Keeping your dog safely confined when you can’t properly supervise her is important for training a puppy or acclimating a new dog to your home. When it comes down to kennels vs crates, the choice is personal for what is best for your dog, home and family. Interestingly, while dog crates and kennels are normalized here in North America, they aren’t routinely used in other parts of the world like Europe or Australia, who instead create dog-proof areas. Some people use the words kennel and crate interchangeably, however a kennel is usually a large penned in container that includes space for a bed, food and water dish, toys and pee pad while a crate is a small container just big enough for a dog to turnaround in and sleep.

