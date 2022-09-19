ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malta, MT

Flathead Beacon

Strong Whitetail Deer Numbers Forecast in Northwest Montana this Fall

As archery season continues through October and hunters prepare for rifle season to begin later this fall, healthy whitetail deer, mule deer and elk populations can be expected in northwest Montana following three consecutive mild winters. In Region 1, most areas of northwest Montana saw strong whitetail fawn recruitment with...
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

Which City Now? Montana Scores Yet Another Top 5 Award!

Once again the word got out that Big Sky Country is a great place to live. We KNOW Montana is a great place to live, but I sometimes wish word of mouth didn't let everyone else hear about it! Thanks to the data crunchers at SmartAsset who have ranked the best and worst of the 50 state capitols to live in, more people around the world now salute Helena, Montana, placing The Queen City at number 5 as one of the best state capitols to live in!
HELENA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

A Montana Tradition! Turner Farms Pumpkin Patch Back Oct. 1st

It is surely the turn of the Montana seasons when our thoughts change from cookouts to planning the Halloween party or costume or which route will garner the most candy with the least amount of footwork. You would think I’d have outgrown that last one. The return of the Turner Farms Pumpkin patch is one of Missoula's sure signs that fall has arrived.
MISSOULA, MT
Flathead Beacon

Waltzing Montana by Mary Clearman Blew

If you’re looking for a romanticized, mythologized version of life on a ranch in rural Montana in the 1920s, Mary Clearman Blew’s latest novel, “Waltzing Montana” likely won’t satisfy. While the novel is steeped with cowboys, horses, and cattle set in the Judith River Basin in the high plains of the state, Blew dumps the sanitized Western for a closer to the bone story, one that unflinchingly grapples with the realities of a people and place defined by uncertainty and determinedly connected by love and heartbreak.
MONTANA STATE
montanaoutdoor.com

Announcing the 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program

One Montana’s Master Hunter Program is accepting applications October 1, 2022 – November 30, 2022 for the 2023 program. Classes will be held in Billings (March), Bozeman (April) and Missoula (May). Each class will consist of two 3-Day consecutive weekends (Friday – Sunday). A two-day weekend rendezvous in June is also required for qualifications, field exercises, and the final exam.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Montanans Tied for Number One in the Nation for Faking Sick Days

I'm sure we've all done it before; you just don't want to go to work, so you fake being sick in order to take a day for yourself. Employers are probably 100 percent sure you aren't sick, but most of the time you get the green light to stay home, watch TV, and probably take a nap that you've had building up for ages. However, a study suggests that we take more fake sick days than you'd think we do.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Where is Montana’s Native American Population Growing?

Montana's Native American population is growing, but in areas where some of you might not expect. The growth in Native American population isn't taking place on the Indian Reservations in Montana, it's taking place in larger population centers like Billings. That's part of what former Montana Media Trackers reporter and...
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

Montana’s Favorite Fall Event Is Happening THIS Weekend!

We all love the charming town of Livingston, and the beautiful drive there from Bozeman doesn't hurt, either. Livingston is not only home to many locally owned businesses and restaurants, but it also hosts the Yellowstone Harvest Festival. This yearly event is family-friendly and one that the locals look forward to every fall.
LIVINGSTON, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Montana Should Stand Up to Radical Judge on Birth Certificates

I'm with Jeremy Carl on this one. Montana should NOT be intimidated by the liberal mob media and a radical activist judge in Billings. Instead, Montana should be actively encouraging these Left-wing news outlets to run stories about how Montana is pushing back against this radical Left-wing nonsense. It will send a message to the radical activists on the East and Left coasts to stay the heck out of our state.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana education experts take questions on democracy, teacher pay, ‘equity’

With the tenuous state of affairs in government in the United States, are Montana children learning the tenets of democracy? And are students being homeschooled still meeting educational standards? “We’re kind of in a crisis in this country,” said Lorraine Bond, who identified herself as an educator and social worker in Missoula. “And if kids […] The post Montana education experts take questions on democracy, teacher pay, ‘equity’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

New Study Reveals Massive Increase in Veteran Suicides in Montana

Earlier this year, the United States Department of Veteran's Affairs (VA) released a report detailing an overall decrease in veteran suicide in 2020. However, it does seem like other studies contradict these findings. A study done by Operation Deep Dive took veteran suicide numbers from 8 states across the nation including Montana. Their numbers describe an increase instead of a decrease.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Bumped Flight? Montanans Say The Airlines Need to Pay THIS Much

Pre-Covid, flying was fun tolerable. If you fly all the time for work, I'm sure it gets old quickly. Delays, screaming kids, and long layovers in random airports aren't fun for anyone. However, I fly maybe once a year. And when I'm flying somewhere, 99.9% of the time it's because I'm going somewhere fun. I don't mind a delay, some turbulence, and ridiculous add-on fees, because hey, I'm traveling somewhere different to do enjoyable things. As much as I love Montana, it's nice to get away once in a while.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

103.7 The Hawk

