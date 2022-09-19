Watch (at your own risk) as Danny Willett painfully three-putts from inside four feet to lose the Fortinet Championship

Danny Willett could only laugh. Probably to keep from crying. No, check that. It almost certainly was to keep from crying. Max Homa successfully defended his title at the Fortinet Championship on Sunday and now heads to his first Presidents Cup in Charlotte, where he likely will be relied on heavily by U.S. captain Davis Love III considering that Homa is a former winner at Quail Hollow Club. A bit of Hail Mary-type brilliance—not Appalachian State level, but darn close—set up Homa’s unlikely win when he chipped in from 33 feet for a birdie on the 72nd hole to tie Willett.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO