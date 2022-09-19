Read full article on original website
Did Washington Answer These Important Questions During the Michigan State Win?
Prior to the Michigan State game, there were five questions the UW program needed to find answers to. Were the Huskies successful in doing that? Below are the conclusions drawn to said questions. To look back at why these questions were posed, view it here: https://realdawghuskies.com/michigan-state-preview-questions-that-need-answers/. Who is the Dynamic...
3 reasons Washington Huskies are serious contenders for a big college football bowl game
Week 3 of the college football season is behind us, and the College Football Playoff picture is growing clearer. Most of the usual contenders, such as Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State, won in blowout fashion, as expected. However, one surprise college football team is emerging as a contender after a big win on Saturday: Washington.
Match-up History: the Washington Huskies vs. the Stanford Cardinal
The match-up between these two teams has always been competitive no matter the talent and record both have going into the games. This will be a game for bragging rights, not just on the season, but with the overall record tied at 44-44-4, the winner will have the upper hand in match-up history. Home field advantage doesn’t mean much between these two teams as the UW is 22-21-3 while playing the Cardinal in Seattle.
LISTEN: 4th and Inches Podcast Discusses Washington’s Victory Over Michigan State
The Washington Huskies took down the #11 team in the country on the shores of Montlake on Saturday night. The resounding victory was an exclamation point in the first act of the Kalen DeBoer era. Michael Penix was masterful through the first three and a half quarters Saturday night shredding...
Big Weekend Helps Huskies Land Commitment from Las Vegas WR
The UW reconnects with Liberty High School, where it has had a complicated recruiting history.
WOOF: Washington lands commitment from 2024 3-star Landon Bell
Washington clearly made an impression on Liberty (Nevada) three-star athlete Landon Bell, who officially announced his commitment to the Huskies on Sunday. He becomes the first player to commit to Kalen DeBoer’s class of 2024, and the first from an enormous group of visitors that watched the now 18th-ranked Huskies defeat the then 11th-ranked Michigan State Spartans 39-28 on Saturday night.
Tears Filled Husky Locker Room As Players Considered Their Football Journey
UW players got choked up as they spoke to coach Kalen DeBoer.
'Serious, Confirmed' Hazing Incident Leads a Washington High School Football Team to Forfeit Game
An investigation into a "serious, confirmed" hazing incident that violated Bellingham Public Schools' policies forced the Sehome High School football team to forfeit last week's Northwest Conference football game against Sedro-Woolley. The school district said the Mariners have already returned to practice and are scheduled to return to action Friday...
It Was 'Showtime' in Saturday's Game, But Husky Fans Didn't Know It
The freshman edge rusher made his college debut against Michigan State.
One of the largest freshman classes in University of Washington history moving onto campus this week
SEATTLE — A packed car and a hopeful freshman may be the latest metric that the world is getting back to normal. The University of Washington campus will be busy for the next three days with students moving into on-campus housing. Grace Sheehan is a six-hour flight from her...
HS Football: Big Second Half Helps Puyallup Spoil South Kitsap Upset
A Saturday night matchup in the SPSL 4A put an end to the week and it ended up being a scare for the #5 ranked Puyallup Vikings. The South Kitsap Wolves came into the matchup ready to throw everything they had at the Vikings to try to shake the SPSL to its core. While South Kitsap did put the rest of the league on notice, it would be Puyallup using a big third quarter to stay perfect on the young season.
The Evergreen State College Ranked No. 1 in the Nation for Public Good by Washington Monthly
The Evergreen State College has earned the top spot ranking by Washington Monthly in their 2022 University Rankings. Since 2005 Washington Monthly has ranked four-year, liberal arts colleges based on their contributions to the public good in three broad categories: social mobility, research and promoting public service. “This first-place ranking...
Leaving Seattle: 3 Families on Why They Moved Away
There’s a lot to love about Seattle. But it seems like every conversation eventually comes around to how expensive it is to live here. Plus, you can never find parking and when you do it’s expensive, too. At least it’s not like New York — or is it? Has Seattle really become such a hard place to live that the cons outweigh the benefits? We talked to some former Seattle families to find out why they left and if the grass is really greener somewhere else.
High School Football Roundup: Kentridge wallops Decatur 47-14
Kentridge rides to cruise-control win over Decatur 47-14 Kentridge’s overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Decatur 47-14 during this local football game. Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored. The Chargers fought to a 32-7 halftime margin at the Golden...
What the heck was that sound that rumbled across Seattle on Saturday night? (Updated!)
A private fireworks show between Ballard and Bainbridge had residents across three counties wondering what the sound was. round 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, cell phones from Bainbridge Island to Ballard lit up: What the heck is that sound?!. To residents of Ballard and Greenwood, it sounded like thunder. On Bainbridge,...
In Seattle, Courts Might Reject Approval Voting . . .
Author’s note: A few weeks ago, I detailed why approval voting would be a risky venture for Seattle. Then, I argued that approval voting would start no sooner than ranked choice voting in Seattle, if voters chose it in November. This time: a voting-rights law firm examines the two options’ legality.
Rantz: Mayor Harrell gives up on crime, says Seattle must keep itself safe
It’s safe to say that Seattle residents are losing patience with the city on crime. Too bad Mayor Bruce Harrell has given up on keeping the city safe. All he has are empty gestures. As a candidate, Harrell promised to address the rampant homelessness and crime plaguing the city....
The end of a Northwest news era. Our ‘guy in Olympia’ is moving on
It would be nearly impossible to count the number of times KUOW and Northwest News Network listeners have heard this sign-off:. Sadly, we can’t expect to hear those words again in the near future. Journalist Austin Jenkins has left the public radio fold. He accepted a staff writer position with a Washington, D.C.-based start-up, Pluribus News.
Medical transportation company set to leave Washington
FIFE, Wash. — Falck Northwest is closing its doors in Washington, which means a key role in medical response in the state will be impacted. The medical service company announced that it’ll be shutting down its Fife and Mountlake Terrace locations due to economic strains. Falck NW provides...
Investigation uncovers truth behind voter fraud claims in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, Wash. — In late 2021, a group of volunteers turned onto Coulter Creek Road on a mission to uncover fraud and incompetence in Mason County elections. They hit paydirt - literally an empty lot of dirt and trees with no house. Yet, four voters were registered at this Belfair property.
