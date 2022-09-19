Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forecast: Lighter winds with spotty showers to linger into the weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The breezy winds will ease starting Wednesday. Winds will veer out of the east-southeast Thursday and Friday, which will allow land and sea breezes to affect island weather. Other than a few windward showers, the land breezes will lead to mostly clear skies during nights and mornings,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forecast: Lighter winds with spotty showers takeover Wednesday
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Locally breezy trade winds will continue through Tuesday, with just a few windward showers expected. Winds will gradually weaken Tuesday night and Wednesday, and remain light to locally moderate through the weekend. The lighter trades will bring passing showers to windward areas, although a few brief showers...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Pop up showers are due in for the first day of FALL. Tracking slower trade winds Thursday and pop up showers on Friday. First days of Fall will be warm but temps will fall nicely into the night. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, September 19, 2022. Updated:...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forecast: Breezy trades on tap before lighter winds move in
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The typical trade wind weather pattern holds into Thursday, with clouds and limited showers favoring windward and mauka areas. Winds will weaken Friday and Saturday and trend southeast, as an area of low pressure passes well west of the state. Increased moisture could enhance showers by the end of the week, especially over southeast facing slopes as well as where low level winds are able to converge along terrain features.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Rangers: Please don’t throw your trash in steam vents at Hawaii Volcanoes park
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Don’t throw your trash or your change into steam vents at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. That’s the message rangers have for visitors at the park. The park took to social media Tuesday to share the message ― and posted photos of crews fishing out both...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui measure that monitors bright lights to protect wildlife moves forward
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui County Council is advancing a bill to curb bright lights that harm wildlife. Critics say the measure unfairly targets the visitor industry. “The fact that special events with temporary lighting can occur at various locations outdoors, except hotel properties is very punitive,” said Maui Hotel and Lodging Association Executive Director Lisa Paulson.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now - JR
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, September 19, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Trade wind weather pattern returns. Updated: Sep. 18, 2022 at 6:00 PM HST. Moderate trades will bring the...
‘Unusually early’ storm coming to SLO County. Here’s when and how much rain it’ll bring
Rain has already started falling in some areas.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii DOT unveils where red light cameras will be installed as part of 2-year pilot
‘Do your job’: Families sickened by Red Hill fuel contamination march on DC to demand clean water. Red Hill families who were sickened by last year’s fuel-tainted water crisis are in Washington, D.C. to deliver a message personally to the EPA: Do your job. Updated: 4 hours ago.
mauinow.com
Fourth proclamation issued declaring disaster relief for Maui’s axis deer crisis
Gov. David Ige issued a fourth proclamation, establishing another emergency relief period for the axis deer crisis in Maui County. Despite ongoing efforts, the axis deer population has grown to approximately 60,000 or more, which state officials say cannot be sustained by the environment on Maui. According to state officials,...
flashpackingamerica.com
Waikiki jellyfish?! When is it a problem + extras to pack in case of jellyfish sting at an Oahu beach! 🌴 Honolulu Hawaii travel blog
There are many ocean dangers in Hawaii, and that includes the risk of dangerous marine life. Among the dangerous marine life in Hawaii is jellyfish. You can get stung by a jellyfish in Hawaii, and this includes Waikiki. While there is always a risk any time, there is an increased...
KITV.com
Despite mounting criticism, bill to limit outdoor lights on Maui moves forward
WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Before clearing an 8-1 vote in front the Maui County Council Tuesday, Bill 21 saw staunch support and criticism. The measure proposes to limit the blue light content in outdoor fixtures to 2 % or less, as well as have lights pointed down and covered. Low...
hawaiinewsnow.com
The people behind the wildly popular ‘Shaka Guide’ are taking on national parks
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A company with local roots is now making the jump to the mainland. And it could change the way tourists travel. More and more travelers to Hawaii are opting for self-guided sightseeing tours that are sold through smartphone apps. And one of Hawaii’s oldest audio tour companies is one of the most popular: It’s called Shaka Guide.
KITV.com
Gov. Ige declares fourth disaster relief period for Axis deer crisis in Maui County
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii Gov. David Ige declared a new disaster relief period due to the Axis deer overpopulation crisis in Maui County. “The emergency relief period has been declared to enable the state and county to continue taking measures to reduce and control axis deer populations and to implement management strategies,” Ige wrote in a press release on the new proclamation.
bigislandnow.com
What Can Be Done to Stop the Death of Native Hawaiian Trees on the Big Island?
In the battle to stop the spread of rapid ʻōhiʻa death that already has killed an estimated 1 million native Hawaiian trees on the Big Island, boots on the ground are a problem. The pathogens that cause the new fungal disease — and the seeds of invasive...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Sunrise News Roundup (Sept. 21, 2022)
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Billy V spoke with Phil Keoghan about the show and asked him one...
KITV.com
Hawaii is the most expensive state in the country to buy a home, study finds
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- News that's not really news to anyone: Hawaii is the most expensive state in the U.S. to buy a home. According to a new study by Homebuyer.com, Hawaii ranks the highest nationally for housing prices: with the average house going for over $615,000, and the median household income at $99,800.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HNN News Brief (Sept. 21, 2022)
Maui measure that monitors bright lights to protect wildlife moves forward. The Maui County Council is advancing a bill to curb bright lights that harm wildlife. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the...
mauinow.com
Maui County’s sunscreen ordinance takes effect on Oct. 1
Maui County’s ban on the sale, use or distribution of nonmineral sunscreens without a prescription issued by a licensed healthcare provider, takes effect on Oct. 1, 2022. Bill 135 was introduced by Maui County Councilmember Kelly Takaya King, and was signed into law as Ordinance 5306 by Maui Mayor Michael Victorino on Dec. 6, 2021.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii reports 14 COVID deaths, over 1,100 cases in past week
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 14 additional coronavirus deaths and 1,132 new cases in the past seven days. That compares to 1,343 cases and 10 additional deaths in the previous week. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is likely far...
