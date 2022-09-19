84.7 and -2 If Indiana is going to leave Cincinnati victorious, a key to victory will be taking advantage of the Bearcats’ mistakes. We spoke with JT Smith of The Front Office News earlier this week, and he explained to us that when Cincinnati struggles, they often have only themselves to blame. The numbers back this up; Cincinnati ranks 128th in the nation in turnover yardage per game (84.7) and 98th in the nation in turnover margin (-2). In a couple of the Bearcats games, they have gotten off to slow starts and have had to dig themselves out of deficits on the scoreboard. If Indiana can capitalize on Cincinnati’s mistakes, they will have a much greater change of remaining undefeated.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO