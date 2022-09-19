ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS San Francisco

Possible road rage incident in East Bay ends in homicide Sunday

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IMB5E_0i0tUxhw00

SAN LORENZO -- A possible road rage dispute ended in homicide on Sunday evening in San Lorenzo, according to the Alameda County sheriff.

The shooting occurred at the intersection of Hesperian and Lewelling boulevards, which has been shut down since 4:27 p.m., when the altercation occurred.

Upon arrival, deputies located a deceased man who had suffered gunshot wounds, the sheriff said.

The suspect's vehicle fled the scene toward Interstate Highway 880. No further information is available at this time.

The Alameda sheriff is asking anyone who may have witnessed this shooting or has a car video of the event to please contact them at (510) 667-7721.

Comments / 17

Robert Akins
2d ago

Only a idiot would step out of their vehicle and confront someone here in the eastbay without being armed and actually be ready to use it.

Reply(3)
6
andrew manning
2d ago

My family calls me paranoid for wearing a ballistic vest. And having a trauma kit on my ankle. I know it as being prepared for anything they know it as me being crazy. So when they ask me why I put my 30 lbs of EDC on whenever we go out. I say its cross-fit. I unfortunately can't own a firearm while living with them but I do have the uscca for insurance.

Reply(1)
3
Related
NBC Bay Area

East Bay Family Mourns Man Killed During Apparent Road Rage Incident

An East Bay mother says her newlywed son was on his way to the grocery store when he was shot and killed during an apparent road rage incident in San Lorenzo Sunday afternoon. Rienhart Asuncion, 30, was fatally shot just before 5 p.m. Sunday in the area of Hesperian and Lewelling boulevards in San Lorenzo. As of Monday evening, the shooter was still at large.
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police arrest armed carjacking suspect by City Hall

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police and the California Highway Patrol arrested a man on suspicion of armed carjacking a victim, who was able to flag down authorities. The man was seen being taken into custody on Monday about 5 p.m. near Frank Ogawa Plaza. He was put on a gurney, video shows.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

$100,000 reward in 2016 San Francisco cold case murder of homeless couple

SAN FRANCISCO -- Cold case investigators increased the reward to $100,000 for information leading to the arrest of the gunman who fatally shot a homeless couple in 2016 as they slept inside a wooden box they used as living quarters on the street.San Francisco dispatched officers to investigate reports of a shooting in a homeless encampment at South Van Ness Avenue and 16th Street at about 8:45 p.m. on  December 16, 2016.Upon arrival, they found a couple suffering from gunshot wounds. Lindsay Elaine McCollum, 27, was declared dead at the scene. While 51-year-old Eddie Wayne Tate was rushed to the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Bay#Road Rage#Hesperian
CBS San Francisco

4 arrested gang and weapons charges in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- Four suspected gang members have been arrested on a litany of charges after raids in Oakland and Fairfield uncovered numerous loaded, high-capacity assault weapons.San Francisco investigators said the raid came after officers assigned to the Community Violence Reduction Team learned that residences in both Oakland and Fairfield were connected with criminal gang activity in the city.On September 16 at approximately 5:50 a.m., officers from San Francisco, Fairfield and Oakland served a search warrant on residences in the 2800 block of Bay Tree Drive in Fairfield and the 7000 block of MacArthur Boulevard in Oakland. During the course...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Half Moon Bay burglary suspect pursuit ends in deadly collision on San Mateo Bridge

SAN MATEO -- A pursuit suspect was killed early Wednesday when he abandoned his stolen car on the San Mateo Bridge in an effort to evade capture and was fatally struck by another vehicle.The deadly collision forced the closure of all eastbound lanes near of the toll plaza on the Hayward side of the span backing up traffic on Highway 92 into San Mateo County.According to officer Chris Barshini of the CHP's Redwood City office, the incident began around 4 a.m. as a pursuit of a stolen white Ford Mustang  by the San Mateo Sheriff's Department on northbound...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland violence: Mosque shaken after 2 members fatally shot following evening prayer

OAKLAND – Following a violent night in Oakland that included multiple shootings, the city's Muslim community is mourning the deaths of two members who were fatally shot near a mosque Monday night. Two men were shot and killed, and a third was injured, in a shooting at 3100 block of Telegraph. Multiple people in a car shot at a group of people outside the Layalina Café and the next door market, according to a spokesperson for the Oakland Police Department. "At this time, we are uncertain of the motive and we are investigating all possible leads," said Officer Kim Armstead.The...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: 3 killed, 4 wounded in shootings during violent night in Oakland

OAKLAND -- Three people were killed and at least four others wounded Monday in a flurry of unrelated shootings during a violent night on the streets of Oakland, authorities said.Oakland police said the first deadly shootings took place at 7:45 p.m. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation for multiple rounds fired in the 3100 block of Telegraph Ave. in the Pill Hill neighborhood.Upon arrival,  officers located two gunshot victims -- both men, one 27-years-old and a 57-year-old.  The officers and firefighters rendered medical aid, but unfortunately both victims died at the scene. A third victim -- a 19-year-old male --...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Newlywed widowed in San Lorenzo road-rage shooting speaks

SAN LORENZO, Calif. - Rienheart Asuncion and his wife Love got married just four months ago in the Philippines. Now, she's in mourning after her husband was shot and killed in a road-rage incident in San Lorenzo. "That's it. He's gone," Love said. KTVU spoke to Love, who's in the...
SAN LORENZO, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Firefighter injured battling 3-alarm fire at suspected San Leandro pot grow warehouse

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) -- A firefighter suffered minor injuries in an overnight 3-alarm fire inside a massive San Leandro warehouse housing a suspected marijuana grow operation in San Leandro.Fire officials said crews were dispatched on reports of a fire at a large warehouse  on 139th Ave and Washington Ave in San Leandro at around  9:30 p.m. It quickly grew to three alarms bringing more than 50 firefighters to the scene. Several factors forced fire crews to take a defensive stance, dumping water on the flames from outside the heavily fortified building."We pulled everyone out of the building," said...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Burglars hit several businesses in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood

OAKLAND -- Police are looking for a group of thieves responsible for breaking into a number of businesses in the city Little Saigon neighborhood early Monday morning.Oakland police said the multiple burglaries happened on the 800 block of International Boulevard just after 4:30 a.m. on Monday. Officers who responded to an alarm activation at Oakland International Plaza found several businesses in the area had been burglarized and their front windows broken.A hair salon and coin laundromat appeared to be among the businesses burglarized as shown in a citizen's video posted on Facebook. It appears not to be the first time...
OAKLAND, CA
L.A. Weekly

Ruben Razo Jr Killed in Rear-End Crash on Murphy Avenue [San Jose, CA]

Bicycle Accident near Ringwood Avenue Resulted in Fatality. The fatal incident happened on September 11th around 9:49 p.m. at Murphy and Ringwood Avenue, per San Jose authorities. According to the report, a 2017 Lexus sedan rear-ended a man riding an electric bicycle in the No. 1 lane of Murphy Avenue...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose police arrest 3, seize 35 pounds of meth and 5 guns in bust

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose on Wednesday confirmed a warrant that was served a day earlier that resulted in three arrests and the seizure of 35 pounds of methamphetamine, five guns and more.San Jose Police Department Assistant Chief Paul Joseph posted about the bust on Twitter Wednesday morning, saying that the seizures and arrests at an unspecified location were the work of the department's Street Crimes Unit.Joseph said that the serving of the search warrant Tuesday led to the recovery of five handguns -- including two that were stolen -- cash, burglary tools and stolen property in addition to the 35 pounds of meth that were seized. The tweet noted that three people were arrested and booked who were prohibited from possessing firearms due to prior convictions, but it did not identify the individuals or outline the charges they would be facing.    
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police investigating double-shooting in San Francisco's Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- Police were investigating a double-shooting in San Francisco's Mission District, Monday evening.According to police, it happened around 6:33 p.m. in the 3300 block of 23rd Street.Officers arrived to find two female victims suffering from gun shot wounds.Both victims were transported to the hospital, one suffering life-threatening injuries.No arrests have been made. So far, there are few details. KPIX 5 will update this article as more information becomes available.Police ask anyone with information to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or Text TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.  
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Three Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on Tully Road [San Jose, CA]

SAN JOSE, CA (September 20, 2022) – A two-vehicle crash on Tully Road left at least three people injured, police said Friday afternoon. Reports of the incident started around 12:45 p.m. involving two vehicles colliding at the intersection of Tully Road and Senter Road. According to the police, paramedics...
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX40

Man killed in Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday morning the Stockton Police Department said they were dispatched to the 1900 block of Sikh Temple Street for reports of a shooting. Police said that when officers arrived on scene at 12:44 a.m. they found one man, who appeared to have been shot, inside of a vehicle. The man […]
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

74-year-old Oakley woman charged with murder in May shooting

OAKLEY – An Oakley woman has been charged with murder in the May shooting death of a man that was initially determined to be in self-defense, police said, following additional evidence.Officers were called to a home on the 200 block of West Cypress Road on the morning of May 20 on reports of a shooting shortly after midnight. When police arrived, they found a man lying on the driveway.The man, later identified as 51-year-old Ruben Ortiz of Oakley, was pronounced dead on the scene.Police identified the shooter as 74-year-old Judith Goodner and originally determined the shooting was in self-defense. Goodner...
OAKLEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

2-alarm fire burns at apartment complex in East San Jose

SAN JOSE -- A two-alarm fire burned in the carport of an apartment complex in San Jose Monday afternoon.The San Jose Fire Department said on social media that firefighters responded at 4:23 p.m. to a two-story apartment on the 2700 block of Kollmar Drive near Story Road and E. Capitol Expressway in East San Jose.The department later posted that the fire had been confined to one vehicle located in carport beneath apartments and that firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to the units above. Two units were evacuated because of the smoke from the fire. It was knocked down at 4:37 p.m., the fire department said.No injuries were reported and the was no immediate word on the cause of the fire. 
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
73K+
Followers
25K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy