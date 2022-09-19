ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

Forecast: Lighter winds with spotty showers to linger into the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The breezy winds will ease starting Wednesday. Winds will veer out of the east-southeast Thursday and Friday, which will allow land and sea breezes to affect island weather. Other than a few windward showers, the land breezes will lead to mostly clear skies during nights and mornings,...
HAWAII STATE
Forecast: Lighter winds with spotty showers takeover Wednesday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Locally breezy trade winds will continue through Tuesday, with just a few windward showers expected. Winds will gradually weaken Tuesday night and Wednesday, and remain light to locally moderate through the weekend. The lighter trades will bring passing showers to windward areas, although a few brief showers...
HAWAII STATE
Forecast: Breezy trades on tap before lighter winds move in

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The typical trade wind weather pattern holds into Thursday, with clouds and limited showers favoring windward and mauka areas. Winds will weaken Friday and Saturday and trend southeast, as an area of low pressure passes well west of the state. Increased moisture could enhance showers by the end of the week, especially over southeast facing slopes as well as where low level winds are able to converge along terrain features.
HAWAII STATE
County
Maui County, HI
State
Hawaii State
Maui measure that monitors bright lights to protect wildlife moves forward

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui County Council is advancing a bill to curb bright lights that harm wildlife. Critics say the measure unfairly targets the visitor industry. “The fact that special events with temporary lighting can occur at various locations outdoors, except hotel properties is very punitive,” said Maui Hotel and Lodging Association Executive Director Lisa Paulson.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Hawaii News Now - JR

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, September 19, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Trade wind weather pattern returns. Updated: Sep. 18, 2022 at 6:00 PM HST. Moderate trades will bring the...
HAWAII STATE
The people behind the wildly popular ‘Shaka Guide’ are taking on national parks

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A company with local roots is now making the jump to the mainland. And it could change the way tourists travel. More and more travelers to Hawaii are opting for self-guided sightseeing tours that are sold through smartphone apps. And one of Hawaii’s oldest audio tour companies is one of the most popular: It’s called Shaka Guide.
HAWAII STATE
Gov. Ige declares fourth disaster relief period for Axis deer crisis in Maui County

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii Gov. David Ige declared a new disaster relief period due to the Axis deer overpopulation crisis in Maui County. “The emergency relief period has been declared to enable the state and county to continue taking measures to reduce and control axis deer populations and to implement management strategies,” Ige wrote in a press release on the new proclamation.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Sunrise News Roundup (Sept. 21, 2022)

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Billy V spoke with Phil Keoghan about the show and asked him one...
HONOLULU, HI
Hawaii is the most expensive state in the country to buy a home, study finds

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- News that's not really news to anyone: Hawaii is the most expensive state in the U.S. to buy a home. According to a new study by Homebuyer.com, Hawaii ranks the highest nationally for housing prices: with the average house going for over $615,000, and the median household income at $99,800.
HNN News Brief (Sept. 21, 2022)

Maui measure that monitors bright lights to protect wildlife moves forward. The Maui County Council is advancing a bill to curb bright lights that harm wildlife. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the...
HAWAII STATE
Maui County’s sunscreen ordinance takes effect on Oct. 1

Maui County’s ban on the sale, use or distribution of nonmineral sunscreens without a prescription issued by a licensed healthcare provider, takes effect on Oct. 1, 2022. Bill 135 was introduced by Maui County Councilmember Kelly Takaya King, and was signed into law as Ordinance 5306 by Maui Mayor Michael Victorino on Dec. 6, 2021.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Hawaii reports 14 COVID deaths, over 1,100 cases in past week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 14 additional coronavirus deaths and 1,132 new cases in the past seven days. That compares to 1,343 cases and 10 additional deaths in the previous week. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is likely far...
HAWAII STATE

