Putin says Russia will mobilize up to 300,000 additional troops to fight in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin says Russia will mobilize up to 300,000 additional troops to fight in Ukraine. Moscow appears poised to annex the Ukrainian territory it currently controls. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. As Russia loses ground on the battlefield in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin made a major announcement that raises the...
The reopening of McDonald's in Ukraine is serving up a reminder of life before war
Many in Ukraine are unfazed by the news that Russia is mobilizing 300,000 troops — and are instead going to McDonald's, which has just reopened. Russia today has announced the mobilization of up to 300,000 reservists for its war in Ukraine. But, as NPR's Julian Hayda reports from Kyiv, many are unfazed by the news and are instead going to McDonald's, which has just reopened in the Ukrainian capital.
President Biden discussed the war in Ukraine, China and climate change at UNGA
The war in Ukraine is dominating this year's general assembly. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to address the world body about newly discovered graves in formerly Russian occupied territory. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. The war in Ukraine is dominating headlines at this year's United Nations General Assembly, and Ukraine's president is...
Russian history professor breaks down Putin's latest speech
Sergey Radchenko, professor of Russian history at Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies takes a look at Putin's speech declaring a partial mobilization in Russia. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. What do we make of Russia's partial mobilization of the armed forces? President Vladimir Putin is calling up military reservists, pulling...
What Putin's partial mobilization announcement means for Ukraine
NPR's A Martinez talks to retired Col. Mark Cancian about what Putin's partial mobilization of the Russian military and attempts to annex Ukrainian territory tell us about the next phase of the war. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Open dissent in Russia after President Vladimir Putin announced he's calling up Russian reserves...
As the weather gets colder, Russian forces have targeted Ukraine's energy supply
Winter in Ukraine is freezing. And as summer turns to fall, Russian forces have targeted Ukraine's energy supply. The largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine has been under Russian occupation for months. And right now, it isn't generating electricity for safety reasons. Russian shelling recently hit power and heating plants in several parts of Ukraine, including a missile attack near a different nuclear power plant, and many of Ukraine's coal mines in the east are under Russian control. All of this is in the portfolio of Ukraine's energy minister. German Galushchenko is in Pittsburgh right now for a clean energy conference, and that's where we have reached him. Minister Galushchenko, welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
Some Ukrainian towns are now liberated, but Russian forces left them in shambles
Apartments and houses are in ruins in the towns that Ukrainian forces have liberated from their short Russian occupation. Gas and electrical lines are in tatters. Grocery stores are empty. And while many people fled if they could, there are also Ukrainian civilians who remained behind, and they are now describing what they saw. NPR's Jason Beaubien reports from the Kharkiv region of eastern Ukraine.
What's next for the war in Ukraine
After nearly seven months of war in Ukraine, a lot has happened recently. There was Ukraine's successful counteroffensive in the east. Then, the Kremlin ordered more Russian troops to mobilize, and its puppet authorities in Ukraine announced plans that would lead to further annexation of Russian occupied territory. And if all that is not enough, Russian President Vladimir Putin is threatening to deploy nuclear weapons. Three members of Ukraine's parliament recently met their U.S. congressional counterparts and requested longer-range artillery and tanks. Here's how one of those lawmakers put it through an interpreter.
Tensions around the Ukraine war were high at today's UN Security Council meeting
The United Nations Security Council meets on Ukraine, as Russia mobilizes more forces and Ukraine accuses Russia of fresh atrocities in Izium. Russia is doubling down on its war in Ukraine. Ukraine is demanding that Russia face an international tribunal for the crime of aggression and war crimes. That is the backdrop for today's U.N. Security Council meeting, where peace talks appeared a long way off. NPR's Michele Kelemen reports.
Russian state-media stars pushing Putin's official war narrative have been exempted from fighting in Ukraine
Russia's Ministry of Defense announced that state-approved journalists won't be drafted Putin's latest enlistment, along with IT workers and bankers.
Putin announces a partial military mobilization for Russian citizens
Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a partial mobilization of Russia's armed forces on Wednesday morning, signing a decree that will send Russians with military training to join the fight in Ukraine. Military reservists are being told to leave their civilian lives to support Russia's invading army. And he also made what was seen as a threat to use nuclear weapons. He's heard through an interpreter for Sky News.
Russia-Ukraine war: Kyiv condemns ‘propaganda show’ as ‘voting’ begins in occupied areas – live
Voting in four regions under Moscow’s control has begun
Morning news brief
The DOJ wins an appeal to continue the Trump probe. The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates again. And, Iranian women protest the death of a woman who arrested by the morality police. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. A federal appeals court declined to endorse special treatment for a former president. Instead, it...
Jailing of former senator raises fears over corrosion of democracy in the Philippines
The case of a jailed former senator who had spoken out against then-President Rodrigo Duterte highlights concerns about democracy in the Philippines. As we look at the state of democracy around the world, let's turn to the Philippines. A human rights defender there has been jailed for years, raising fears that the country's democratic guardrails have corroded. Supporters of the jailed former senator say she was framed in retaliation for exposing unlawful killings during the war on drugs initiative of then-President Rodrigo Duterte. NPR's Julie McCarthy reports.
Rouble surges, stocks fall as Russia holds Ukraine referendums
Sept 23 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble surged to new multi-week highs on Friday while stocks fell in volatile trade as Moscow mobilises some 300,000 extra troops for the conflict in Ukraine.
The DOJ can keep examining classified records seized at Mar-a-Lago
A federal appeals court is restoring the Justice Department's access to top-secret and classified government records that were seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. A federal appeals court declined to endorse special treatment for a former president. Instead, it blocked a ruling on classified documents.
Trump has taken 2 big legal blows
Former President Donald Trump suffered two big legal setbacks yesterday. First, the New York attorney general sued Trump and three of his adult children, alleging years of fraud in the family business. And then last night, a federal appeals court said prosecutors could review classified materials the FBI seized from Trump's Florida estate, overruling a lower court. NPR justice correspondent Carrie Johnson is following the former president's legal travails. Hey, Carrie.
Trump's Legal Woes, Another Fed Rate Hike, Protests Continue In Iran
The legal troubles of former President Trump continue to mount, as federal judges rule against him in the DOJ investigation, and a new lawsuit is filed. In an ongoing effort to tackle inflation the Federal Reserve raised interest rates again. Protests in Iran continue after a young woman died while in police custody.
Women protest in Iran over death of woman arrested by morality police
UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Chanting in non-English language). MARTINEZ: Protesters have chanted death to the dictator, and I will kill the one who killed my sister. And that's in reference to 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. She was detained by Iran's so-called morality police for an alleged violation of the rules requiring women to cover their hair. Her family rejects the police explanation that she fell ill after being arrested, saying she was beaten.
Why authorities can't quell the protests in Iran
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Professor Nahid Siamdoust of the University of Texas at Austin's Department of Middle Eastern Studies about large popular protests in Iran.
