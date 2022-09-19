ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

realdawghuskies.com

Did Washington Answer These Important Questions During the Michigan State Win?

Prior to the Michigan State game, there were five questions the UW program needed to find answers to. Were the Huskies successful in doing that? Below are the conclusions drawn to said questions. To look back at why these questions were posed, view it here: https://realdawghuskies.com/michigan-state-preview-questions-that-need-answers/. Who is the Dynamic...
SEATTLE, WA
realdawghuskies.com

Match-up History: the Washington Huskies vs. the Stanford Cardinal

The match-up between these two teams has always been competitive no matter the talent and record both have going into the games. This will be a game for bragging rights, not just on the season, but with the overall record tied at 44-44-4, the winner will have the upper hand in match-up history. Home field advantage doesn’t mean much between these two teams as the UW is 22-21-3 while playing the Cardinal in Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
realdawghuskies.com

WOOF: Washington lands commitment from 2024 3-star Landon Bell

Washington clearly made an impression on Liberty (Nevada) three-star athlete Landon Bell, who officially announced his commitment to the Huskies on Sunday. He becomes the first player to commit to Kalen DeBoer’s class of 2024, and the first from an enormous group of visitors that watched the now 18th-ranked Huskies defeat the then 11th-ranked Michigan State Spartans 39-28 on Saturday night.
SEATTLE, WA
elisportsnetwork.com

HS Football: Big Second Half Helps Puyallup Spoil South Kitsap Upset

A Saturday night matchup in the SPSL 4A put an end to the week and it ended up being a scare for the #5 ranked Puyallup Vikings. The South Kitsap Wolves came into the matchup ready to throw everything they had at the Vikings to try to shake the SPSL to its core. While South Kitsap did put the rest of the league on notice, it would be Puyallup using a big third quarter to stay perfect on the young season.
PUYALLUP, WA
parentmap.com

Leaving Seattle: 3 Families on Why They Moved Away

There’s a lot to love about Seattle. But it seems like every conversation eventually comes around to how expensive it is to live here. Plus, you can never find parking and when you do it’s expensive, too. At least it’s not like New York — or is it? Has Seattle really become such a hard place to live that the cons outweigh the benefits? We talked to some former Seattle families to find out why they left and if the grass is really greener somewhere else.
SEATTLE, WA
ilovekent.net

High School Football Roundup: Kentridge wallops Decatur 47-14

Kentridge rides to cruise-control win over Decatur 47-14 Kentridge’s overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Decatur 47-14 during this local football game. Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored. The Chargers fought to a 32-7 halftime margin at the Golden...
KENT, WA
The Daily Score

In Seattle, Courts Might Reject Approval Voting . . .

Author’s note: A few weeks ago, I detailed why approval voting would be a risky venture for Seattle. Then, I argued that approval voting would start no sooner than ranked choice voting in Seattle, if voters chose it in November. This time: a voting-rights law firm examines the two options’ legality.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Mayor Harrell gives up on crime, says Seattle must keep itself safe

It’s safe to say that Seattle residents are losing patience with the city on crime. Too bad Mayor Bruce Harrell has given up on keeping the city safe. All he has are empty gestures. As a candidate, Harrell promised to address the rampant homelessness and crime plaguing the city....
KUOW

The end of a Northwest news era. Our ‘guy in Olympia’ is moving on

It would be nearly impossible to count the number of times KUOW and Northwest News Network listeners have heard this sign-off:. Sadly, we can’t expect to hear those words again in the near future. Journalist Austin Jenkins has left the public radio fold. He accepted a staff writer position with a Washington, D.C.-based start-up, Pluribus News.
OLYMPIA, WA
KING 5

Medical transportation company set to leave Washington

FIFE, Wash. — Falck Northwest is closing its doors in Washington, which means a key role in medical response in the state will be impacted. The medical service company announced that it’ll be shutting down its Fife and Mountlake Terrace locations due to economic strains. Falck NW provides...
FIFE, WA

