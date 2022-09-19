Read full article on original website
Ex-Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel linked with quick return to management at Bayern Munich as pressure builds on Nagelsmann
THOMAS TUCHEL has been linked with a quick return to management to replace Bayern Munich's Julien Nagelsmann. The German champions have suffered a bizarre run of form that sees them go into the international break fifth in the Bundesliga table, five points off the top. A wobble has descended into...
Lionel Messi bypasses Cristiano Ronaldo in number of non-penalty goals scored after providing Paris Saint-Germain's winner against Lyon in Ligue 1 clash
Lionel Messi has bypassed Cristiano Ronaldo in the rankings for the total number of goals scored without a penalty despite having played 150 fewer games. The 35-year-old superstar scored for Paris Saint-Germain during their 1-0 victory over Lyon on Sunday evening. As a result, Messi has now scored 672 non-penalty...
PSG star Sergio Ramos is 'extremely disappointed' to miss out on Spain's Nations League squad against Switzerland and Portugal... but the centre-back hopes to reclaim Luis Enrique's favour before the World Cup
PSG defender Sergio Ramos is reportedly 'extremely disappointed' to have missed out on Luis Enrique's Nations League squad, as Spain prepare to take on Switzerland and Portugal during the international break. The Spanish boss left out the likes of Liverpool playmaker Thiago Alcantara and Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati in favour...
Cristiano Ronaldo wants to continue international career, eyes Euro 2024: 'The road is not over yet'
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has said he will not retire from international duty after the World Cup and wants to compete at Euro 2024. The Manchester United forward said the "road is not over yet" for him when speaking at a gala hosted by the Portuguese Football Federation on Tuesday after becoming the highest men's international goal scorer in September with 109 goals.
Former Barcelona defender Rafael Marquez tips former Liverpool striker Fernando Torres for a managerial career... as he claims Spain's World Cup winning star 'has great abilities' after impressing him on a coaching course
Former Barcelona defender Rafael Marquez has tipped Fernando Torres to have a career in management. The former Liverpool and Chelsea striker is currently in charge of Atletico Madrid's U19 team. Marquez - who manages Barcelona Athletic, the Catalan giant's 'B' team - said that Torres along with another former Liverpool...
Brazilian wonderkid Joao Gomes claims he has the 'greatest desire to play for Liverpool' amid transfer rumours... with the Reds tracking the 21-year-old as a potential part of their midfield rebuild
Brazilian midfielder Joao Gomes has said that he has 'the greatest desire to play' for Liverpool as rumours continue to circulate about his potential move to Merseyside. Upon hearing the links, Gomes did little to dissuade people that the rumours were merely one-sided. The 21-year-old is currently honing his craft...
Manchester United are 'preparing a £25m bid for Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos' as Erik ten Hag looks for a new forward... and the club have 'already made contact with the Portugal U21 international's representatives'
Manchester United are reportedly preparing a bid for Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos. The 21-year-old has scored eight goals in 12 games for the Portuguese side so far this season, alerting United officials who are hunting for a forward. According to The Sun, United will not pay more than the £25million...
Italy legend Fabio Cannavaro set to land first European management job with Serie B side Benevento
ITALIAN hero Fabio Cannavaro is ready to step back into management at Serie B side Benevento. The 2006 World Cup-winning skipper has been looking to get back in the dugout since leaving Chinese outfit Guangzhou Evergrande. The Ballon d'Or winner, 49, lifted both the Chinese Super League title and the...
Giorgi Mamardashvili signs Valencia extension with €100m release clause
Valencia have agreed a contract extension with goal keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili until 2027. Los Che have been working on a new deal for the Georgian international since the start of August following a spike in transfer interest. Mamardashvili completed a permanent move to the Estadio Mestalla in January 2021, after...
Nations League: Can Northern Ireland end winless run and San Marino comparison?
Fourteen matches played. Ten defeats, four draws, zero wins. No matter how you look at it, Northern Ireland's history with the Nations League has been nothing short of dismal. In fact, it has been so poor Ian Baraclough's men are only one of three teams yet to win a match in the competition. The other two? Iceland and, gulp, San Marino.
Japan vs USMNT: How to watch live, team news, updates
Japan and the USMNT clash in a key friendly in Dusseldorf, Germany on Friday (kick off, 8:25am ET) as both teams focus on their final preparations for the 2022 World Cup. With just two months to go until the tournament in Qatar, the USMNT have two final friendlies (this game against Japan and then Saudi Arabia next Tuesday) to get themselves in shape and that’s that for Gregg Berhalter’s side.
Liverpool star called for national team duty after surprise return from injury
Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson has been called up to England’s squad for their games against Italy and Germany after making a quicker than expected return from injury. The Liverpool midfielder came through a number of sessions over the weekend without issue and, therefore, he reported to St George’s Park late on Monday night, reports the Daily Mail.
Transfer news: United keen on Portugal striker Ramos
Manchester United have contacted the representatives of Benfica's 21-year-old Portugal striker Goncalo Ramos - the Newcastle United and Bayern Munich target is valued at £25m but reportedly has a £100m release clause. (Sun), external. France defender Benjamin Pavard considered leaving Bayern Munich this summer, with Manchester United, Chelsea,...
USMNT roster for World Cup tune-ups – Latest injury news, call-ups, details
Break out your crystal balls and tell us what the latest USMNT roster announcement tells us about the team Gregg Berhalter will bring to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup later this year, while Yunus Musah, Chris Richards and Cameron Carter-Vickers injury concern is not what U.S. fans want to be talking about.
Atletico Madrid showing an interest in Manchester United forward
Atletico Madrid are showing an interest in Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford. Rashford has seen a resurgence in form under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, regularly starting as the main striker ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo. Most recently, Rashford scored twice in a win against Arsenal, showcasing his deadly ability...
Pepe dropped from Portugal squad because of injury
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Veteran central defender Pepe will not play for Portugal in the Nations League because of an injury, the Portuguese soccer federation said Wednesday. The federation said the decision was made after doctors evaluated Pepe following his arrival at the team’s training camp this week. It did not say what his injury was.
Former Premier League Midfielder Says Christian Eriksen Should Be Manchester United Captain
Harry Maguire currently remains as the Manchester United captain but due to his lack of game time this season, Bruno Fernandes has worn the armband more often than Maguire. However, a former Premier League midfielder has said that he thinks that new United signing Christian Eriksen should be handed the armband instead of Maguire.
Chelsea tried to poach Red Bull ‘Head of Global Soccer’ Oliver Mintzlaff — report
Chelsea are in the process of restructuring the entire front office and football operations side of the business, and the (multi-club) model that we seem to want to emulate, and the one that co-owner Todd Boehly has spoken quite highly of on multiple occasions as of late, is that of the Red Bull football family ... football empire, if you will.
Chicharito is not going to the World Cup, Martino confirms
Mexico head coach Tata Martino has ended any lingering speculation that Javier “Chicharito” Hernández could earn a shock recall ahead of the 2022 World Cup. Hernández, Mexico’s all-time top scorer, hasn’t appeared for El Tri since 2019. Though the LA Galaxy forward is having a strong season in MLS and has repeatedly stated he is open to a call-up, Martino told the media on Tuesday that he would not be calling the forward in. “In the case of Chicharito, we are simply going with other forwards,” Martino said. “We will try to choose the 26 players who are closest to our game.” The...
Leipzig hires former Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl
LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Leipzig hired Max Eberl as sporting director on Monday after reaching an agreement with league rival Borussia Mönchengladbach to end his previous contract. Leipzig said the 48-year-old Eberl will take over as sporting director on Dec. 15 on a “long-term” contract. The club did...
