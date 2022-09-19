Read full article on original website
Related
entrepreneursbreak.com
Things to Know Before Taking Magnesium Complex Supplements
Before taking magnesium complex supplements, ensure you understand all the important facts and warnings. This article covers Dosages, Interactions with other minerals, Precautions, and Side Effects. In addition, make sure you read the labels on the bottles carefully. You should also check the manufacturer’s website for specific information on dosages and other ingredients. Most important, you should always consult your healthcare provider prior to taking any dietary supplements, including Magnesium.
This Is How Long It Takes For Vitamin B12 Supplements To Start Working
If you are low in vitamin B12, your doctor may prescribe supplements for you. Here's what you can expect for how long it will take for them to start working.
4 Super-Hydrating Foods You Should Start Eating Every Day Over 40, Aging Experts Say
Staying hydrating and filling your diet with an array of healthy, diverse foods is a better plan for aging than stocking up on all of the best serums and moisturizers in the world. Whether your main concern is health and longevity, great skin, or a combination of both, there are specific foods that experts say are incredibly important, especially as we age, and can better protect our bodies from the stress of everyday living. Chris Mirabile is the founder and CEO of NovosLabs, a consumer biotech company that specializes in human longevity and leveraging the latest scientific breakthroughs to slow down aging with the backing of scientists from Harvard, MIT and the Salk Institute, as well as a writer at SlowMyAge.com. Here, Mirabile outlines why you should consider incorporating these four super-hydrating and good-for-you foods, especially if you are over 40 and concerned about the physical and mental effects of aging.
The 9 Best Supplements of 2022, According to Dietitians
The best supplements help you fill in nutritional gaps in your diet. Check out expert-approved picks from brands like Nature Made, Thorne and Garden of Life.
IN THIS ARTICLE
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Can Diabetics Take Red Yeast Rice Supplements?
People who have diabetes are twice as likely to have heart disease or a stroke as people without diabetes. One of the risk factors for heart disease is a high LDL (“bad”) cholesterol level. To treat high cholesterol and lower the risk of getting heart disease, your health care provider may recommend that you take a statin, which is a prescription medicine that can lower the level of LDL cholesterol in the blood. In fact, the American Diabetes Association, the American Heart Association, and the American College of Cardiology recommend that adults with type 2 diabetes ages 40 to 75 should take a statin to prevent heart disease.
Best meal replacement shakes 2022: Quick and easy nutrition on the move
The best meal replacement shakes can save you time and energy in the kitchen, without sacrificing nutrition
MedicineNet.com
Is Corn Good for You? Nutrition Facts and More
Learn about the nutritional content, health benefits, and downsides of corn. Corn contains potent antioxidants, including lutein, zeaxanthin, quercetin, and vitamins C and E, which can help lower the risk of many chronic diseases. Antioxidants combat free radicals, which can damage cells and contribute to the development of diseases such...
Supplements That Should Not Be Mixed
Many people take supplements to help with health conditions or improve their well-being. Vitamins, minerals, herbs, and probiotics are all types of supplements that may aid health (FDA, 2022). You might even take a combination of supplements. But there are certain combinations that shouldn't be taken. Supplements might interact not only with each other, but also with medications you may be taking. That's why knowing the potential interactions of supplements is important.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MindBodyGreen
Lion's Mane Mushrooms: 4 Health Benefits & How To Use Them
It's always an added bonus when delicious ingredients also happen to be functional foods that bring more benefit to your meal than just an expansive flavor profile. Fungi rightly contributes to a balanced and nutritious diet, but it's worth exploring the more niche variations to spice up your meals and inject your cooking with some unique health benefits. So, have you heard of lion's mane mushrooms?
Babies in womb ‘smile’ for carrots and grimace for kale, study finds
Babies in the womb react to what their mothers eat, grimacing when they smell and taste greens, but smiling for carrots, researchers have discovered.In a landmark study, scientists have uncovered evidence that babies react differently to distinct smells and tastes while in the womb by recording their facial expressions. Researchers from Durham University took 4D ultrasound scans of 100 pregnant women to study how unborn babies reacted after being exposed to flavours from foods eaten by their mothers.Foetuses exposed to carrot showed more “laughter-face” responses, while those exposed to kale showed more “cry-face” reactions. The study, which is published in...
MedicalXpress
Genetically engineered muscle tissue being developed to treat type 2 diabetes
Injections of genetically engineered muscle tissue hold great promise in treating type 2 diabetes (T2D), according to research to be presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes in Stockholm, Sweden (19–23 Sept). T2D is the most common form of diabetes and is...
TikTok removes posts promoting weight loss aids to children
TikTok has removed postings promoting migraine and epilepsy drugs to under-18s as weight loss aids after criticism that hosting them was a danger to young people’s health. The social media platform, which is popular among teenagers, acted after an investigation by the Pharmaceutical Journal found that users were being offered prescription drugs as diet pills.
The 7 Best Vitamin D Supplements for Your Health Goals
Vitamin D is essential for a healthy body. Here's what to look for in the best vitamin D supplements and how to choose one for your personal wellness goals.
sixtyandme.com
The Many Benefits of Glutathione Supplements and Injections
If you’re looking for a way to improve your overall health, glutathione injections and supplements may be the answer. Glutathione is a powerful antioxidant that helps protect the body from damage caused by free radicals. It also plays an essential role in maintaining cell function and DNA integrity. In...
Prebiotics vs probiotics: Differences, benefits and foods
Prebiotics vs probiotics: which is better for gastrointestinal health? A healthy gut plays a major role in our overall health and wellbeing, and taking prebiotics and probiotics — either in food or supplement form —is one way to support the digestive system and keep it working efficiently. The...
Is there a link between gut health and weight loss?
The links between gut health and weight loss have been closely studied. Here’s what we know so far
ajmc.com
Preservatives, Dietary Elements Identified as Contributors to Obesity, Type 2 Diabetes
Evidence points to flavorings and preservatives in processed foods as contributors to the beginnings of obesity and type 2 diabetes, according to a recent review. Reducing phosphate consumption and subsequent hyperphosphatemia could lead to advancements in the management of type 2 diabetes and its associated complications, according to a review in Cureus. Food flavorings and preservatives were linked to the onset of type 2 diabetes and obesity as well.
msn.com
Soursop: Experts weigh in on health benefits, nutrition facts, and more
Soursop may help to boost immunity because of its high vitamin C content. Vitamin C is an antioxidant that help to destroy free radicals in the body. A whole fruit contains about 215% of the recommended daily value of vitamin C. Soursop may also help in digestion due to its...
CNET
Best Probiotics of 2022
Have you been feeling bloated lately? Or, perhaps you're having digestive issues or cramping. If you answered yes, you probably need to pay attention to your gut health. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, around 70 million people have a digestive disorder. Probiotics can...
drugstorenews.com
The latest in weight management and sports nutrition
Some market watchers group the sports nutrition and weight loss categories together. It’s a little clunky, to be sure, but there’s some overlap. Protein, as the prime example, helps build muscles and so has found a home in sports powders and recovery drinks. Protein also provides satiety, making you feel fuller longer. In that way, protein is also helpful for those looking to manage their weight. Nutrition Business Journal combines the two. According to its estimates, the sports nutrition and weight loss, or SNWL, categories grew a whopping 22% in 2021 and now account for nearly $57 billion in sales when the hydration and energy beverage market is included.
Comments / 0