Vatican cyclist spreading the pope’s message at worlds
VATICAN CITY (AP) — A plain white helmet like the pope’s skullcap. The Holy See’s crossed keys seal stamped on his white and yellow jersey over his heart. Dutch-born cyclist Rien Schuurhuis will carry an enormous sense of duty when he races for the Vatican in Sunday’s road race at the cycling world championships in Wollongong, Australia — marking a first in the city-state’s increasing use of sports as an instrument of dialogue, peace and solidarity.
Cambodia searches for 23 missing Chinese after boat sinks
PHNOM PENH, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Cambodian rescue teams searched on Friday for 23 Chinese nationals missing after their boat sank near islands off a coastal town popular with tourists and gamblers.
Hong Kong will scrap COVID hotel quarantine from Sept. 26
HONG KONG, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Hong Kong will scrap its controversial COVID-19 hotel quarantine policy for all arrivals from Sept. 26, more than 2.5 years after it was first implemented, in a long-awaited move for many residents and businesses in the financial hub.
