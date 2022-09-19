Cam Smith wins LIV Golf’s Chicago event, proves he’s not ‘a worse player’ just because he switched tours

Read full article on original website
Here are the banned LIV players you won’t see at the Presidents Cup
Welcome to Presidents Cup week, where the lineups you’ll see at Quail Hollow Club beginning Thursday might look quite different than the ones you imagined you’d see months ago. In case you have been living under a rock for a year or so, here’s what you should know:...
Paige Spiranac Reacts To Embarrassing Bryson DeChambeau Moment
Bryson DeChambeau had an awkward moment during the weekend's LIV Golf event at Rich Harvest Farms. The 29-year-old endured a grueling encounter with a gallery rope. As he attempted to duck under its wrath, the rope instead caught him right in the face. For more on this harrowing injury, Paige...
Meet the 12 players on the United States 2022 Presidents Cup team
It’s time for the 2022 Presidents Cup. The competition will be held in Charlotte, North Carolina at Quail Hollow Club. The course is a regular stop on the PGA Tour, hosting the Wells Fargo Championship, as well as the 2017 PGA Championship. Davis Love III is the captain for...
Greg Norman makes bold claim over LIV duo…disrespecting Scottie Scheffler in the process
After Cameron Smith’s victory at LIV Chicago, Greg Norman made an interesting Instagram post celebrating his fellow Australians triumph. In the post, the LIV Golf CEO claimed that Cameron Smith and Dustin Johnson were the two best players in the world…something World Number One, current Masters champion and Player of the Year Scottie Scheffler may take umbrage with.
Tiger Woods owns Tom Brady over new PGA Tour NFT project
Legendary Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is undoubtedly talented, but Tiger Woods won’t let him steal his shine when it comes to golfing. Legendary Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is undoubtedly a talented player. He’s been considered one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history since making his debut in 2000, and he’s accomplished a lot on and off the field. He tested his luck at golf, and he tweeted a video of a hole-out (or at least what appears to be but has been highly contested by many social media sleuths).
Golf-LIV Golf players urge OWGR chairman to grant ranking points
Sept 20 (Reuters) - All 48 players who competed at LIV Golf's event outside Chicago over the weekend sent a joint letter to Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) Chairman Peter Dawson urging him to award ranking points to competitors on the Saudi Arabia-backed series.
Greg Norman says he’s been ‘asked not to attend’ tournament he founded
Greg Norman said he was asked not to attend this year’s QBE Shootout, a golf tournament he founded over 30 years ago. Norman posted on his Instagram on Tuesday saying he would not be at this year’s event at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla., on Dec. 5-11.
Finally on U.S. team, Billy Horschel says haters 'don't know what the 'F' they're talking about'
Billy Horschel has been waiting 14 years for this moment, to be a part of a U.S. team. He remembers most vividly being passed over for the 2014 Ryder Cup despite winning two playoff events and later watching on television the Americans struggle to a five-point loss at Gleneagles. “I...
Look: Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Funny Video
Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac has often had fun trolling Bryson DeChambeau. Spiranac wasn't going to miss her chance this week. Video of DeChambeau having a rough time with some fan rope is going viral on social media this week. Spiranac took to social media to...
Presidents Cup 2022: Prompted by LIV, Davis Love III has found his voice about the future of golf
In early July, as he perched himself at the edge of a wooden bench in front of his locker at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, Davis Love III wore an expression somewhere north of agitated that had nothing to do with his closing two-over-par 72 in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship. Love had things on his mind, and he didn’t need prompting to begin relieving himself of the tension building up inside his trim 6-foot-3 frame.
2022 Presidents Cup field: Players, rankings, teams, captains
The 2022 Presidents Cup field is set with the passing of the team selection deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C. The Presidents Cup field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jordan spieth, Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im and more.
Danny Willet loses Fortinet Championship after disastrous three-putt finish
The 2022 PGA Tour season was off to a dramatic start on Sunday after Danny Willett seemingly handed Max Homa his fifth title on the Tour after a disastrous three-putt finish on the final hole of the Fortinet Championship. Willet, whose lone win on the Tour came in 2016 at...
‘Twitter dorks’: Max Homa fires back at LIV critic on Twitter
Max Homa is feeling good this week. Fresh off opening the new PGA Tour season with his fifth victory, Homa is now in the U.S. team room at Quail Hollow, prepping to play his first-career team event at the Presidents Cup. But, as the saying goes, you can’t please everybody all the time.
Former Stanford star and amateur standout Andrea Lee wins in Portland to capture first LPGA Tour victory
There are no guarantees of success when a collegiate star turns professional. Will good college play translate into a stellar professional career? Can a player who thrived in a team setting continue to thrive once she's on her own?. Andrea Lee, who owns the record for the most victories in...
LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman asked 'not to attend' PGA Tour event he founded in Florida three decades ago
Greg Norman said Tuesday he will not attend this year’s QBE Shootout, the event he founded in Naples more than three decades ago. In an Instagram post, Norman wrote he was asked not to attend the tournament he has hosted and played in every year since its inception in 1989. While the golf legend did not specify who requested he skip the event, he said it was because of his involvement with LIV Golf, the controversial alternative to the PGA Tour funded by Saudi Arabia which began its inaugural season this year.
The PGA Tour’s all-time twist ending, Bryson DeChambeau’s embarrassing injury and the one way Team USA could lose the Presidents Cup
Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we never realized how dangerous golf was until this year. First, there was that Australian pro who sliced his hand open trying to move a stake. Then Jordan Spieth nearly fell off a cliff at Pebble Beach. And now Bryson DeChambeau nearly got decapitated by a gallery rope.
Paul McGinley calls for Presidents Cup to become mixed event
Former European Ryder Cup captain and player Paul McGinley wants the Presidents Cup to become a mixed event, combining the men's and women's games. Speaking on Golf Channel, McGinley strongly believes that the matches between America and the International side would benefit from this change and it would represent "growing the game."
Ping's limited-edition PLD Anser Patent 55 putter: What you need to know
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: The Ping PLD Anser Patent 55 in copper is the third of four collector’s models. The choice of copper as the material is a tribute to Arizona and its status as the country’s leading producer of copper. Arizona also has been the home of Ping for more than 60 years and is where founder Karsten Solheim first sketched the Anser design on a 78-rpm record sleeve in 1966.
