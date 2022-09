When the Denver Broncos traded for Russell Wilson, it came as a shock. It was shocking because the Broncos weren’t on Wilson’s list—you remember, the four teams Wilson would want to land on should he be traded, even though he totally didn’t want to be traded. It was shocking because Pete Carroll stood at the NFL combine podium less than a week before the trade and said, “We have no intention of making any move,” just as Ian Rapoport said on the Pat McAfee Show that the Seahawks wouldn’t trade him until they had “a better option for them to compete next year.”

DENVER, CO ・ 12 HOURS AGO