Queens, NY

Yardbarker

Yankees fans returned ball from 60th home run to Aaron Judge

On Tuesday night, Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run of the season in the New York Yankees’ 9-8 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, and some fans did something cool with his home run ball. Judge led off the bottom of the ninth with a solo home run to...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Braves odds to win the NL East according to FanGraphs remain absurdly low

When I did this article last Monday, The Braves were only 1.5 games behind the Mets, but FanGraphs gave New York a nearly 75% chance to win the division. After an up-and-down week from both teams, the Braves are now just one game back with 16 games left to play, and they are actually tied with the Mets in the loss column. Seems like the division is a toss-up to me, but FanGraphs doesn’t see it that way. They still give New York a 67.1% of ripping the NL East crown away from the Braves. There could be a couple of reasons for that, but frankly, that’s an absolutely absurd number, and it’s why computers don’t play the games.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Predicting the Braves playoff roster (3.0)

Following a rough patch from both the Braves and Mets, they each turned it around over the weekend, sweeping their respective series. Like we’ve been saying for months now, this race is going to come down to the wire and will likely be decided when the Braves and Mets meet at Truist Park to end September. That’s all both organizations will be thinking about over the next couple of weeks, but eventually, each team will clinch a Wild Card berth at the very least.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Ravens Make Three Roster Moves

Fackrell, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Packers back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.1 million contract and then signed a one-year, $4.6 million deal with the Giants. From there, Fackrell signed a one-year deal with the Chargers last offseason. Fackrell was,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Mets to celebrate playoff berth even if they don't win NL East

The New York Mets (93-55) endured quite the roller-coaster week that featured being swept by the 62-84 Chicago Cubs before the Amazins defeated the last-place Pittsburgh Pirates (55-92) in four consecutive contests. New York began Monday holding just a one-game lead over the second-place Atlanta Braves in the National League East standings and are on the cusp of securing a playoff berth, and ace Max Scherzer made it clear he intends to recognize earning postseason baseball regardless of where the Mets are in the standings when that day arrives.
QUEENS, NY
Golf Digest

The kid who caught Aaron Judge's 60th home run might be the purest baseball fan alive

On Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium, Aaron Judge was one swing away from hitting his 60th home run of the season, which would have made him one of six players in baseball history to accomplish the feat. That made the eventual baseball that sailed over the fence extremely valuable, making left field the place to be in the Bronx, as that's where Judge has hit the bulk of his dingers this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

The Yankees have a brand new outfield combination

The New York Yankees mounted a historical comeback against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday evening, scoring five runs in the bottom of the 9th inning, courtesy of Aaron Judge’s 60th homer and a Giancarlo Stanton Grand Slam. However, the win was a team effort, sparked by the Yankees’ new...
BRONX, NY
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Yardbarker

The Mets Rightfully Decided To Celebrate

For the first time since 2016, there will be October baseball in Queens. With a 7-0 win at American Family Field over the Milwaukee Brewers, the New York Mets became the third team to secure their spot in the big dance this coming October. Max Scherzer took the mound and...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Former Falcons pass rusher excelling with Lions

The Falcons have had a need for pass rushers for as long as I can remember. And after Week 1, it seemed Atlanta finally found one. However, in Week 2, it was made abundantly clear this unit still needs significant upgrading. To make matters worse, a former Falcons pass rusher — John Cominsky — is excelling with his new team.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Nathan Eovaldi Doesn't Mince Words On Red Sox's Front-Office Decisions

Could Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and his peers be losing the clubhouse?. Nathan Eovaldi used the club's decision to designate catcher Kevin Plawecki for assignment as a catalyst to air out his frustrations with the front office, seemingly dating back to last offseason. "I felt like...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Texans Worked Out Three Players

Sutherland and Ferguson both were in Philadelphia for workouts with the Eagles last week. Sutherland, 25, was signed by the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M following the 2019 NFL Draft. The Bengals waived him coming out of the preseason and later brought him back to their practice squad.
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Mets' Mark Vientos sitting Wednesday

New York Mets designated hitter Mark Vientos is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers. What It Means:. Dan Vogelbach will replace Vientos as the Mets' designated hitter and bat fifth. Vogelbach has a $2,700 salary on Wednesday and...
QUEENS, NY

