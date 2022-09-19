ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Biden: US would defend Taiwan against Chinese invasion

President Joe Biden says U.S. forces would defend Taiwan if China tries to invade the self-ruled island claimed by Beijing as part of its territory, adding to displays of official American support for the island democracy.Asked during an interview broadcast Sunday on CBS News's “60 Minutes” program whether “U.S. forces, U.S. men and women, would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion,” Biden said, “Yes.”CBS News reported the White House said after the interview that U.S. policy hasn't changed. That policy says Washington wants to see Taiwan's status resolved peacefully but doesn't say whether U.S. forces might...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Biden was 'speaking his mind' when he vowed to defend Taiwan from China in comment White House had to claw back again, Taipei's envoy says

Taipei's de-factor ambassador to Washington said on Monday that President Joe Biden was 'speaking his mind' when he said the US military would defend Taiwan in the event of an 'unprecedented attack.'. It comes after Beijing accused the American president of 'severely' violating longstanding US-China policy with his remarks. China...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Mao Ning
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Daily Mail

'We are out of the danger zone': British prisoners of war who faced execution by pro-Russian separatists after being captured in Ukraine release video from plane saying got out 'by the skin of our teeth' as they are flown to safety before returning to UK

Two British prisoners of war who faced execution by pro-Russian separatists after being captured in Ukraine have released a video saying they got out 'by the skin of our teeth' after being freed yesterday. Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner posted a video thanking people for their support and confirming they...
WORLD
TheDailyBeast

Russia Releases 10 Prisoners, Including 2 Americans, in Saudi-Brokered Deal

Five British citizens, two Americans, one Moroccan, one Swede, and one Croat captured as prisoners of war by Russian-backed forces were freed in a deal brokered by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia said Wednesday. The group were released as part of a prisoner-exchange deal between Russia and Ukraine, though it wasn’t immediately clear if Ukraine had freed any prisoners as part of the swap. The POWs were flown from Russia to Saudi Arabia before being returned to their home countries, according to the Saudi Foreign Ministry. British Prime Minister Liz Truss called the exchange “hugely welcome news,”...
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky gets standing ovation after UN speech

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky received a standing ovation from United Nations diplomats after giving a virtual speech in which he outlined a five-point “formula for peace.”Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska could be seen smiling as delegates to the United Nations General Assembly warmly applaud her husband following his address on Wednesday evening.In his address to the 77th session of the UNGA, Mr Zelensky spoke out against Russia’s unprovoked invasion of his country, which is now into its seventh month.Mr Zelensky told the UNGA that his country was “ready for peace” and added that his plan sets out the...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Taiwan Strait#House#Chinese Foreign Ministry
The Independent

Rising support for increased taxes and public spending amid inequality concerns

The public is supportive of the Government intervening to help people through the cost-of-living crisis at a similar scale to how it acted during the coronavirus pandemic, research suggests.Support for increased taxes and public spending is relatively high while concern about inequality has also risen, according to a report by the National Centre for Social Research (NatCen).Its 2021 British Social Attitudes survey consisted of 6,250 interviews of adults in Britain between September and October last year.More than half (52%) of the public said the Government should increase taxes and spend more on health, education and social benefits at the end...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy