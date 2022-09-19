Lea Michele, 36, revealed that creating her own family with her husband, Zandy Reich, 39, and their two-year-old son Ever, helped her become grounded after a tough year full of backlash in 2020. The actress, who has been starring in the legendary role of Fanny Brice in the Broadway play, Funny Girl, recently sat down with Drew Barrymore for The Drew Barrymore Show to discuss her time on stage and the ups and downs of her past. The talented star made headlines when some former co-stars, including those on the series Glee, accused her of not being kind on set.

