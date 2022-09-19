ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Inside the Numbers: Indiana Hoosiers at Cincinnati Bearcats

84.7 and -2 If Indiana is going to leave Cincinnati victorious, a key to victory will be taking advantage of the Bearcats’ mistakes. We spoke with JT Smith of The Front Office News earlier this week, and he explained to us that when Cincinnati struggles, they often have only themselves to blame. The numbers back this up; Cincinnati ranks 128th in the nation in turnover yardage per game (84.7) and 98th in the nation in turnover margin (-2). In a couple of the Bearcats games, they have gotten off to slow starts and have had to dig themselves out of deficits on the scoreboard. If Indiana can capitalize on Cincinnati’s mistakes, they will have a much greater change of remaining undefeated.
Hoosiers Need to Finish Drives in the Red Zone to Continue Success

Indiana’s offense has their first road test of the season against Cincinnati in a rowdy environment. The Hoosiers are coming off a win against Western Kentucky where the offense struggled to finish drives in the red zone. Connor Bazelak had 364 passing yards and two touchdowns against the Hilltoppers...
