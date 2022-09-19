ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FXDailyReport.com

WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Sept. 19, 2022

WTI crude oil is resuming its slide, as price is hitting resistance around the mid-channel area of interest. The commodity could drop down to the bottom of the channel at $80 per barrel next. The 100 SMA is below the 200 SMA to indicate that the path of least resistance...
rigzone.com

Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has released its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which offers the organization’s latest Brent crude oil price forecasts for this year and the next. According to the September STEO, the EIA sees the Brent spot price averaging $104.21 per barrel in 2022...
Markets Insider

Oil prices could find a floor near $80 per barrel as Biden administration considers refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve

The Biden administration is reportedly considering refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at $80 per barrel. Such a move could put a floor under oil prices following their three-month decline of about 30%. "A long-term trading range has taken hold with support near $85 per barrel," Fairlead's Katie Stockton said. Oil...
freightwaves.com

Diesel dropping rapidly in futures market, outstripping declines in crude

Diesel futures prices have made a stunning downturn in the past few days as signs of weakening demand in the U.S., rising inventories that have developed as a result and reports of Chinese exports have hit the once high-flying market. Ultra-low-sulfur diesel on the CME commodity exchange settled Thursday at...
Agriculture Online

Wheat prices still plunged at close | Monday, September 19, 2022

CBOT wheat closed down 30¢ and KC wheat closed down 28¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 20¢. Naomi Blohm with Total Farm Marketing says wheat is under pressure from a strong U.S. dollar, weakness in the stock market, and weak demand for U.S. wheat exports. Corn futures ended...
CNBC

What Cramer is looking at Tuesday — Fed rate watch, 2-year Treasury yield surge, Ford warning

U.S. stock futures were up Tuesday until the 2-year Treasury yield kept up its relentless run to 4%. It reached a new 15-year high at 3.977%. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and company begin their two-day September meeting Tuesday, with the market expecting a 75-basis-point interest rate hike for the third meeting in a row. Housing starts too high but permits lower.
Benzinga

Market Volatility Increases Sharply Ahead Of Fed's Rate Decision

U.S. stocks ended lower on Tuesday, ahead of the much-awaited interest rate decision from the Federal Reserve. Markets are fully pricing a rate hike of at least 75 basis points at the end of Fed's policy meeting, with some of the traders also expecting a whopping 100 bps hike. The benchmark S&P 500 index has tumbled around 19% so far this year, settling below the $3,900 level for the third consecutive session.
Benzinga

Dow, Nasdaq Futures Lower Ahead Of Fed Meeting

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Tuesday after recording gains on Monday. The Dow Jones closed higher by around 197 points, while the Nasdaq Composite rose around 0.8% in the previous session. The Federal Open Market Committee will start its two-day policy meeting today. The US...
Benzinga

S&P 500 Rises 0.5%; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 0.40% to 30,829.94 while the NASDAQ rose 0.31% to 11,460.00. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.50% to 3,875.30. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Industrials shares rose by 1%...
US News and World Report

'Fear Gauge' Futures Close to Signaling U.S. Stock Selling Crescendo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Futures tied to Wall Street’s fear gauge are close to sending a signal of growing fear that has sometimes preceded past stock market rebounds. With investors awaiting a consequential Federal Reserve announcement on Wednesday afternoon, October VIX futures were trading only 0.20 points lower than November futures, the slimmest margin since mid-June, when the S&P 500 marked a bottom.
NASDAQ

Crude Drops on Expectations of Weaker Demand, Interest Rate Hikes

The energy sector is set for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities and the major market futures. U.S equities are expected to begin the week in negative territory as investors remain nervous ahead of a week filled with central bank meetings. The 10-year Treasury yield topped 3.5% this morning; it’s highest level since 2011, which is heavily weighing on risk sentiment.
