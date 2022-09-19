Read full article on original website
Squad car collision injures two Memphis Police officers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Memphis Police (MPD) officers are recovering after a car accident in Midtown. The crash happened at Central Avenue and McLean around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. According to MPD, the officers were en route to the area to help another officer who was responding to a...
actionnews5.com
Local personal protection specialist gives AirTag safety tips
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A local personal protection specialist is giving his take on Apple Airtags after a Memphis man was arrested on Monday for using one to stalk a woman. Ernie Hall works in personal protection for a number of local clients in the Mid-South. He saw Monday’s story about the woman who was stalked and harrassed for months.
actionnews5.com
Paula Raiford, owner of Downtown nightclub, arrested on assault charge
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Paula Raiford, the owner of Paula & Raiford’s Disco on 14 S. Second St., was arrested and charged Tuesday after police say she assaulted a woman last week. On Sept. 12, Memphis police responded outside a business on Madison Avenue where a woman told police...
Police identify victims of deadly East Memphis crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A two-vehicle crash at Walnut Grove and Perkins left two people dead and one person injured Tuesday night. According to police, the male driver of the first vehicle was transported to Regional One in critical condition. The victims in the second vehicle, later identified as 41-year-old Brandon Alvin Jones and 36-year-old Bridgett Murry, […]
‘It’s open season on our vehicles’: Victim catches car burglar on camera
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn.– For the second time in two months, a Memphis man was forced to file an insurance claim after someone vandalized his truck. James Martin said he had only been at Life Time Fitness in Collierville for a short time last Monday when a bold burglar broke into his Silverado pickup truck and ripped […]
Kait 8
Shelby County Commission to address violent crime, lawlessness in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Commission will meet Wednesday to address crime in Memphis. Shelby County Commissioners created a special task force to address a topic that continues to gain the attention of community members, leaders and elected officials -- crime. All throughout September, several municipalities, city leaders,...
actionnews5.com
Charges dropped against Raiford’s owner
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Charges were dropped against Paula Raiford, the owner of Paula & Raiford’s Disco, after she was arrested Tuesday. On Sept. 12, Memphis police responded outside a business on Madison Avenue where a woman told police that she had a verbal argument with Raiford, who was an acquaintance of hers.
2 People Died, 1 Other Critically Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
According to the Memphis Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in East Memphis on Tuesday night. The officials stated that two cars were involved in the [..]
Two men rob church in airport area, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men may soon be asking for forgiveness. According to Memphis Police, the pair broke into the Healing Center on Tchulahoma Road around 6 a.m. on Friday, September 16. The burglars took a safe and a television, according to police. Police said one man carried the...
Thief hits South Memphis Family Dollar 5 times in less than a month
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man who spent time in prison for burglary and theft is locked up again, accused of stealing from a South Memphis Family Dollar store five times over the last three weeks. Police said Devin Merriweather, 34, took around $6,300 in cash, clothing, and cigarettes from the Family Dollar in the […]
Memphis pastor’s truck stolen off church lot during food giveaway
MEMPHIS, Tenn — A North Memphis pastor says he is praying for the person who stole his truck off his church lot in the middle of a community grocery giveaway. Reverend Ronnie King, the pastor of Grace Missionary Baptist Church on North Manassas, said there was a line of people outside his church picking up […]
Machete-wielding man causes standoff at restaurant
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn.– Deputies with guns drawn detained a man who terrorized people with a machete and a knife at two fast food restaurants Monday evening in southeast Shelby County. It happened just after 6 p.m. on Hacks Cross Road and Centennial Drive, where the man cornered people at a Zaxby’s, officers said. The attack […]
Eight fires set in same ZIP code over three months leads to arson investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least eight properties have been damaged after a string of arsons in the 38109 ZIP code over a three-month period, according to the Memphis Fire Department (MFD). Now, MFD is asking for the public’s help finding the person responsible for setting these fires. One...
desotocountynews.com
Speed bump ordinance passes in Hernando
Photo: Hernando aldermen and Mayor Chip Johnson take part in their regular board meeting Tuesday evening at City Hall. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Hernando residents will soon be able to request the City look at putting speed bumps down on their street after the Board of Aldermen moved a speed bump ordinance forward at Tuesday’s board meeting.
neareport.com
Wynne police look for fatal hit and run suspect
A hit and run incident sent a woman to a Memphis hospital Saturday in Wynne. She did not survive her injuries, a press release from the Wynne Police Department said. At approximately 9:15 am on Saturday, September 17, 2022, a black Ford Explorer struck a pedestrian on Mulberry Avenue in Wynne. The victim was airlifted to Regional One Medical Center (The Med) in Memphis where she later died.
Shelby County mayor asks Clerk’s office to stop closures, expand hours amid customer complaints
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — New issues at the Shelby County Clerk’s Office are raising concern amid the ongoing license plate backlog. In a letter to County Clerk Wanda Halbert, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said his office has received multiple complaints from drivers. Issues include the dealer packet...
Kait 8
Former Craighead County clerk sentenced to prison
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Former Craighead County clerk Kade Holliday was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison on Wednesday for taking more than $1.5 million in county money for his personal use. On Sept. 21, United States District Court Judge James Moody, Jr. also imposed three years...
Suspect wanted after fatal hit-and-run in Arkansas
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A suspect is wanted after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Wynne, Arkansas Saturday morning. Police said a black Ford Explorer struck a pedestrian on Mulberry Avenue around 9:15 a.m. The victim was airlifted to Regional One in Memphis where she later died. Police said the vehicle was last seen […]
Man with huge knife at fast-food restaurant taken into custody
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Tense moments at a fast-food restaurant in southeast Shelby County led to the arrest of a man who was seen with a large knife surrounded by deputies. It unfolded at about 6:15 Tuesday night at a Zaxby’s on Hacks Cross Road just north of Highway 385.
actionnews5.com
Memphian’s car stolen, said to be connected to viral ‘Kia Challenge’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One Memphian says both he and police believe his stolen car was connected to TikTok’s viral “Kia Challenge.”. The Bluff City recently surpassed 10,000 vehicle theft crimes this year, including thefts from vehicles and thefts of the vehicles themselves. One of those vehicles belonged...
