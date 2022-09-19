ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What the papers say – September 19

By PA Reporter
 2 days ago

The mastheads are firmly focused on the Queen’s state funeral.

The Daily Telegraph , Daily Mirror , Daily Star , The Sun and Daily Express all carry a newly released photograph of Her Majesty, taken at Windsor Castle in May.

The Times reports King Charles has said he is “deeply touched” by the public support shown in mourning.

World leaders are flooding into London to attend the funeral, The Guardian says.

The moment is a “turning point” for Britain, according to The Independent .

Elsewhere, the i says Prime Minister Liz Truss has gone “for broke” in an economy “gamble”.

And the Financial Times says US technology listings have suffered their “longest drought” for 20 years.

Voices: The utterly bizarre parts of the Queen’s funeral

People called it the “statty funes”. The taxpayer-funded funeral was predicted to be the most expensive single-day event in British history, surpassing costs for the 2012 Olympics. Online, debates about the money raged. One pro-royalist tweeted, in defense of it, “So you’re saying she had Platty Jubes but Statty Funes should be at royal expense?”Pretty much every TV channel in Britain — and many across the pond in the US — broadcast the funeral live, except for Channel Five, which broadcast The Emoji Movie instead. A mother said on camera that seeing the Queen’s coffin was a better moment...
Why Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle will wear veils to the Queen’s funeral

Kate, Princess of Wales, and the Duchess of Sussex may be sporting black veils during the Queen’s funeral, due to a long-held royal tradition.Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday 8 September at her Balmoral Estate in Scotland. She was 96.The last mourners left Westminster Hall just after 6.30am on Monday morning, as the Queen’s five-day lying-in-state ended. Now, the first guests have begun arriving at Westminster Abbey for the state funeral. The Queen spent her final evening at Buckingham Palace and was transported to Westminster Hall via a procession on Wednesday (14 September), where her coffin lay in state...
Emotional Prince Harry puffs out his cheeks as he gets into car with Meghan after Queen’s funeral

Prince Harry was seen puffing out his cheeks as he left the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan Markle, were seen leaving St George’s Chapel in Windsor Monday afternoon after the service for the late monarch.Other royals, including King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, were also pictured leaving the venue.The late monarch was buried with Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, in a service conducted by the Dean of Windsor in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.The burial was not televised.Her casket was placed alongside those of her...
What happened to Madeline McCann? A full list of events

Madeleine McCann, a three-year-old girl from Rothley, Leicestershire, went missing from the Portuguese holiday resort of Praia da Luz on the Algarve on 3 May 2007, a case still unsolved and still the subject of intense interest among the public and press.Her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, posted a statement on the Find Madeleine website in May 2021 marking their daughter’s then-upcoming 18th birthday, reiterating their hopes of being reunited with her one day.“Every May is tough – a reminder of years passed, of years together lost, or stolen,” they wrote. “We hang on to the hope, however small, that...
Liz Truss informed early on Thursday that Queen may die that day

Liz Truss already knew the Queen was on the brink of death when she rose to unveil her £100bn energy price plan in the House of Commons on Thursday morning, it has emerged. The first indication most people had that anything was amiss came when chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Nadhim Zahawi showed Ms Truss a note in the Commons chamber at around 12.15, some 15 minutes before the official announcement of the Queen’s ill-health from Buckingham Palace.
Prince Harry sweetly smiles at Princess Charlotte during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

Prince Harry was spotted sharing a short and sweet interaction with his niece, Princess Charlotte, while attending Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral this week.During the Queen’s service at St George’s Chapel on Monday, the Duke of Sussex sat in between his wife, Meghan Markle, and the Prince and Princess of Wales’ seven-year-old daughter. While on the bench, Charlotte was also seen sitting next to her mother.In a video of the service shared by Hello, courtesy of ITV, the royal adjusted her brimmed hat while her uncle was glancing over at her.Once she made eye contact with Harry, he gave...
Barack Obama recalls Queen’s response after Michelle gave monarch brooch of ‘nominal value’

Barack Obama has shared a sweet recollection about Queen Elizabeth II and her “subtle thoughtfulness” on the day of her funeral.On Monday 19 September, as the Queen was honoured by dignitaries and royals from around the world during her state funeral, the former president shared a video about his own experiences with the late British ruler.In the video, which Barack shared to his Twitter account, he recalled his and wife Michelle’s meeting with the Queen in 2011, when the couple was invited to a State Dinner at Buckingham Palace.However, as noted by the former president, State Dinners at Buckingham...
William speaks of ‘saddest of circumstances’ since Queen’s death

The Prince of Wales has spoken of the “great comfort” he has taken in the enthusiasm of those supporting an environmental prize he founded, in a message recorded a day after the Queen’s funeral.William had been due to travel to New York to attend an Earthshot Prize innovation summit as a countdown to the awards being staged in the US.But he described the “saddest of circumstances” following his grandmother’s death, as he and his family continue to observe a period of mourning for the late monarch.William was to make the solo trip to the United States on September 21, where...
When all eyes were meant to be on the Queen, most were on Meghan Markle

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. When I opened Twitter this morning on my commute, I closed it down almost immediately. Not because I was “funeralled out”, as some on social media have suggested they felt – though we have been focusing on the death of the Queen in The Independent newsroom, of course, for the past 10 days without fail.
Queen’s granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor ‘earns near minimum wage working at garden centre’

The Queen’s granddaughter has spent the summer working a near minimum wage job at a garden centre, according to reports.Lady Louise Windsor, who is the daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, took the job while awaiting her A-level results, which yesterday earned her a place to study English at St Andrews University in Scotland this autumn.She will follow in the footsteps of her older cousin, Prince William, by attending the university, from where he graduated in 2005 with a 2:1 in Geography and met his now wife, the Duchess of Cambridge.A shopper at the garden centre...
