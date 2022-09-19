Cam Smith wins LIV Golf’s Chicago event, proves he’s not ‘a worse player’ just because he switched tours

Greg Norman said Tuesday he will not attend this year’s QBE Shootout, the event he founded in Naples more than three decades ago. In an Instagram post, Norman wrote he was asked not to attend the tournament he has hosted and played in every year since its inception in 1989. While the golf legend did not specify who requested he skip the event, he said it was because of his involvement with LIV Golf, the controversial alternative to the PGA Tour funded by Saudi Arabia which began its inaugural season this year.

