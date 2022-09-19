ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

Local personal protection specialist gives AirTag safety tips

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A local personal protection specialist is giving his take on Apple Airtags after a Memphis man was arrested on Monday for using one to stalk a woman. Ernie Hall works in personal protection for a number of local clients in the Mid-South. He saw Monday’s story about the woman who was stalked and harrassed for months.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police identify victims of deadly East Memphis crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A two-vehicle crash at Walnut Grove and Perkins left two people dead and one person injured Tuesday night. According to police, the male driver of the first vehicle was transported to Regional One in critical condition. The victims in the second vehicle, later identified as 41-year-old Brandon Alvin Jones and 36-year-old Bridgett Murry, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
Kait 8

Shelby County Commission to address violent crime, lawlessness in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Commission will meet Wednesday to address crime in Memphis. Shelby County Commissioners created a special task force to address a topic that continues to gain the attention of community members, leaders and elected officials -- crime. All throughout September, several municipalities, city leaders,...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Charges dropped against Raiford’s owner

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Charges were dropped against Paula Raiford, the owner of Paula & Raiford’s Disco, after she was arrested Tuesday. On Sept. 12, Memphis police responded outside a business on Madison Avenue where a woman told police that she had a verbal argument with Raiford, who was an acquaintance of hers.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Butch Jones
WREG

Thief hits South Memphis Family Dollar 5 times in less than a month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man who spent time in prison for burglary and theft is locked up again, accused of stealing from a South Memphis Family Dollar store five times over the last three weeks. Police said Devin Merriweather, 34, took around $6,300 in cash, clothing, and cigarettes from the Family Dollar in the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis pastor’s truck stolen off church lot during food giveaway

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A North Memphis pastor says he is praying for the person who stole his truck off his church lot in the middle of a community grocery giveaway. Reverend Ronnie King, the pastor of Grace Missionary Baptist Church on North Manassas, said there was a line of people outside his church picking up […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Machete-wielding man causes standoff at restaurant

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn.– Deputies with guns drawn detained a man who terrorized people with a machete and a knife at two fast food restaurants Monday evening in southeast Shelby County. It happened just after 6 p.m. on Hacks Cross Road and Centennial Drive, where the man cornered people at a Zaxby’s, officers said. The attack […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Recruiting#Red Wolves
desotocountynews.com

Speed bump ordinance passes in Hernando

Photo: Hernando aldermen and Mayor Chip Johnson take part in their regular board meeting Tuesday evening at City Hall. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Hernando residents will soon be able to request the City look at putting speed bumps down on their street after the Board of Aldermen moved a speed bump ordinance forward at Tuesday’s board meeting.
HERNANDO, MS
neareport.com

Wynne police look for fatal hit and run suspect

A hit and run incident sent a woman to a Memphis hospital Saturday in Wynne. She did not survive her injuries, a press release from the Wynne Police Department said. At approximately 9:15 am on Saturday, September 17, 2022, a black Ford Explorer struck a pedestrian on Mulberry Avenue in Wynne. The victim was airlifted to Regional One Medical Center (The Med) in Memphis where she later died.
WYNNE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Kait 8

Former Craighead County clerk sentenced to prison

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Former Craighead County clerk Kade Holliday was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison on Wednesday for taking more than $1.5 million in county money for his personal use. On Sept. 21, United States District Court Judge James Moody, Jr. also imposed three years...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
WREG

Suspect wanted after fatal hit-and-run in Arkansas

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A suspect is wanted after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Wynne, Arkansas Saturday morning. Police said a black Ford Explorer struck a pedestrian on Mulberry Avenue around 9:15 a.m. The victim was airlifted to Regional One in Memphis where she later died. Police said the vehicle was last seen […]
WYNNE, AR
actionnews5.com

Memphian’s car stolen, said to be connected to viral ‘Kia Challenge’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One Memphian says both he and police believe his stolen car was connected to TikTok’s viral “Kia Challenge.”. The Bluff City recently surpassed 10,000 vehicle theft crimes this year, including thefts from vehicles and thefts of the vehicles themselves. One of those vehicles belonged...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy