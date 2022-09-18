BNSF Railway Co. has asked a federal court to require victims of a deadly Amtrak crash in Missouri to pursue settlements through arbitration, rather than file a lawsuit. BNSF owns the railroad tracks Amtrak was using when a Southwest Chief train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago on June 27 collided with a pickup truck blocking an intersection near Mendon. Three train passengers and the truck driver died, and dozens more were injured in the collision.

MENDON, MO ・ 14 HOURS AGO