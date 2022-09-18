Read full article on original website
MLB
White Sox 'not giving up' after losing tiebreaker to Guardians
CHICAGO -- White Sox acting manager Miguel Cairo stood in the Conference and Learning Center at Guaranteed Rate Field following the Guardians' 10-7, 11-inning victory over his squad Tuesday night and took the blame for this highly disappointing setback. But the White Sox players weren’t going to let Cairo stand...
MLB
Yanks' historic slams 1 inning (and 21 hours) apart
The name Aaron Judge and the word "history" have been used in the same sentence quite a bit lately, and for good reason -- Judge became the sixth player in AL/NL history to hit 60 home runs in one season with a solo shot in the ninth inning of Tuesday's win over the Pirates at Yankee Stadium, and with two more homers, he would set an all-time American League record. But Judge's teammates have been making some history of their own.
MLB
Tampa boys light up Trop as Astros eye top seed
ST. PETERSBURG -- The celebration line of high-fives and fist bumps for Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker in the visiting dugout was capped by a hug from pitcher Lance McCullers Jr., who teamed up with his fellow Tampa native to send the Astros to their first sweep at Tropicana Field. •...
MLB
Carpenter showcasing power since callup
BALTIMORE -- All summer, people in and around Detroit’s organization wondered how Kerry Carpenter’s bat would play in the big leagues. Now, the Tigers are giving Carpenter an extended look down the stretch, trying to find out exactly what they have in their No. 14 prospect. Is he a depth piece whose power struggles to translate against big league pitching? A middle-of-the-order threat? Or something in between?
MLB
Gausman's rebound soothes sting of extras defeat
PHILADELPHIA -- If Wednesday night was any indication, Kevin Gausman is postseason-ready -- and so is his devastating splitter. Oh, and so is Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s bat, not that there was much doubt. Unfortunately for the Blue Jays, they'll need to work on putting the finishing touches on series before...
MLB
White Sox forging ahead: 'We put ourselves in a hole'
CHICAGO -- The 2022 season is not yet over for the White Sox. There’s no E for eliminated next to their name in the American League Central standings. There still are 13 games remaining on the regular season docket. From the looks of their struggles during an 8-2 loss...
MLB
Brennan makes Major splash in Guardians debut
CLEVELAND -- Just when it seemed as though the Guardians couldn’t get any younger, they found a way to do so. The team announced that it recalled infielder Gabriel Arias and selected the contract of outfielder Will Brennan prior to Wednesday’s 8-2 win over the White Sox in Chicago. In order to make space on both the active and 40-man rosters, Cleveland optioned outfielder Richie Palacios to Triple-A Columbus and utility man Ernie Clement was designated for assignment.
MLB
Sinking feeling: New strategy pays off for Kaprielian
OAKLAND -- James Kaprielian was well aware of the dubious record he possessed. Entering Wednesday night's start against the Mariners, Kaprielian was going on 34 consecutive starts in which he’d pitched six innings or fewer, by far the longest such streak in A’s history. Sensing that the opportunity to snap the frustrating stretch was within reach after retiring Ty France on a flyout to end the top of the sixth, Kaprielian cast a stern look over toward Oakland’s bullpen, where A.J. Puk had been warming up, and waved his right hand in a downward motion as if to call off the activity.
MLB
Where do Cy races stand with time running out?
There’s still time for the Cy Young races to flip, but both front-runners have given themselves some breathing room as we near the end of the regular season. Last week saw the Astros’ Justin Verlander and the Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara cement their cases for the top spot in the American League and National League, respectively, as Verlander returned from the injured list to throw five hitless innings against the A’s, and Alcantara fired his MLB-leading fifth complete game of the season.
MLB
Meneses' go-ahead jack makes Braves pay
ATLANTA -- After waiting 11 years to get a Major League opportunity, Joey Meneses returned to where his journey began, but in a different uniform. Three days before his 19th birthday, the first baseman signed a Minor League deal with the Braves in May 2011. In September 2022, he made his first Major League appearance against the Braves and shined. The 30-year-old rookie was called up to the Nationals’ roster when Juan Soto and Josh Bell were traded to San Diego at the Trade Deadline on Aug. 2, and Meneses hasn't looked back.
MLB
Severino's return could be huge boon for Yanks
NEW YORK -- All eyes were fixed upon Aaron Judge as the slugger stood at Roger Maris’ doorstep Wednesday evening, each at-bat an opportunity to etch fresh history. When a ball off his bat found grass instead of seats, the crowd groaned, disappointed even by a pair of doubles. If a pitch sailed out of the strike zone, they booed.
MLB
McKenzie (13 K's) deals as Cleveland creeps closer to title
CHICAGO -- The Guardians’ playoff odds are skyrocketing by the minute. After Tuesday’s extra-inning thriller, the Guardians jumped out to an early lead on Wednesday night that propelled them to an 8-2 victory over the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. The win moved Cleveland six games ahead...
MLB
Rangers sign eight-year veteran Plawecki
ARLINGTON -- The Rangers signed veteran catcher Kevin Plawecki to a Major League deal on Wednesday. The signing fills a roster spot after utility man Nick Solak was placed on the 60-day injured list with a right foot fracture. Plawecki is an eight-year MLB veteran who has spent time with...
MLB
Baserunning blunders flush chance at 1st-place tie
ATLANTA -- Had the Braves been more productive offensively, manager Brian Snitker could have publicly ignored the multiple costly baserunning mistakes his team made in a 3-2 loss to the Nationals on Wednesday afternoon at Truist Park. But those baserunning errors ended up being significant as the top of the...
MLB
Contreras hits bump, but flashes strikeout stuff
NEW YORK -- It was a reunion of sorts between Pirates right-hander Roansy Contreras and the Yankees on Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium. Contreras started the game against the organization with whom he began his career as a Minor Leaguer, but his time with New York ended when he was traded to Pittsburgh in January 2021 as part of a package for right-hander Jameson Taillon.
MLB
Marmol steadfast despite Cards' dry spell
SAN DIEGO -- There was a healthy contingent of red-clad fans clustered in the Petco Park stands behind the visitors’ dugout Wednesday night. Those Cardinals faithful came to the ballpark hoping to see Albert Pujols make baseball history. They then pivoted to cheering when he prevented it. Pujols got...
MLB
Crew 'catalyst' Adames sparks much-needed win
MILWAUKEE -- There’s no doubt where Willy Adames’ priorities are these days. He tallied four hits on Tuesday night and was despondent because the Brewers lost. Only after he hit his 31st home run of the season in the sixth and then circled the bases on Mike Brosseau’s pinch-hit grand slam in the seventh inning of Wednesday’s 6-0 win over the Mets at American Family Field could Adames crack a postgame smile.
MLB
Ohtani has somehow ... gotten better?
ANAHEIM -- After another incredible performance in which he threw seven scoreless innings and ripped an RBI double in a 2-1 win over the Mariners on Saturday, two-way star Shohei Ohtani was asked if he believed he was having a better season than last year, when he won the AL MVP Award unanimously.
MLB
Snell's 13-K no-hit bid extends Padres' dominant stretch
SAN DIEGO -- Six and two-thirds innings into one of the most dominant starts of his career, Blake Snell took two steps off the pitching rubber and leapt high into the air, landing on the infield grass as he flailed his arms in dismay. Working on a no-hit bid, Snell’s...
MLB
Why Twins couldn't beat Guardians
This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park’s Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Twins entered their decisive five-game series in Cleveland over the weekend needing to play their best baseball to close a four-game deficit between themselves and the division leaders. They couldn’t do that, ultimately dropping the season series, 13-6, despite actually matching the Guardians in runs scored (89-89) across the 19 head-to-head matchups this season.
