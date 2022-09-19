Read full article on original website
Related
Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 3 Years
Cloudflare's business has been executing strongly for several years. Snowflake's massive data cloud market opportunity could make it a successful investment. MercadoLibre is cheaply valued for how strong its business potential is. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Nearing Retirement? The 3 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
If dividend growth is the goal, these stocks should be on your radar for retirement.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale
Wayfair is struggling, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. Home Depot has posted growth under all sorts of challenging conditions. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 1,828% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Zoom is a leader in videoconferencing software, and it is gaining traction in the cloud phone and contact center markets. Revenue growth slowed to 8% in the most recent quarter, and free cash flow dropped 50%. Zoom stock currently trades at 5.7 times sales, its cheapest valuation as a public...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
5 Struggling Stocks to Buy at a Discount
These perennial outperformers are down, but definitely not out.
Motley Fool
3 Stock-Split Stocks Set to Soar 33% to 133%, According to Wall Street
Amazon could deliver solid returns, thanks to its fast-growing cloud hosting unit. Brookfield Infrastructure could attract risk-averse investors. Analysts think that Shopify can return to its winning ways. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
2 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in September
The tech sector is full of beaten-down growth stocks that could make you a lot of money in the years to come.
IN THIS ARTICLE
These retailers are killing it in the current economy, unlike other companies that are blaming their slowing sales on inflation and the supply chain
Lululemon reported a jump in foot traffic to stores, proving that not all retailers are getting hit as hard by an economic slowdown. Kohl's, Macy's, Nordstrom, and Target all reported slowing sales due to inflation and supply chain issues. Lululemon isn't the only retailer still showing strength amid a slowdown,...
Motley Fool
Is This Blue Chip Dividend Stock a Buy?
The company’s net revenue and earnings set new records for the second quarter. The home retailer boasts a market-beating, well-covered payout. The stock appears to be undervalued at the current share price. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
This Overlooked Stock Has Doubled the Market's Returns Over the Past Decade
Looking for market-beating returns? Consider this under-the-radar growth stock.
Why Carvana Stock Was on the Rise Earlier Today
Investors are looking ahead to a possible end of the headwinds and improving profitability at Carvana.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2030
Reinvesting the gigantic dividend payments these stocks offer could double your principle in about eight years, or less.
Is This Value Stock a Buy for Income Investors?
TJX Companies is a well-known discount retailer that can endure the current economic environment.
2 Breakout Growth Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
These companies take advantage of fast-growing niches and record impressive growth.
Ford Stock Slumps After Cautioning On Supply Chain Hit To Q3 Earnings
Ford Motor (F) shares slumped lower Tuesday after the carmaker cautioned that gummed-up supply chains would clip its third quarter bottom line. Ford reiterated its full-year its full-year profit forecast, which includes operating earnings of between $11.5 billion and $12.5 billion, even amid what it called "limits on availability of certain parts as well as higher payments made to suppliers to account for the effects of inflation."
Stocks Edge Lower, Ford, UnitedHealth, Apple And Housing Data In Focus - Five Things To Know
Here are five things you must know for Tuesday, September 20:. U.S. equity futures edged lower again Tuesday, while Treasury bond yields jumped to multi-year highs, as investors looked to the start of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting in Washington. The chances of a 75 basis point rate hike...
3 Gold Stocks to Sell Heading Into Q4
Gold is facing headwinds from a strong U.S. dollar and the expectations of aggressive interest rate hikes. Therefore, we believe gold stocks Buenaventura Mining (BVN), Hycroft Mining (HYMC), and GoldMining...
How to Invest in High Growth Stocks
High-growth stocks can provide significant rewards, but investing in them takes careful analysis and study. Finding companies with solid growth prospects isn't always easy, so it's important to do your homework before buying shares. Look at the company's growth potential. Your first step is to look at the company's overall...
3 Safe Dividend Stocks to Beat Inflation
Owning a group of reliable dividend payers can help an investor avoid panic selling during troubling economic times.
Comments / 0