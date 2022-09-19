Read full article on original website
Woodi Washington and Oklahoma's Secondary Blitzing Behind Aggressive Mindset
Quarterback pressure from the secondary had become a rarity in Norman, but the defense is finding its footing.
Major Oklahoma DL Target Picks Alabama Over the Sooners
OU fell short to the Crimson Tide in a major 2023 defensive line recruiting battle.
Jalen Rose shouts out Juwan Howard, trolls UConn after Michigan football's blowout victory
Ex-Michigan men's basketball star Jalen Rose was on hand for Saturday's 59-0 win over UConn, the Wolverines football team's third straight blowout victory to open the season. He was a special guest of head men's basketball coach Juwan Howard, his former teammate of Fab Five fame, and watched from the sideline as Michigan rolled one of college football's worst teams.
Louisville Football: Commitment Update
Here's our weekly update on #FlyVille23 after a few weeks of the high school football season. There is a ton of excitement surrounding this University of Louisville football recruiting class in the Class of 2023. The current list of commitments for the '23 class stands at 15 prospects and is not only ranked among the top 20 recruiting classes in the country but is on pace to be the best recruiting class in U of L school history.
Arizona State football head coach candidates: Who could replace Herm Edwards at ASU?
The Arizona State football team fired Herm Edwards as its coach on Sunday and named running backs coach Shaun Aguano as the interim coach. Speculation immediately swirled about who could potentially be the next coach of the Sun Devils. ...
Louisville WR Dee Wiggins Out for Remainder of Season
The transfer from Miami had started each of the Cardinals' first three games of the season.
USC linebacker Eric Gentry praises red-zone defense in win over Fresno State
Both of Eric Gentry's most memorable moments in USC's 45-17 blowout win over Fresno State Saturday came on key goal-line stands by the Trojans defense. But Gentry was only on the field for one of those stops. The second took place in the final moments of the game, with the...
Oklahoma Names Captains for Big 12 Opener vs. Kansas State
As the Sooners open conference play against the dangerous Wildcats, the coaching staff looks continue growing the team's leaders.
Louisville lands a commitment from Miami WR Cataurus Hicks
The University of Louisville football recruiting Class of 2023 grew by one on Sunday night. Coming off an unofficial visit to Louisville on Friday night, Miami Central High School wide receiver Cataurus Hicks committed to the Cardinals. Hicks had 10 total scholarship offers but is an unranked prospect who is having a big senior season at Miami Central.
Jim Harbaugh addresses Michigan backup QB situation after Cade McNamara injury
Michigan enters Saturday's game against Maryland with a quarterback competition on its hands. That contest is for the No. 2 spot behind J.J. McCarthy following an injury to Cade McNamara, according to Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh. McNamara suffered a leg injury late in the second quarter of last week's win over UConn and Harbaugh said he'll be unavailable in Week 4.
Everything Jim Harbaugh said about Michigan football entering Maryland week
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football is finally getting out of its nonconference schedule and is set to begin Big Ten play with Maryland coming to town on Saturday. Thus far, both teams are undefeated, and both enter with high-powered offenses. This is Maryland’s first road game. On...
Mel Tucker doesn't spare himself in full-scale critique of Michigan State's loss at Washington
Michigan State put a lot of thought into molding last week’s schedule to prepare for its trek to Seattle to take on Washington. There were some adjustments made on the back end, too, upon returning from the Pacific time zone. What unfolded at Husky Stadium warranted it, Mel Tucker...
