Jupiter restaurant offers homework happy hour for back to schoolBest of South FloridaJupiter, FL
Seaside Florida Town is Mentioned in Southern Living's List of the South's Best Small Towns of 2022L. CaneStuart, FL
How Google Earth Solved a Twenty-Year Missing Persons CaseSam H ArnoldLantana, FL
Why This Florida Town is Sometimes Known as the "Hamptons of the South."L. CanePalm Beach, FL
Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival returns to South Florida for 15th year celebrationBest of South FloridaPalm Beach, FL
luxury-houses.net
Spectacular Lakefront Home in Boca Raton with A Resort Style Pool and Fabulous Amenities Offering at $5.295 Million
The Home in Boca Raton, a light-filled estate with SE exposure, impact windows with full amenities for entertaining including a media room, plus a waterfront resort-style pool, spa & covered outdoor Summer kitchen and more is now available for sale. This home located at 5826 Windsor Ter, Boca Raton, Florida offers 4 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Bonnie Heatzig (Phone: 561-251-0321) at Douglas Elliman for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Boca Raton.
cre-sources.com
Berger Commercial Realty’s Lawrence Oxenberg Negotiates Sale Of Davis Plumbing Property Portfolio
Berger Commercial Realty/Corfac International Sales Associate Lawrence Oxenberg represented the seller, DAVIS & SON INC., in the sale of a portfolio of retail and land properties with mixed zoning, which includes 7,064 square feet of improved building space situated on 26,308 square feet of land, along with an additional 13,479 square feet of vacant commercial land located in Fort Lauderdale.
boatingindustry.com
Integra acquires Jenson Beach Marina
Miami-based real estate investment and development firm Integra Investments (Integra), under its “Integra Marinas” platform, with investment partner, BLG Capital Advisors, announced the acquisition of Four Fish Inn and Marina in Jensen Beach, Florida. This news marks the company’s entrance into the Martin County market and continued growth trajectory as a prominent player in the marina sector.
wflx.com
‘Caddyshack’ boat for sale by Stuart-based United Yacht Sales
A Stuart-based yacht brokerage is selling off a piece of cinematic history. The 1979 60-foot Striker seen in the classic golf comedy "Caddyshack" is up for sale. United Yacht Sales broker Joe Longobardi is the listing agent for the boat used in the 1980 movie. The boat is probably best...
WPTV
Real estate broker warns of fake property deed scam
BOCA RATON, Fla. — A Boca Raton real estate broker almost lost $200,000 in a fake property deed scam involving vacant land in Deerfield Beach. It happened Sept. 10. That's when Marshall Sklar, a real estate broker in Boca Raton, realized something went horribly wrong with a sale he closed earlier that week for a vacant property in Deerfield Beach.
exoticspotter.com
Mclaren 765LT | Spotted in Boca Raton, Florida
Spotted this crazy green 765LT Spider street parked at Mizner Park. Help the community by flagging poor quality images!:
VALENCIA ISLES FORECLOSES ON HOME OVER $7200 HOA FEE
Boynton Beach Homeowners Association Launches Foreclosure Proceedings, Says Homeowner Isn’t Paying HOA Dues… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Another South Florida homeowner is learning that if you don’t pay your HOA dues — no matter how minimal — your HOA can take your home. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Fort Lauderdale’s legendary pools by the beach reopen after a 3-year makeover
Most of you have heard about Fort Lauderdale’s famous dive tower by now. But the 27-meter platform — the tallest in the western hemisphere at nearly nine stories — is just part of the big news. Last week, the city reopened the pools at its Aquatic Center, recently renovated to the tune of $47 million. It was a long wait. The pools — just south of East Las Olas Boulevard and a block from the ...
Five things to know about Boca Raton's new waterfront park: Ocean Strand Park
A vacant lot will soon be transformed into Boca Raton's newest waterfront park, created to preserve history and showcase the city's natural beauty. The permitting process for Ocean Strand Park, 14 acres of land between Spanish River Blvd. and Palmetto Park Road, was completed in September. The spectacular plans for the park that stretches from the beach to the intracoastal waterway, include hiking and biking paths, benches and picnic tables and a kayak launch.
cohaitungchi.com
The Carlisle Palm Beach: 15 Best Things to Do In the Lantana Area
Lantana, Florida, along the legendary Palm Beach, is a beautiful location with plenty of sun, sand and fun things to do. Lantana is also home to The Carlisle Palm Beach, a Senior Lifestyle community. You are reading: Things to do in lantana fl | The Carlisle Palm Beach: 15 Best...
wflx.com
County mayor thinks he’s got solution to downtown West Palm Beach congestion
Commuters, cars, construction and a lot of congestion are a common occurrence in downtown West Palm Beach. For tens of thousands of commuters, getting in and out of downtown West Palm Beach during rush hour can be stressful. Alyce Carrelli's commute to her job at a law firm in downtown...
Local Dessert Lounge to Make its Vero Beach Debut
Specific menu items and potential opening dates, are yet to be determined.
Roaches, rodent droppings, food not ‘in a wholesome, sound condition’: See which 5 South Florida restaurants shut last week
Rodent droppings near the kitchen stove, flies landing on a coffee pot and inside a to-go container and roaches crawling near the front counter led state inspectors to temporarily close four South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
Palm Beach County Community Cracking Down On Semis Parked At Home
Some residents of The Acreage are upset that code enforcement is starting to push back on homeowners who are parking big rigs on their property.
foodgressing.com
New Restaurants South Florida 2022 to Check Out
Looking for some new restaurants in South Florida? Here’s a look at some fresh openings and a few new spots to look forward to this Fall & Winter 2022 in South Florida. Bacon Bitch – West Palm (Fall 2022) Bacon Bitch, the innovative breakfast concept inspired by a...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
Three of the Best Fort Lauderdale Hotels With a Lazy River
After a long day of sightseeing and exploring Fort Lauderdale, there is nothing better than relaxing by the hotel pool. Many parents will agree however that it can be hard to keep the whole family entertained for long. Fort Lauderdale offers 24 miles of shoreline, world-class shopping, and a budding...
cw34.com
Heath advisory issued for Dubois Park in Jupiter
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — A health advisory was put into effect at Dubois Park after the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) said high levels of bacteria were found in the water on Monday, Sept. 19. The FDOH recent sampling showed bacterial levels in the water to be more than...
Fight against rampant property title thefts in South Florida
MIAMI - It only takes minutes for someone to steal your home. South Florida is a hotbed for title thefts. Broward State Attorney Harold Pryor called it one of the easier crimes to commit. One local business owner, however, is stepping up to help protect property owners from fraudsters. Twenty days before the attacks on September 11th, 2001, Kevin Tacher retired his hard hat and moved from the Big Apple to South Florida. In New York, he worked as a firefighter, saving lives. "I've always prided myself on going above and beyond from day one,"...
850wftl.com
American Express sues woman for not paying $39,000 bill
(DELRAY BEACH, Florida)– American Express is suing a Delray Beach woman for payment delinquency, according to BocaNewsNow.com. The court filing by American Express states that Denise Katz owes $39,361.45 plus court costs. Katz’s card is in the name of “Complete AV Solutions, Inc.,” an audio/visual company based out of...
luxury-houses.net
Gorgeous Custom Palm Beach Inspired Two Story Home in Boca Raton offers over 7,000 SF Living Space Asking for $4.795 Million
The Home in Boca Raton, a Custom Palm Beach inspired estate with large circular driveway and a large pool and spa all overlooking the breathtaking lakes and fairways of St Andrews Country Club is now available for sale. This home located at 17037 Brookwood Dr, Boca Raton, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Paul Stuart Fishman (Phone: 561-789-3249) & Todd David Lipsich (Phone: 561-702-3918) at Luxury Partners Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Boca Raton.
