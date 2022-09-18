Read full article on original website
NPR
President Biden discussed the war in Ukraine, China and climate change at UNGA
The war in Ukraine is dominating this year's general assembly. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to address the world body about newly discovered graves in formerly Russian occupied territory. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. The war in Ukraine is dominating headlines at this year's United Nations General Assembly, and Ukraine's president is...
NPR
Women protest in Iran over death of woman arrested by morality police
UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Chanting in non-English language). MARTINEZ: Protesters have chanted death to the dictator, and I will kill the one who killed my sister. And that's in reference to 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. She was detained by Iran's so-called morality police for an alleged violation of the rules requiring women to cover their hair. Her family rejects the police explanation that she fell ill after being arrested, saying she was beaten.
White nationalism is a political ideology that mainstreams racist conspiracy theories
In September 2022, President Joe Biden convened a summit called United We Stand to denounce the “venom and violence” of white nationalism ahead of the midterm elections. His remarks repeated the theme of his prime-time speech in Philadelphia on Sept. 1, 2022, during which he warned that America’s democratic values are at stake. “We must be honest with each other and with ourselves,” Biden said. “Too much of what’s happening in our country today is not normal. Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.” While that message may resonate among many...
NPR
Morning news brief
A federal appeals court declined to endorse special treatment for a former president. Instead, it blocked a ruling on classified documents. The federal court blocked part of a lower court ruling on paper seized from Trump's Florida residence. This lets the Justice Department resume its examination of around a hundred papers marked classified. The lower court ruling named a special master to look over the papers. It said the extraordinary search of an ex-president's home required extra steps to ensure, quote, "at least the appearance of fairness." But the higher court pointedly applied the normal precedents and rules that apply to anyone else.
NPR
What Putin's partial mobilization announcement means for Ukraine
Open dissent in Russia after President Vladimir Putin announced he's calling up Russian reserves to fight in the war against Ukraine. According to OVD-Info, the human rights watchdog that monitors police activity, just over 1,300 people across dozens of cities were detained for protesting the partial mobilization order. That's an order that would usher in a new phase of the war. To get at that, let's bring in retired Marine Corps Colonel Mark Cancian. He's a senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Colonel, most reports suggest these protests were driven primarily by young people, and the numbers are relatively small. But how telling to you is this level of dissent in the current climate?
NPR
The Senate ratified a climate change treaty with rare strong bipartisan support
The Senate ratified a climate change treaty with a strong bipartisan vote Wednesday. It phases down hydrofluorocarbons and was unusual because most climate measures struggle to get Republican support. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. Yesterday, the U.S. Senate did something rare. A bipartisan group of lawmakers voted to ratify an international climate...
NPR
Why authorities can't quell the protests in Iran
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Professor Nahid Siamdoust of the University of Texas at Austin's Department of Middle Eastern Studies about large popular protests in Iran.
US and Russia engage in a digital battle for hearts and minds
The battle over Ukraine extends across the world: Information warfare is quickly evolving as key nations seek to influence public opinion and gain political support. As during the Cold War, Russia and the United States are the two main combatants. Some efforts are clandestine, but plenty of material is broadcast to the public as each country attempts to, in the words of political linguists, “constrain the power and influence of the other … and win ‘hearts and minds’ … around the world.” Key government-sponsored media outlets in the current battle are Russia Today, often known as RT, and two U.S. government-backed...
NPR
Migration Policy Institute discusses which states shoulder the burden of immigration
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Steve Inskeep asks Muzaffar Chishti a senior fellow at the Migration Policy Institute, about the impact of immigration policy on U.S. communities.
NPR
China's COVID rules complicate things for parents whose surrogates live in the U.S.
AUNTIE WANG: (Non-English language spoken). EMILY FENG, BYLINE: Inside this three-story pastel mansion in Orange County suburbia, Auntie Wang (ph) cradles her precious charge - Echo (ph), a 16-day-old baby. AUNTIE WANG: (Through interpreter) The more time you spend with her, the more she is attached to you. You hold...
NPR
Putin says Russia will mobilize up to 300,000 additional troops to fight in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin says Russia will mobilize up to 300,000 additional troops to fight in Ukraine. Moscow appears poised to annex the Ukrainian territory it currently controls. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. As Russia loses ground on the battlefield in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin made a major announcement that raises the...
NPR
Jailing of former senator raises fears over corrosion of democracy in the Philippines
The case of a jailed former senator who had spoken out against then-President Rodrigo Duterte highlights concerns about democracy in the Philippines. As we look at the state of democracy around the world, let's turn to the Philippines. A human rights defender there has been jailed for years, raising fears that the country's democratic guardrails have corroded. Supporters of the jailed former senator say she was framed in retaliation for exposing unlawful killings during the war on drugs initiative of then-President Rodrigo Duterte. NPR's Julie McCarthy reports.
NPR
Trump's Legal Woes, Another Fed Rate Hike, Protests Continue In Iran
The legal troubles of former President Trump continue to mount, as federal judges rule against him in the DOJ investigation, and a new lawsuit is filed. In an ongoing effort to tackle inflation the Federal Reserve raised interest rates again. Protests in Iran continue after a young woman died while in police custody.
NPR
The reopening of McDonald's in Ukraine is serving up a reminder of life before war
Russia today has announced the mobilization of up to 300,000 reservists for its war in Ukraine. But, as NPR's Julian Hayda reports from Kyiv, many are unfazed by the news and are instead going to McDonald's, which has just reopened in the Ukrainian capital. JULIAN HAYDA, BYLINE: Every Ukrainian of...
NPR
Some Ukrainian towns are now liberated, but Russian forces left them in shambles
Apartments and houses are in ruins in the towns that Ukrainian forces have liberated from their short Russian occupation. Gas and electrical lines are in tatters. Grocery stores are empty. And while many people fled if they could, there are also Ukrainian civilians who remained behind, and they are now describing what they saw. NPR's Jason Beaubien reports from the Kharkiv region of eastern Ukraine.
NPR
Tensions around the Ukraine war were high at today's UN Security Council meeting
Russia is doubling down on its war in Ukraine. Ukraine is demanding that Russia face an international tribunal for the crime of aggression and war crimes. That is the backdrop for today's U.N. Security Council meeting, where peace talks appeared a long way off. NPR's Michele Kelemen reports. MICHELE KELEMEN,...
NPR
Republican leaders in Montana are seething as state courts are blocking two attempts to restrict the rights of transgender people. Montana Public Radio's Shaylee Ragar reports conservatives are complaining that the courts are politically biased.
SHAYLEE RAGAR, BYLINE: After 16 years of Democratic governors vetoing their legislative priorities, Republicans in Montana finally saw one of their own elected governor in 2020. The following year, they pursued an agenda they knew the new governor would support, including making it harder to change one's gender on a birth certificate. Jeff Laszloffy with the Montana Family Foundation testified in support.
NPR
Russian history professor breaks down Putin's latest speech
Sergey Radchenko, professor of Russian history at Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies takes a look at Putin's speech declaring a partial mobilization in Russia. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. What do we make of Russia's partial mobilization of the armed forces? President Vladimir Putin is calling up military reservists, pulling...
NPR
Pakistan's foreign minister talks about the country's flood damage
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan's foreign minister, is at the U.N. along with other leaders to seek help for a country ravaged by floods. Leaders of Pakistan are at the United Nations this week seeking help for a country under water. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is his country's foreign minister. BILAWAL BHUTTO...
NPR
Japan's treatment of Ukrainians contrasts with its prior refugee policy
Audio will be available later today. Japan has taken in hundreds of Ukrainians fleeing Russia. Japan's embrace of the Ukrainians contrasts with the less than 1% of refugees from other nations that Tokyo has recently accepted.
