Watch (at your own risk) as Danny Willett painfully three-putts from inside four feet to lose the Fortinet Championship

Paige Spiranac Reacts To Embarrassing Bryson DeChambeau Moment
Bryson DeChambeau had an awkward moment during the weekend's LIV Golf event at Rich Harvest Farms. The 29-year-old endured a grueling encounter with a gallery rope. As he attempted to duck under its wrath, the rope instead caught him right in the face. For more on this harrowing injury, Paige...
GolfWRX
‘People don’t know what the F they’re talking about’ – Billy Horschel rips Presidents Cup lineup critics
The 2022 Presidents Cup is severely lacking star power, specifically on the International Team side. The United States Team has climbed all the way to a -800 favorite and looks to be all but guaranteed to dominate. The U.S. Team is 13-1-1 all time in the Presidents Cup, but there...
Phil Mickelson, Greg Norman have different stances on LIV Golf feud with PGA Tour
In his quest to get LIV Golf to qualify for world ranking points and be more widely accepted in the golf world, CEO Greg Norman said he has "no interest" in reaching a truce with the PGA Tour "because our product is working." But it doesn't sound like everyone playing...
golfmagic.com
Does LIV Golf caddie make valid point about distribution of OWGR points?
LIV Golf caddie Craig Connelly has labelled the latest distribution of Official World Golf Ranking points as "shocking" after comparing the winner's points from the BMW PGA Championship on the DP World Tour and Fortinet Championship on the PGA Tour. Connelly, who caddies for LIV Golf Tour pro Martin Kaymer,...
golfmagic.com
Adam Scott gives brutally honest answer about his LIV Golf Tour decision
Adam Scott has revealed why he has turned down the advances of the LIV Golf Invitational Series...for now. Cast your mind back to February and you may remember all the chatter about the LIV Golf Tour as it ramped up behind the scenes. Clearly, players like Tiger Woods and Rory...
Meet the 12 players on the United States 2022 Presidents Cup team
It’s time for the 2022 Presidents Cup. The competition will be held in Charlotte, North Carolina at Quail Hollow Club. The course is a regular stop on the PGA Tour, hosting the Wells Fargo Championship, as well as the 2017 PGA Championship. Davis Love III is the captain for...
Look: Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Funny Video
Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac has often had fun trolling Bryson DeChambeau. Spiranac wasn't going to miss her chance this week. Video of DeChambeau having a rough time with some fan rope is going viral on social media this week. Spiranac took to social media to...
Golf Digest
Golf fans can't get enough of the videos of Bryson DeChambeau getting clotheslined by a gallery rope
On Sunday, around the same time Trey Lance had his ankle snapped like a twig, ruling him out for at least the five months, LIV Golf pro Bryson DeChambeau sustained the grisliest sports injury of the weekend. At Rich Harvest Farms just outside Chicago, DeChambeau collided with a piece of gallery rope, taking the full force of the one-mile-per-hour collision to his right forehead area. DeChambeau issued a cry of agony and crumpled to his right knee in obvious pain. The collective golf world held its breath … in order to stifle their laughter.
Look: "Mystery Woman" Spotted With Bryson DeChambeau Shares Racy Swimsuit Photo
Over the weekend, former PGA Tour star turned LIV Golf series golfer Bryson DeChambeau made headlines. The major champion was spotted with a new "mystery woman" which had the internet trying to figure out who it was. As it turns out, he was spotted with Lilia Schneider, a sophomore at Marian University where she's a member of the golf team.
Golf Channel
Finally on U.S. team, Billy Horschel says haters 'don't know what the 'F' they're talking about'
Billy Horschel has been waiting 14 years for this moment, to be a part of a U.S. team. He remembers most vividly being passed over for the 2014 Ryder Cup despite winning two playoff events and later watching on television the Americans struggle to a five-point loss at Gleneagles. “I...
golfmagic.com
Tom Kim appoints Rickie Fowler's ex-caddie for Presidents Cup debut
Tom Kim is making his debut at the Presidents Cup this week and he has made a significant appointment to his bag in North Carolina. Joe Skovron will caddie for Kim as he becomes the third-youngest player ever to compete at the event. He will have the mammoth task of earning points for a depleted International team at Quail Hollow.
Golf Digest
Presidents Cup 2022: Prompted by LIV, Davis Love III has found his voice about the future of golf
In early July, as he perched himself at the edge of a wooden bench in front of his locker at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, Davis Love III wore an expression somewhere north of agitated that had nothing to do with his closing two-over-par 72 in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship. Love had things on his mind, and he didn’t need prompting to begin relieving himself of the tension building up inside his trim 6-foot-3 frame.
CBS Sports
2022 Presidents Cup teams: Breaking down how new-look United States may power through international side
The 2022 Presidents Cup has finally returned after a three-year hiatus created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Last seen at Royal Melbourne in Australia during the winter of 2019, a highly-contested bout between an underdog international group and a favored United States squad played out in dramatic fashion. With the international...
Golf Digest
Cam Smith wins LIV Golf’s Chicago event, proves he’s not ‘a worse player’ just because he switched tours
A lot has happened in the nine weeks since Cameron Smith won the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews. The popular Australian confirmed the worst kept secret in golf last month when he announced he’d signed with LIV Golf. His defection triggered a ban by the PGA Tour, including from next week’s Presidents Cup.
Forecaddie: A Ryder Cup Captain Fred Couples? Davis Love III thinks it could happen
The Man Out Front is still trying to wrap his head around Sweden’s Henrik Stenson joining LIV Golf then showing surprise that it cost the former British Open champ arguably the greatest honor of his career, the captaincy of the 2023 European Ryder Cup team. LIV Golf defections likely...
Golf Digest
Max Homa, a fortunate winner at the Fortinet, heads to the Presidents Cup with a chip on his shoulder
Danny Willett could only laugh. Probably to keep from crying. No, check that. It almost certainly was to keep from crying. Max Homa successfully defended his title at the Fortinet Championship on Sunday and now heads to his first Presidents Cup in Charlotte, where he likely will be relied on heavily by U.S. captain Davis Love III considering that Homa is a former winner at Quail Hollow Club. A bit of Hail Mary-type brilliance—not Appalachian State level, but darn close—set up Homa’s unlikely win when he chipped in from 33 feet for a birdie on the 72nd hole to tie Willett.
golfmagic.com
Phil Mickelson hits INCREDIBLE shot from cart path at LIV Golf Chicago event
Phil Mickelson's life may have changed significantly in 2022 as he started a new chapter with LIV Golf, but the entertainment that he provides on the golf course will never change. During the third and final round of the LIV Golf Chicago Invitational, Mickelson found himself on a cart path...
Golf.com
‘Twitter dorks’: Max Homa fires back at LIV critic on Twitter
Max Homa is feeling good this week. Fresh off opening the new PGA Tour season with his fifth victory, Homa is now in the U.S. team room at Quail Hollow, prepping to play his first-career team event at the Presidents Cup. But, as the saying goes, you can’t please everybody all the time.
