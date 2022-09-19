Read full article on original website
Lea Michele Says Getting Married & Having A Baby Stabilized Her Amid 2020 Backlash
Lea Michele, 36, revealed that creating her own family with her husband, Zandy Reich, 39, and their two-year-old son Ever, helped her become grounded after a tough year full of backlash in 2020. The actress, who has been starring in the legendary role of Fanny Brice in the Broadway play, Funny Girl, recently sat down with Drew Barrymore for The Drew Barrymore Show to discuss her time on stage and the ups and downs of her past. The talented star made headlines when some former co-stars, including those on the series Glee, accused her of not being kind on set.
Kathy Griffin Is ‘Not Sure’ Her Voice Will Return To Normal After Lung Cancer Treatment: Watch
Comedian Kathy Griffin, 61, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Sept. 20 and told the host that her voice is still not back to its pre-cancer state. Jimmy Kimmel asked her if her voice will “deepen again” once her vocal records recover from her lung surgery. “I think it’ll get back to normal but I’m not sure. I’m still working on it,” the comedienne said. He then assured her that her voice is “funnier this way!” Kathy couldn’t help but agree, and added that she believes her post-cancer voice makes her sound “non-threatening and demure.”
