Read full article on original website
Related
Tallest Masonry Structure In The World Is In Montana. It’s Huge.
Did you know the largest surviving masonry structure in the whole world resides in Montana? How cool is that?. In the mining town of Anaconda, Montana, resides a monument to construction. The Anaconda Smelter Stack. With an overall height of 585 feet, it's the biggest masonry structure in the whole world.
Flathead Beacon
Strong Whitetail Deer Numbers Forecast in Northwest Montana this Fall
As archery season continues through October and hunters prepare for rifle season to begin later this fall, healthy whitetail deer, mule deer and elk populations can be expected in northwest Montana following three consecutive mild winters. In Region 1, most areas of northwest Montana saw strong whitetail fawn recruitment with...
Which City Now? Montana Scores Yet Another Top 5 Award!
Once again the word got out that Big Sky Country is a great place to live. We KNOW Montana is a great place to live, but I sometimes wish word of mouth didn't let everyone else hear about it! Thanks to the data crunchers at SmartAsset who have ranked the best and worst of the 50 state capitols to live in, more people around the world now salute Helena, Montana, placing The Queen City at number 5 as one of the best state capitols to live in!
Money On The Way? 600K To Farmers Affected By Flooding in Montana
Montana is giving out over $600,000 to irrigation districts and water use associations affected by the flooding this past summer across Montana. Governor Greg Gianforte shared his thoughts on the hard working Montanans who lost so much during the flooding:. Our farmers and ranchers work hard to feed the world,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A Montana Tradition! Turner Farms Pumpkin Patch Back Oct. 1st
It is surely the turn of the Montana seasons when our thoughts change from cookouts to planning the Halloween party or costume or which route will garner the most candy with the least amount of footwork. You would think I’d have outgrown that last one. The return of the Turner Farms Pumpkin patch is one of Missoula's sure signs that fall has arrived.
WHAT? This Ornate Chair Used to Belong to a Montana Governor?
When you walk through a museum or historical site, you'd expect to find relics of the past that are perfectly preserved and gorgeous, even many years later. I think, however, that someone may have found the coolest, most powerful-looking item that any historical society in this country has in their possession. And, it's in the Old Governor's Mansion in Helena, Montana. Check it out.
Montanans Tied for Number One in the Nation for Faking Sick Days
I'm sure we've all done it before; you just don't want to go to work, so you fake being sick in order to take a day for yourself. Employers are probably 100 percent sure you aren't sick, but most of the time you get the green light to stay home, watch TV, and probably take a nap that you've had building up for ages. However, a study suggests that we take more fake sick days than you'd think we do.
Will Billings Area Residents Pay More for Electricity This Year?
Montanans are very concerned that their power bill is going to go up, and they're also concerned that the grid could fail in the months ahead- especially as more unreliable power like wind and solar keeps getting put online in place of reliable sources like coal. If you live in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Montanans Are Rising Up
A "Rise Up Against Montana" walk has been set for this Saturday, the 24th, down at Spring Meadow Lake State Park in Helena. Saturday's "walk in the park" will be held & hosted by Shatterproof...they're a national organization dedicated to reversing our addiction CRISIS! Don't worry about a thing, you can register individually or as a team. You'll have the opportunity to walk in your own LOCAL community or even show your support by simply registering if you're unable to take part in person. To register, contact Laurine Wolf at 594 1203.
Montana’s Favorite Fall Event Is Happening THIS Weekend!
We all love the charming town of Livingston, and the beautiful drive there from Bozeman doesn't hurt, either. Livingston is not only home to many locally owned businesses and restaurants, but it also hosts the Yellowstone Harvest Festival. This yearly event is family-friendly and one that the locals look forward to every fall.
Where is Montana’s Native American Population Growing?
Montana's Native American population is growing, but in areas where some of you might not expect. The growth in Native American population isn't taking place on the Indian Reservations in Montana, it's taking place in larger population centers like Billings. That's part of what former Montana Media Trackers reporter and...
Montana Should Stand Up to Radical Judge on Birth Certificates
I'm with Jeremy Carl on this one. Montana should NOT be intimidated by the liberal mob media and a radical activist judge in Billings. Instead, Montana should be actively encouraging these Left-wing news outlets to run stories about how Montana is pushing back against this radical Left-wing nonsense. It will send a message to the radical activists on the East and Left coasts to stay the heck out of our state.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Flathead Beacon
Montana AG Raises Concerns About Credit Card Companies Tracking Firearm Purchases
Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen is leading a group of attorneys general in calling out a handful of financial institutions for a new policy that would track and monitor firearm purchases. At the center of the coalition’s ire is recent action taken by the International Organization for Standardization — a...
Montana Announces Its 2023 Teacher Of The Year! Do You Know Her?
I want you to think back—for some of us it's WAY back—but I want you to think about who your most influential teacher was. Maybe it was in elementary school or high school, perhaps it was band or choir—whatever the case, who was it?. I guess I...
25 of the Best Places in Montana For Chicken Tenders
If you're craving chicken tenders and you're looking for the best that Montana has to offer, we've got you covered. Chicken tenders are loved all over the state of Montana; probably because they're quick, easy, delicious, and filling. There's just something about pairing chicken tenders with your favorite dipping sauce that really hits the spot. When it comes to dipping sauces for chicken tenders, there are quite a few options. My personal favorite is honey mustard, but some people prefer barbecue or ranch, among others.
Free Kalispell, Libby clinics to teach hunters how to collect CWD samples
Chronic Wasting Disease is a progressive, fatal neurological disease that infects members of the deer family, such as mule and white-tailed deer, elk, and moose.
Should Montana Be the Next State to Ban All Billboard Advertising?
The most common way to advertise your business traditionally is to use billboards. People see billboards dotted across the interstate and inside cities advertising all kinds of things, from local businesses to political candidates. Some states, however, have actually banned the massive advertisement platforms and a couple of others have even put a cap on the number of new billboards that can be built. Someone online brought up a valid question; would Montana benefit from doing the same?
mybighornbasin.com
Wyoming Game and Fish Asks for Public Assistance to Stop Deadly Avian Virus
Wyoming Game and Fish asks residents to report signs of the deadly virus H.P.A.I. in domestic and wild birds and think of their safety before eating any birds they harvest this autumn. Birds in Wyoming are again testing positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza. After a hiatus from confirming any...
cowboystatedaily.com
Study Dispels ‘Lazy Pothead’ Myth, Some Legislators in Wyoming Not Too Stoked
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Despite a new study that dispels the myth that marijuana users are “lazy potheads,” some in Wyoming remain steadfast in opposing any use of it. Count Rep. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, among them. “We don’t need another vice in our...
Incredible Chainsaw Art Competition Held in Montana. Take a Look
If you've spent any time at all driving the two-lane highways around the Treasure State, I'm sure you're familiar with chainsaw art. The shops of these talented artists crisscross Montana and other western states that have historic ties to the timber industry. Perhaps you've got a bear or trout or...
Cat Country 102.9
Billings, MT
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0