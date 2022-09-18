Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
Regional Red Cross chapter deploying volunteers to Puerto Rico and Alaska
The American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas has deployed nine volunteers to Puerto Rico to support victims of Hurricane Fiona. Additional volunteers have been sent to western Alaska in response to Typhoon Merbok and to the West Coast to provide aid to those affected by wildfires, according to a Wednesday news release from the Red Cross.
Marker in tiny Missouri hamlet denotes U.S. population center
HARTVILLE — It’s not every day that a small hamlet in the Missouri Ozarks is in the middle of everything, but that was the case for tiny Wright County on Wednesday as officials from the nation’s capital unveiled a marker designating a spot there as the center of population in the United States.
BNSF: Rail accident victims should have to use arbitration to settle claims
BNSF Railway Co. has asked a federal court to require victims of a deadly Amtrak crash in Missouri to pursue settlements through arbitration, rather than file a lawsuit. BNSF owns the railroad tracks Amtrak was using when a Southwest Chief train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago on June 27 collided with a pickup truck blocking an intersection near Mendon. Three train passengers and the truck driver died, and dozens more were injured in the collision.
Doctor admits to fraud involving more than 2,000 patients
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A doctor admitted in federal court on Wednesday that he certified products and tests for thousands of Medicare and Medicaid patients in Missouri whom he never met. Oluwatobi Alabi Yerokun, 36, of Washington D.C., pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to make false statements...
Gov. Parson puts brakes on latest push for sports betting
JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson shut the door Monday on efforts by the Missouri House to legalize sports betting. Lawmakers are back in the Capitol as part of a special session called by the Republican governor to deal with a cut in state income tax rates.
Second thoughts on Missouri's proposed state income tax cut
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is strongly advocating a reduction in Missouri’s income tax rates. I believe a tax cut would be a mistake at this time, with likely adverse consequences for the longer-term well-being of the people of Missouri. About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is...
Missouri Senate passes individual income tax cuts
JEFFERSON CITY — Missourians could get a break on state income taxes under a proposal approved by the Republican-led state Senate on Wednesday. Senators voted 24-4 to send the bill to the GOP-led House for consideration.
Scaled-back income tax cut wins initial approval in Missouri Senate
The Missouri Senate gave first-round approval Tuesday to a $335 million income tax cut over objections from liberal members who saw fiscal problems ahead and conservative members who wanted deeper cuts. The bill, which needs a final vote before it moves to the Missouri House, is a pared-down version of...
