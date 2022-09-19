ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Jalen Rose shouts out Juwan Howard, trolls UConn after Michigan football's blowout victory

Ex-Michigan men's basketball star Jalen Rose was on hand for Saturday's 59-0 win over UConn, the Wolverines football team's third straight blowout victory to open the season. He was a special guest of head men's basketball coach Juwan Howard, his former teammate of Fab Five fame, and watched from the sideline as Michigan rolled one of college football's worst teams.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Louisville Football: Commitment Update

Here's our weekly update on #FlyVille23 after a few weeks of the high school football season. There is a ton of excitement surrounding this University of Louisville football recruiting class in the Class of 2023. The current list of commitments for the '23 class stands at 15 prospects and is not only ranked among the top 20 recruiting classes in the country but is on pace to be the best recruiting class in U of L school history.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kalen Deboer
247Sports

Louisville lands a commitment from Miami WR Cataurus Hicks

The University of Louisville football recruiting Class of 2023 grew by one on Sunday night. Coming off an unofficial visit to Louisville on Friday night, Miami Central High School wide receiver Cataurus Hicks committed to the Cardinals. Hicks had 10 total scholarship offers but is an unranked prospect who is having a big senior season at Miami Central.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Jim Harbaugh addresses Michigan backup QB situation after Cade McNamara injury

Michigan enters Saturday's game against Maryland with a quarterback competition on its hands. That contest is for the No. 2 spot behind J.J. McCarthy following an injury to Cade McNamara, according to Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh. McNamara suffered a leg injury late in the second quarter of last week's win over UConn and Harbaugh said he'll be unavailable in Week 4.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy