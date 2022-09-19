Read full article on original website
Related
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Wedding announcement: Nathan Welch and Natalie Harris
Kevin and Rosemary Harris are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Natalie to Nathan Welch of Haddam, KS, son of Kenneth Welch and Lea Dawn Welch. Nathan is a graduate of Kansas State University and is a Sales Agronomist for Ag Service, Inc. Natalie also graduated from Kansas State University and is employed with Rabo AgriFinance as a Customer Relationship Specialist. They will be married on November 19th at Emmanuel Church.
KU mystery egg changes shape as ‘hatching’ date approaches
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The University of Kansas’ mystery egg is looking a little different this week. The large blue egg that had been sitting in front of the student Memorial Union at KU has been replaced by what appears to be a statue underneath a blue tarp. This is just five days before the expected […]
Lockett speaks at Dillon Lecture Series
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kevin Lockett has had success following his run as a wide receiver first at Kansas State and then in the NFL. He told his story as the speaker of the Dillon Lecture Series on Tuesday. Lockett says he was lucky to be brought up in a...
1350kman.com
In Focus 9/21/22: Eric Reid, Darell Edie, Kevin Ingram
On Wednesday’s edition of In Focus we spoke with USD 383 Assistant Superintendent Eric Reid and board member Darell Edie. We also spoke with Manhattan Christian College President Kevin Ingram.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Young Dickinson County farmer embarks on career in agriculture on small, family farm
As small farms shrink around the country, a new generation of ag professionals prepares to take on family legacies. Wyatt Shippy, who graduated from high school in May of 2021, is one of them.
WIBW
City of Manhattan to strictly enforce restricted access to Levee, Linear Trail
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan will strictly enforce the restricted access signage along the Linear Trail as the river levee project enters a heavy construction period. As the City of Manhattan’s project on the Kansas River and Big Blue river levee construction continues, it will soon see...
2 hurt, 1 with ‘severe injuries’ after separate Sunday crashes
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A moped rider in Riley County was sent to the hospital after being hit by a car Sunday, according to the Riley County Police Department. An 18-year-old was driving a 2007 Saturn Vue near the intersection of Old Claflin Road and Manhattan Avenue Sunday afternoon. The driver turned on Old Claflin […]
KWCH.com
3 killed in Dickinson County crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people died from their injuries in a Tuesday afternoon crash south of Abilene. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 2006 Dodge Dakota and a semi hauling a trailer were traveling south on K-15 at 1500 Avenue when the pickup’s driver made U-Turn at 1500 Avenue. The highway patrol said the semi hit the pickup which then entered the east ditch and flipped onto its roof. The semi also entered the east ditch and stopped in a field.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Legendary band ‘Three Dog Night’ is coming to NE Kansas
MAYETTA (KSNT)- The legendary band, in its 5th decade of performing, is coming to northeast Kansas this November. “Three Dog Night” is scheduled to perform at Prairie Band Casino & Resort in Mayetta, KS on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Between 1969 through 1974, no other group achieved more top 10 hits, moved more records, or […]
WATCH: Goodyear blimp buzzes Kansas capitol building
TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s big, it’s blue and it may be flying somewhere near you. The Goodyear Blimp has been spotted in Lawrence and Topeka recently with appearances at the David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium and the state capital building. For many locals, this is a rare occasion that has been causing a stir on […]
Emporia gazette.com
Severe storm knocks down pole, limbs, lines
Pop-up storms moved across northeast Kansas Sunday evening, after leaving damage across Lyon County Saturday. A tree reportedly fell onto a roof at the height of the Saturday afternoon storm in Emporia. A pole was broken at 12th Avenue and Industrial Road, the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center reported.
Emporia gazette.com
Argabright finalist for Kansas Superintendent of Year
The Southern Lyon County school district has a finalist for Kansas School Superintendent of the Year. "This is news to all of us," an aide to Dr. Mike Argabright said Tuesday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIBW
Ogden man arrested for raping two women
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ogden man is facing rape and sexual battery charges for incidents involving two Riley Co. women. The Riley Co. Police Dept. says Charles McMullen, 55, of Ogden, was taken into custody on Friday, September 16, 2022 around 8 p.m. Officials say McMullen faces a total...
1350kman.com
Update: Shawn Robinson no longer with K-State football team
On Saturday, Kansas State head football coach Chris Klieman said that Missouri transfer linebacker Shawn Robinson was no longer with the program. On Tuesday, Klieman further elaborated on Robinson’s departure from the program. “Shawn left for personal reasons that he needed to step away,” Klieman said. “I’ve got really...
Kansas man sentenced for performing illegal autopsies
A Kansas man was sentenced on Monday to nearly six years in prison for performing autopsies illegally.
KWCH.com
KHP: School bus hits, kills pedestrian in Clay Center
CLAY CENTER, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: A 69-year-old man died Tuesday morning after he was struck by a school bus. The accident happened around 7:03 a.m. at the intersection of 6th and Lincoln in Clay Center. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the school bus driver was traveling eastbound on Lincoln...
1350kman.com
Milford couple arrested following reported rape
Geary County authorities are investigating a Milford couple accused of an early morning rape Tuesday at a residence on Old Highway 77. Deputies from the Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to Junction City High School around 8:30 a.m. in response to the allegation. Following an investigation, deputies arrested 43-year-old Christopher James Beem on a single count of rape. Deputies also arrested 40-year-old Melissa Sue Beem on a charge of aiding and abetting rape.
1350kman.com
Cats Ready for Mo’Morial
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletics) – The Kansas State women’s golf team is set for the next challenge on its fall slate as the Wildcats travel to Bryan, Texas to compete in the Mo’Morial, hosted by Texas A&M, at the par-72, 6,406-yard Traditions Club on Tuesday and Wednesday.
WIBW
Five Shawnee Co. agencies set to vacate courthouse next month
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Commission, along with several other county agencies will do business from a new location before the end of this year. Shawnee Co. purchased the building at 707 Quincy St. for $750,000 in 2021. By October, Shawnee Co. Board Commissioners, along with the Shawnee Co. Human Resources, IT, Audit Finance and Legal will take up residence by October 2022.
1350kman.com
Trespass violations to be more strongly enforced surrounding levee construction project
Trespassing on Linear Trail and areas surrounding where levee construction is continuing, will be more strictly enforced starting next week. The City of Manhattan says beginning Monday, anyone caught in the restricted area surrounding the Kansas River and Big Blue River levee project will be subject to criminal charges that could lead to an arrest and prosecution. Manhattan City Manager Ron Fehr says work is progressing to a new stage that will see a large increase in heavy equipment traffic and building materials.
Comments / 0