenging conditions. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
3 Stock-Split Stocks Set to Soar 33% to 133%, According to Wall Street

Amazon could deliver solid returns, thanks to its fast-growing cloud hosting unit. Brookfield Infrastructure could attract risk-averse investors. Analysts think that Shopify can return to its winning ways. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
These retailers are killing it in the current economy, unlike other companies that are blaming their slowing sales on inflation and the supply chain

Lululemon reported a jump in foot traffic to stores, proving that not all retailers are getting hit as hard by an economic slowdown. Kohl's, Macy's, Nordstrom, and Target all reported slowing sales due to inflation and supply chain issues. Lululemon isn't the only retailer still showing strength amid a slowdown,...
Is This Blue Chip Dividend Stock a Buy?

The company’s net revenue and earnings set new records for the second quarter. The home retailer boasts a market-beating, well-covered payout. The stock appears to be undervalued at the current share price. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Ford Stock Slumps After Cautioning On Supply Chain Hit To Q3 Earnings

Ford Motor (F) shares slumped lower Tuesday after the carmaker cautioned that gummed-up supply chains would clip its third quarter bottom line. Ford reiterated its full-year its full-year profit forecast, which includes operating earnings of between $11.5 billion and $12.5 billion, even amid what it called "limits on availability of certain parts as well as higher payments made to suppliers to account for the effects of inflation."
3 Gold Stocks to Sell Heading Into Q4

Gold is facing headwinds from a strong U.S. dollar and the expectations of aggressive interest rate hikes. Therefore, we believe gold stocks Buenaventura Mining (BVN), Hycroft Mining (HYMC), and GoldMining...
How to Invest in High Growth Stocks

High-growth stocks can provide significant rewards, but investing in them takes careful analysis and study. Finding companies with solid growth prospects isn't always easy, so it's important to do your homework before buying shares. Look at the company's growth potential. Your first step is to look at the company's overall...
