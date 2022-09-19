Read full article on original website
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Sept. 19, 2022
WTI crude oil is resuming its slide, as price is hitting resistance around the mid-channel area of interest. The commodity could drop down to the bottom of the channel at $80 per barrel next. The 100 SMA is below the 200 SMA to indicate that the path of least resistance...
rigzone.com
Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has released its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which offers the organization’s latest Brent crude oil price forecasts for this year and the next. According to the September STEO, the EIA sees the Brent spot price averaging $104.21 per barrel in 2022...
Oil prices could find a floor near $80 per barrel as Biden administration considers refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve
The Biden administration is reportedly considering refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at $80 per barrel. Such a move could put a floor under oil prices following their three-month decline of about 30%. "A long-term trading range has taken hold with support near $85 per barrel," Fairlead's Katie Stockton said. Oil...
Oil prices are headed to $150 a barrel as energy demand continues to outpace supply, JPMorgan energy strategist says
Oil could soar to $150 a barrel as demand still outpaces supply, a JPMorgan strategist said. That's because companies aren't investing enough in future production, which promises a major supply deficit ahead. The US can't rely on suppliers like OPEC to fill the gap, and will see oil prices soar...
freightwaves.com
Diesel dropping rapidly in futures market, outstripping declines in crude
Diesel futures prices have made a stunning downturn in the past few days as signs of weakening demand in the U.S., rising inventories that have developed as a result and reports of Chinese exports have hit the once high-flying market. Ultra-low-sulfur diesel on the CME commodity exchange settled Thursday at...
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Stocks gain as 10-year Treasury yield spikes, homebuilders in focus
Stocks choppy ahead of Federal Reserve meeting Wed. US to sell up to 10 million barrels of oil from SPR for Nov. delivery. Cathie Wood and Elon Musk say Fed rate hike may trigger deflation. Coverage for this event has ended. Nissan recalls 203,000 Titans and Frontiers that could roll...
US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Fed's Rate Decision This Week, Crude Oil Drops Over 1%
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Monday after recording losses on Friday. All the three major indices recorded losses last week, with the Dow Jones dropping 4.1% and the S&P 500 down 4.8%. The US Federal Reserve will announce its policy decision on Wednesday, with markets...
Oil prices will average $100 a barrel next year as demand rebounds in China and falling Russian output keeps global supplies tight, Bank of America says
Oil will average $100 a barrel in 2023 as demand in Asia bounces back and Russian output eases, BofA says. Further Russian supply disruptions could push prices higher, but a global recession could cap them. A slowdown in oil demand this year stems from expectations of weaker growth in the...
Agriculture Online
Wheat prices still plunged at close | Monday, September 19, 2022
CBOT wheat closed down 30¢ and KC wheat closed down 28¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 20¢. Naomi Blohm with Total Farm Marketing says wheat is under pressure from a strong U.S. dollar, weakness in the stock market, and weak demand for U.S. wheat exports. Corn futures ended...
Oil prices down, investors expect big Fed rate hike
NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Oil prices dipped on Tuesday, following other risk assets lower, as the dollar stayed strong and investors anticipated more central bank interest-rate hikes designed to quell inflation.
Oil dips as U.S. dollar soars; gasoline demand declines
NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Oil prices slid about 1% to a near two-week low on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar soared, the country's gasoline demand declined and investors worried about a possible global recession.
CNBC
What Cramer is looking at Tuesday — Fed rate watch, 2-year Treasury yield surge, Ford warning
U.S. stock futures were up Tuesday until the 2-year Treasury yield kept up its relentless run to 4%. It reached a new 15-year high at 3.977%. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and company begin their two-day September meeting Tuesday, with the market expecting a 75-basis-point interest rate hike for the third meeting in a row. Housing starts too high but permits lower.
Market Volatility Increases Sharply Ahead Of Fed's Rate Decision
U.S. stocks ended lower on Tuesday, ahead of the much-awaited interest rate decision from the Federal Reserve. Markets are fully pricing a rate hike of at least 75 basis points at the end of Fed's policy meeting, with some of the traders also expecting a whopping 100 bps hike. The benchmark S&P 500 index has tumbled around 19% so far this year, settling below the $3,900 level for the third consecutive session.
Dow, Nasdaq Futures Lower Ahead Of Fed Meeting
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Tuesday after recording gains on Monday. The Dow Jones closed higher by around 197 points, while the Nasdaq Composite rose around 0.8% in the previous session. The Federal Open Market Committee will start its two-day policy meeting today. The US...
Canadian dollar hits near 2-year low, TSX falls as sentiment sours
TORONTO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level in nearly two years against the greenback on Friday and Canada's stock market fell as investors grew cautious ahead of domestic inflation data and a Federal Reserve interest rate decision next week.
The FedEx profit warning that roiled stock markets may be the ‘first in a series’
FedEx’s bad news for investors might be just the beginning. The package delivery giant roiled stock markets with a profit warning Thursday evening that sent its shares plunging more than 20% the next day, their biggest-ever daily drop. Fears of similar news from other companies in the weeks ahead are mounting.
Benzinga
S&P 500 Rises 0.5%; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 0.40% to 30,829.94 while the NASDAQ rose 0.31% to 11,460.00. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.50% to 3,875.30. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Industrials shares rose by 1%...
msn.com
Why stock-market bears are eying June lows after S&P 500 falls back below 3,900
The S&P 500 finished Friday below a crucial chart support level that’s served as a battleground in recent years, leading technical analysts to warn of a potential test of the stock market’s June lows. “Over the last three years, the level on the [S&P 500] with the most...
US News and World Report
'Fear Gauge' Futures Close to Signaling U.S. Stock Selling Crescendo
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Futures tied to Wall Street’s fear gauge are close to sending a signal of growing fear that has sometimes preceded past stock market rebounds. With investors awaiting a consequential Federal Reserve announcement on Wednesday afternoon, October VIX futures were trading only 0.20 points lower than November futures, the slimmest margin since mid-June, when the S&P 500 marked a bottom.
NASDAQ
Crude Drops on Expectations of Weaker Demand, Interest Rate Hikes
The energy sector is set for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities and the major market futures. U.S equities are expected to begin the week in negative territory as investors remain nervous ahead of a week filled with central bank meetings. The 10-year Treasury yield topped 3.5% this morning; it’s highest level since 2011, which is heavily weighing on risk sentiment.
