Newport, VT

Police ask for help finding missing teen from Newport Center

By Mike Hoey
 2 days ago

Vermont State Police are asking for help to find a teenage girl from Newport Center who hasn’t been seen since Sunday morning.

Kaylene LaRose, 17, is shown in the included photo. There was no description available regarding her height or what clothing she might be wearing. She left a home on #12 Road in Newport Center at about 10:00 a.m. Sunday and hasn’t been reported seen since. Investigators say they’ve been leads on LaRose’s whereabouts without success.

If you’ve seen her, VSP is asking you to call the Derby barracks at (802) 334-8881.

mychamplainvalley.com

Three injured in head-on crash in Coventry

Coventry, VT — Vermont State Police say speed and alcohol were likely factors in a head-on crash Saturday that injured three people, one critically. Police say Landon Outlaw, 40, of Texas, was northbound on VT Route 14 when he lost control of his 2018 Toyota Tacoma near US Route 5. Outlaw’s vehicle crossed over the median and hit an older model pickup truck driven by Jeremy Weber, 21, of Charleston, VT.
COVENTRY, VT
