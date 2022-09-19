ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jupiter, FL

luxury-houses.net

Spectacular Lakefront Home in Boca Raton with A Resort Style Pool and Fabulous Amenities Offering at $5.295 Million

The Home in Boca Raton, a light-filled estate with SE exposure, impact windows with full amenities for entertaining including a media room, plus a waterfront resort-style pool, spa & covered outdoor Summer kitchen and more is now available for sale. This home located at 5826 Windsor Ter, Boca Raton, Florida offers 4 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Bonnie Heatzig (Phone: 561-251-0321) at Douglas Elliman for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Boca Raton.
BOCA RATON, FL
cre-sources.com

Berger Commercial Realty’s Lawrence Oxenberg Negotiates Sale Of Davis Plumbing Property Portfolio

Berger Commercial Realty/Corfac International Sales Associate Lawrence Oxenberg represented the seller, DAVIS & SON INC., in the sale of a portfolio of retail and land properties with mixed zoning, which includes 7,064 square feet of improved building space situated on 26,308 square feet of land, along with an additional 13,479 square feet of vacant commercial land located in Fort Lauderdale.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
boatingindustry.com

Integra acquires Jenson Beach Marina

Miami-based real estate investment and development firm Integra Investments (Integra), under its “Integra Marinas” platform, with investment partner, BLG Capital Advisors, announced the acquisition of Four Fish Inn and Marina in Jensen Beach, Florida. This news marks the company’s entrance into the Martin County market and continued growth trajectory as a prominent player in the marina sector.
JENSEN BEACH, FL
wflx.com

‘Caddyshack’ boat for sale by Stuart-based United Yacht Sales

A Stuart-based yacht brokerage is selling off a piece of cinematic history. The 1979 60-foot Striker seen in the classic golf comedy "Caddyshack" is up for sale. United Yacht Sales broker Joe Longobardi is the listing agent for the boat used in the 1980 movie. The boat is probably best...
STUART, FL
WPTV

Real estate broker warns of fake property deed scam

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A Boca Raton real estate broker almost lost $200,000 in a fake property deed scam involving vacant land in Deerfield Beach. It happened Sept. 10. That's when Marshall Sklar, a real estate broker in Boca Raton, realized something went horribly wrong with a sale he closed earlier that week for a vacant property in Deerfield Beach.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

VALENCIA ISLES FORECLOSES ON HOME OVER $7200 HOA FEE

Boynton Beach Homeowners Association Launches Foreclosure Proceedings, Says Homeowner Isn’t Paying HOA Dues… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Another South Florida homeowner is learning that if you don’t pay your HOA dues — no matter how minimal — your HOA can take your home. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Fort Lauderdale’s legendary pools by the beach reopen after a 3-year makeover

Most of you have heard about Fort Lauderdale’s famous dive tower by now. But the 27-meter platform — the tallest in the western hemisphere at nearly nine stories — is just part of the big news. Last week, the city reopened the pools at its Aquatic Center, recently renovated to the tune of $47 million. It was a long wait. The pools — just south of East Las Olas Boulevard and a block from the ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Five things to know about Boca Raton's new waterfront park: Ocean Strand Park

A vacant lot will soon be transformed into Boca Raton's newest waterfront park, created to preserve history and showcase the city's natural beauty. The permitting process for Ocean Strand Park, 14 acres of land between Spanish River Blvd. and Palmetto Park Road, was completed in September. The spectacular plans for the park that stretches from the beach to the intracoastal waterway, include hiking and biking paths, benches and picnic tables and a kayak launch.
BOCA RATON, FL
cohaitungchi.com

The Carlisle Palm Beach: 15 Best Things to Do In the Lantana Area

Lantana, Florida, along the legendary Palm Beach, is a beautiful location with plenty of sun, sand and fun things to do. Lantana is also home to The Carlisle Palm Beach, a Senior Lifestyle community. You are reading: Things to do in lantana fl | The Carlisle Palm Beach: 15 Best...
PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Roaches, rodent droppings, food not ‘in a wholesome, sound condition’: See which 5 South Florida restaurants shut last week

Rodent droppings near the kitchen stove, flies landing on a coffee pot and inside a to-go container and roaches crawling near the front counter led state inspectors to temporarily close four South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
foodgressing.com

New Restaurants South Florida 2022 to Check Out

Looking for some new restaurants in South Florida? Here’s a look at some fresh openings and a few new spots to look forward to this Fall & Winter 2022 in South Florida. Bacon Bitch – West Palm (Fall 2022) Bacon Bitch, the innovative breakfast concept inspired by a...
MIAMI, FL
thefamilyvacationguide.com

Three of the Best Fort Lauderdale Hotels With a Lazy River

After a long day of sightseeing and exploring Fort Lauderdale, there is nothing better than relaxing by the hotel pool. Many parents will agree however that it can be hard to keep the whole family entertained for long. Fort Lauderdale offers 24 miles of shoreline, world-class shopping, and a budding...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Heath advisory issued for Dubois Park in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — A health advisory was put into effect at Dubois Park after the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) said high levels of bacteria were found in the water on Monday, Sept. 19. The FDOH recent sampling showed bacterial levels in the water to be more than...
JUPITER, FL
CBS Miami

Fight against rampant property title thefts in South Florida

MIAMI - It only takes minutes for someone to steal your home. South Florida is a hotbed for title thefts. Broward State Attorney Harold Pryor called it one of the easier crimes to commit. One local business owner, however, is stepping up to help protect property owners from fraudsters. Twenty days before the attacks on September 11th, 2001, Kevin Tacher retired his hard hat and moved from the Big Apple to South Florida. In New York, he worked as a firefighter, saving lives. "I've always prided myself on going above and beyond from day one,"...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
850wftl.com

American Express sues woman for not paying $39,000 bill

(DELRAY BEACH, Florida)– American Express is suing a Delray Beach woman for payment delinquency, according to BocaNewsNow.com. The court filing by American Express states that Denise Katz owes $39,361.45 plus court costs. Katz’s card is in the name of “Complete AV Solutions, Inc.,” an audio/visual company based out of...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
luxury-houses.net

Gorgeous Custom Palm Beach Inspired Two Story Home in Boca Raton offers over 7,000 SF Living Space Asking for $4.795 Million

The Home in Boca Raton, a Custom Palm Beach inspired estate with large circular driveway and a large pool and spa all overlooking the breathtaking lakes and fairways of St Andrews Country Club is now available for sale. This home located at 17037 Brookwood Dr, Boca Raton, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Paul Stuart Fishman (Phone: 561-789-3249) & Todd David Lipsich (Phone: 561-702-3918) at Luxury Partners Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Boca Raton.
BOCA RATON, FL

