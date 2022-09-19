Read full article on original website
Related
kisswtlz.com
Man Arrested in Bay County After Hiding in Woods
Police in Bay County arrested a man who hid in a wooded area for several hours on Saturday. Around 7:15 P.M., police were sent to the 2100 block of Davis Street in Gibson Township after receiving a call about a distraught man hitting his vehicle and chasing chickens after driving through Bently Park. Police say 33-year-old Tony Brissette then ran into the woods with a .22 caliber rifle. When police arrived, he taunted them to come find him. After several hours, a state police helicopter spotted him as police on the ground prepared to move in with an armored vehicle. However, Brissette surrendered peacefully before police made their move.
kisswtlz.com
Man Charged in Cousin’s Murder
A Saginaw man has been arraigned in the death of a family member. Last Tuesday, 42-year-old Larney Boyd was shot and killed at a home on Charles Street. Police arrested his cousin, 42-year-old Keywan Tolliver. The two men were livng at the same house. Tolliver is charged with open murder...
kisswtlz.com
Saginaw City Council to Hold ARPA Fund Meeting on Housing and Blight
The Saginaw City Council will conduct a Single Subject Special Meeting next Monday at 5:30 P.M. to discuss using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for housing and blight elimination. The city received $52 million in ARPA funds from the federal government, but are still in the process of determining...
kisswtlz.com
City of Saginaw Will Assist Residents on National Voter Registration Day
Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day and the city of Saginaw is ready to help resident get registered to vote. The City Clerk’s Office will be open from 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. to assist citizens who would like to register to vote or need to update their current voter registration. This includes citizens who have moved since the last election and those who have changed their name.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kisswtlz.com
COVID-19 Commuity Testing Day in Saginaw
Great Lakes Bay Pride and Great Lakes Bay Health Centers are collaborating to host a community testing day. Several free and confidential services will be available including HIV testing, Covid-19 testing, Flu shots, and monkeypox vaccines. Information on local support resources will also be made available. The free event will be hosted this Saturday, September 24th, in the parking lot of Hearth Home in Saginaw from 10 in the morning until 2 in the afternoon.
kisswtlz.com
Saginaw County Health Department Hosts First Naloxone Vending Machine in Great Lakes Bay Region
The Saginaw County Health Department (SCHD) has installed a Naloxone vending machine, the first of its kind in the Great Lakes Bay Region. The machine dispenses fentanyl test strips to detect the presence of fentanyl in street drugs, and Naloxone, also known as Narcan, a life-saving opioid overdose reversal tool.
kisswtlz.com
Midland Schools Getting Security Upgrades
The Midland Board of Education has approved the purchase of a new weapons detection system for the district’s middle and high schools. The district will use funds from a school safety grant and the its general fund to pay for the $900,000 equipment. 10 devices described as non-intrusive will be placed in the entrances of the schools, with school resource officers and other personnel stationed at the gates. The devices are designed to detect weapons with continuous updates to its software.
kisswtlz.com
Bay City Welcomes Visitors from Ansbach, Germany
A delegation from Bay City’s sister city of Ansbach, Germany visited this past weekend to celebrate more than 60 years of partnership after delaying plans in 2021 due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. The group included city council members, Ansbach’s head of tourism, as well as teachers and students.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kisswtlz.com
Saginaw Valley Rotary Turns 50
The Rotary Club of Saginaw Valley celebrates its 50th Anniversary with a gala reception and open house on October 6 from 4:30 to 6:30 P.M. Residents are invited to the Anderson Enrichment Center for the event. The celebration will feature refreshments and music by Laurie Middlebrook and Friends and fun for all. RSVPs are requested on or before September 30 by email to President Joan Douglas at Douglasjoan80@gmail.com.
kisswtlz.com
New Mobile App for City of Mt. Pleasant
A Mid-Michigan city now has its own mobile app. The Mount Pleasant Area Convention and Visitors Bureau has announced the release of the “Meet Mt.Pleasant, MI” app, which allows users to search local attractions, restaurants, and events. The free app can be used by visitors to create a custom itinerary and get directions, as well as by locals to keep track of local events and activities. Officials hope the new platform will help them connect with visitors and community members alike, as well as make trip planning more efficient.
Comments / 0