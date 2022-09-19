Read full article on original website
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Walla Walla receives CARES funding
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The Walla Walla City Council has accepted $81,606 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) act grant funding through the Department of Housing and Urban Development's (HUD) Coronavirus-3 Reallocation and will go to Walla Walla's Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. According to a press release...
nbcrightnow.com
Ride with a ranger through Tri-Cities on October, 1
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Manhattan Project National Historic Park, Bike Tri-Cities, the Reach Museum, and Wheelhouse Bike Shop are sponsoring a Ride with a Ranger Program on Saturday, October, 1, at 9 a.m. Families are invited to join National Park Rangers and Reach Museum staff on a free, interpretive bike ride...
nbcrightnow.com
Kennewick parks and rec, dino drop-in offering preschool events
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Parks and Recreation Department is partnering with Dino Drop-In to offer three preschool programs, starting Monday, September, 26, at the Keewaydin Community Center. 1. Preschool so fun we call it Playschool offers small-class sizes and a play-based learning environment. 2. 1, 2, 3, Rex and Me...
nbcrightnow.com
Ribbon-cutting and tours today at Walla Walla High
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Walla Walla High School will celebrate completion of its latest bond with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tours at 4 p.m. Wednesday, September, 21. Attendees can take tours of the school and celebrate the commemoration of the new student plaza, named for former Principal Dick Neher. Members of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Round-Up Volunteer of the Year Kristin Schmidtgall loves Pendleton
PENDLETON — Physician assistant Kristin Schmidtgall is Round-Up Volunteer of the Year for 2022. “I came to Pendleton on a rotation from (Oregon Health & Science University) and loved it,” she said. “I fell in love with the town. In three days I met friends. I love small towns, but Pendleton also has so much history and vibrancy. It’s special.”
nbcrightnow.com
Walla Walla Public Schools offers students free access to therapists
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A new mental health service program launched at Walla Walla Public Schools during the week of September 19, offering Hazel Health services to students for free. With the program, students can talk to a licensed therapist while at school or at home. The therapists are part of a multilingual team, offering “culturally competent care for all students,” according to the release.
nbcrightnow.com
New shelters being made for homeless looking for homes
WALLA WALLA, Wash. - The Walla Walla Alliance for the Homeless has been helping people who need homes by giving them shelter and showing them what they need to do to get into apartments and jobs. The shelter will expand soon to provide space for those close to finding housing...
nbcrightnow.com
Hermiston Parks and Rec hosts a Kiwanis Kids Day
HERMISTON, Wash.- Hermiston Kiwanis Club hosted it's Kiwanis Kid's Day over the weekend partnering with the Hermiston Parks and Rec department. The event was frees and included pony rides, a petting zoo, entertainment and more. The Hermiston Police Department, Bomb Squad and Fire Department were at the event to show off their equipment to the kids attending and teach them about how each department works.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Surprise! Tri-Cities Oldest Restaurant Is One of Your Favorites
Can you name the oldest restaurant in the Tri-Cities?. We've got a few suspects for you to look at and I think you're going to be surprised at who's got the honor of being the oldest continuous-running restaurant in the Tri-Cities. Chinese Gardens has been a Pasco mainstay since 1965.
nbcrightnow.com
Celebrate "Septrektember" at the Cinemark in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- This September select Cinemark theaters will celebrate "Septrektember" with screening of classic Star Trek films. The Cinemark in Walla Walla is one participating location that will be celebrating the iconic TV show and film franchise. On September, 19, the theater will be showing Star Trek: First Contact...
Westward Ho! trots through Pendleton
PENDLETON — The historic Westward Ho! Parade graced the streets of Pendleton on Friday, Sept. 16, continuing a tradition that’s held since Round-Up’s inception in 1910. The nonmotorized parade presents a vision of what Pendleton’s streets would have looked like in the fabled days of the Wild West, when cowboys and cowgirls rode on horseback and in horse drawn carts through the town.
northeastoregonnow.com
Hermiston Parks & Rec to Host Community Yard Sale on Oct. 7
The Hermiston Parks and Recreation Department will host the Community Yard Sale on Friday, Oct. 7 in the Hermiston Community Center parking lot, 415 S. Highway 395. The event goes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is for yard or garage sale items only – no vendors, direct sales or bazaar items.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbcrightnow.com
Pasco and Richland PD's join pink patch project
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Richland and Pasco Police Departments will both be partnering with the Pink Patch Project to raise awareness of breast cancer. The patches are designed by participating agencies and will be worn on uniforms throughout October. The pink patches help raise awareness about the importance of early breast...
‘Safe by the grace of God.’ NW eye surgical team escapes fiery Tri-Cities plane crash
It was the first plane crash and fire there in 30 years.
Runaway Bull Busts Though Fence And Launches Poor Soul Into The Air At Pendleton Round-Up
Pendleton Round-Up Week is in full swing where rodeo fans have gathered in Pendleton, Oregon, to see some of the sport’s finest competitors. This year’s 112th Round-Up features bull riding, saddled and bareback bronc riding, mutton bustin’, fine shopping, and more. And it wouldn’t be rodeoing without...
This is what happened when a couple from Tri-Cities, WA drove a Tesla to Kansas
Here are some tips if you want to make a long road trip with an electric vehicle. | Guest Opinion
Tri-Cities airport re-opened from crash landing with 10 people on board
UPDATE at 10 a.m. PST: Following a morning of emergency response, Tri-Cities Airport (PSC) has been fully re-opened and operations will resume as normal. No further details regarding the condition or identities of those involved in the plane crash and subsequent fire at Pasco’s airport on Tuesday morning have been made public. This is a breaking development. Our original breaking...
nbcrightnow.com
10 safe after fiery landing in Pasco
PASCO, Wash.- UPDATE: 10:00 a.m. According to the Pasco Airport they are reopened and normal operations have resumed. Shortly after 7 on Tuesday morning a plane made a fiery landing at the Pasco Airport. According to Ben Shearer with the Pasco Fire Department, the regional jet with 10 passengers on...
UPDATE: Kennewick man arrested in Walla Walla homicide investigation
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — UPDATE: The Walla Walla Police Department has released the name of the person who was arrested earlier Monday in regards to a homicide investigation. David Delgado, 46, of Kennewick was arrested on probable cause for murder in the first degree. Authorities responded to the 400 block of South 1st Avenue to an apartment. They found a...
nbcrightnow.com
Crash spills onions in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- A car versus semi collision on State Route 221, about 4 miles north of Paterson spilled a trailer full of onion across the roadway early Tuesday morning. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP) a passenger car was driving southbound when it crossed the center line and collided with a semi truck travelling north.
Comments / 0