Yankees fans returned ball from 60th home run to Aaron Judge
On Tuesday night, Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run of the season in the New York Yankees’ 9-8 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, and some fans did something cool with his home run ball. Judge led off the bottom of the ninth with a solo home run to...
Atlanta Braves' Spencer Strider dealing with oblique soreness, to have next start skipped
ATLANTA -- Braves rookie Spencer Strider has a sore left oblique and will not make his next start in Philadelphia. Strider, the fastest pitcher to record 200 strikeouts in a single season, told the team he didn't feel right after making his last start, a 5-2 victory Sunday over the Phillies.
Braves odds to win the NL East according to FanGraphs remain absurdly low
When I did this article last Monday, The Braves were only 1.5 games behind the Mets, but FanGraphs gave New York a nearly 75% chance to win the division. After an up-and-down week from both teams, the Braves are now just one game back with 16 games left to play, and they are actually tied with the Mets in the loss column. Seems like the division is a toss-up to me, but FanGraphs doesn’t see it that way. They still give New York a 67.1% of ripping the NL East crown away from the Braves. There could be a couple of reasons for that, but frankly, that’s an absolutely absurd number, and it’s why computers don’t play the games.
What do the Braves do with struggling Matt Olson?
Around the yard with 92.9 the Game Atlanta Braves insider Grant McAuley as he talked about how should the Braves handle slumping first baseman Matt Olson?
Predicting the Braves playoff roster (3.0)
Following a rough patch from both the Braves and Mets, they each turned it around over the weekend, sweeping their respective series. Like we’ve been saying for months now, this race is going to come down to the wire and will likely be decided when the Braves and Mets meet at Truist Park to end September. That’s all both organizations will be thinking about over the next couple of weeks, but eventually, each team will clinch a Wild Card berth at the very least.
Ravens Make Three Roster Moves
Fackrell, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Packers back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.1 million contract and then signed a one-year, $4.6 million deal with the Giants. From there, Fackrell signed a one-year deal with the Chargers last offseason. Fackrell was,...
Umpire Blows Massive Call At The Plate In Pivotal Game Between Guardians And White Sox
The Guardians and White Sox were tied at three in the seventh inning with the Guardians threatening to take back momentum in a pivotal game and series. Amed Rosario rounded third as a ball was hit in shallow left field and Elvis Andrus attempted to throw him out and home and Rosario was called out.
Harrison Bader quotes Derek Jeter in strong message to fans ahead of Yankees debut
New York Yankees centerfielder Harrison Bader is set to make his debut for the club on Tuesday after coming over in the Jordan Montgomery trade with the St. Louis Cardinals. Ahead of his team debut, Bader had a strong message for Yankees fans, quoting club legend Derek Jeter in the process.
Mets to celebrate playoff berth even if they don't win NL East
The New York Mets (93-55) endured quite the roller-coaster week that featured being swept by the 62-84 Chicago Cubs before the Amazins defeated the last-place Pittsburgh Pirates (55-92) in four consecutive contests. New York began Monday holding just a one-game lead over the second-place Atlanta Braves in the National League East standings and are on the cusp of securing a playoff berth, and ace Max Scherzer made it clear he intends to recognize earning postseason baseball regardless of where the Mets are in the standings when that day arrives.
MLB Odds: Mets vs. Brewers prediction, odds and pick – 9/21/2022
The New York Mets and Milwaukee Brewers will wrap up their three-game series with a Wednesday afternoon tilt in Milwaukee. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Mets-Brewers prediction and pick, laid out below. The New York Mets have...
The kid who caught Aaron Judge's 60th home run might be the purest baseball fan alive
On Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium, Aaron Judge was one swing away from hitting his 60th home run of the season, which would have made him one of six players in baseball history to accomplish the feat. That made the eventual baseball that sailed over the fence extremely valuable, making left field the place to be in the Bronx, as that's where Judge has hit the bulk of his dingers this year.
The Yankees have a brand new outfield combination
The New York Yankees mounted a historical comeback against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday evening, scoring five runs in the bottom of the 9th inning, courtesy of Aaron Judge’s 60th homer and a Giancarlo Stanton Grand Slam. However, the win was a team effort, sparked by the Yankees’ new...
The Mets Rightfully Decided To Celebrate
For the first time since 2016, there will be October baseball in Queens. With a 7-0 win at American Family Field over the Milwaukee Brewers, the New York Mets became the third team to secure their spot in the big dance this coming October. Max Scherzer took the mound and...
Former Falcons pass rusher excelling with Lions
The Falcons have had a need for pass rushers for as long as I can remember. And after Week 1, it seemed Atlanta finally found one. However, in Week 2, it was made abundantly clear this unit still needs significant upgrading. To make matters worse, a former Falcons pass rusher — John Cominsky — is excelling with his new team.
Nathan Eovaldi Doesn't Mince Words On Red Sox's Front-Office Decisions
Could Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and his peers be losing the clubhouse?. Nathan Eovaldi used the club's decision to designate catcher Kevin Plawecki for assignment as a catalyst to air out his frustrations with the front office, seemingly dating back to last offseason. "I felt like...
Texans Worked Out Three Players
Sutherland and Ferguson both were in Philadelphia for workouts with the Eagles last week. Sutherland, 25, was signed by the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M following the 2019 NFL Draft. The Bengals waived him coming out of the preseason and later brought him back to their practice squad.
Mets' Mark Vientos sitting Wednesday
New York Mets designated hitter Mark Vientos is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers. What It Means:. Dan Vogelbach will replace Vientos as the Mets' designated hitter and bat fifth. Vogelbach has a $2,700 salary on Wednesday and...
David Montgomery blames Packers' home-field advantage for Bears' negated TD
As Bears quarterback Justin Fields took a shotgun snap on 4th-and-goal from the Green Bay Packers 1-yard line in Sunday’s 27-10 loss at Lambeau Field, it appeared Chicago had cut its deficit to just one score with 8:13 remaining in the fourth quarter. But the play was called dead...
