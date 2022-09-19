Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Saints coach Sean Payton weighs in on Sunday's fightTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints WR Jarvis Landry honored by Lutcher High SchoolTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints LB Demario Davis to host 2nd annual Dining for Dreams fundraiserTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
Todd Bowles Explains Why Bruce Arians Was on Sideline vs. Saints
He could be seen exchanging words with Marshon Lattimore before the brawl broke out.
A Bucs player took a shot at former teammate Jameis Winston for throwing 3 late, game-changing interceptions
Buccaneers linebacker Devin White played alongside Jameis Winston and said the team was expecting Winston's fourth-quarter interceptions.
Bruce Arians' alleged role in Bucs-Saints fight under NFL investigation: report
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints’ Week 2 matchup featured the ongoing saga of the battle between Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore. But while the fight was the main focus of the NFL’s investigation, Pro Football Talk reported Monday that Bruce Arians’ alleged involvement in the fracas is being looked at as well.
Bucs WR Mike Evans suspended for Week 3 game against Packers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has been suspended one game for his role in Sunday’s brawl against the New Orleans Saints, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Next week, the Green Bay Packers will play the Buccaneers, who could be without their top wide receiver. An altercation...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Mike Evans suspended one game following Buccaneers-Saints skirmish
Mike Evans’ anger got the best of him on Sunday, and it will cost him a game. The NFL suspended the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver on Monday after the Bucs and New Orleans Saints got into a scuffle in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s Week 2 game.
Bucs HC Todd Bowles on Saints win, Breshad Perriman's clutch TD and more
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got another big road win Sunday, beating the New Orleans Saints 20-10 to move to 2-0 on the season. Despite plenty of adversity, the Bucs rode yet another dominant performance from their defense Sunday, one that included six sacks and five takeaways. Watch the video above...
Report: NFL looking at possible involvement of Bruce Arians during Bucs-Saints brawl
Behind a dominant defensive effort, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers downed the New Orleans Saints 20-10 on Sunday. One of, if not the biggest story coming out of the game, however, was the on-field brawl between Bucs star wide receiver Mike Evans and Saints standout cornerback Marshon Lattimore in the fourth quarter.
Comments / 0