The Detroit Lions (1-1) and the Minnesota Vikings (1-1) meet Sunday in Week 3 NFL action. Kickoff from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Lions vs. Vikings odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
Detroit Lions put together complete performance Week 2, offense has potential to be very special.
The Detroit Lions offense has been receiving a significant amount praise the first two weeks of the 2022 NFL season. After scoring a significant amount of points, many nationally are now beginning to notice the impact the roster has had having Ben Johnson being elevated to his position. Since he...
Dan Campbell called him “a pit bull that plays receiver,” and after leading the Detroit Lions to their first win of the season Sunday against the Washington Commanders, Amon-Ra St. Brown is NFC Offensive Player of the Week. St. Brown caught nine passes for 116 yards and two...
One of Matt Patricia’s worst moves as head coach of the Detroit Lions came when he shipped Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles. Lions fans laid into Patricia during Slay’s great effort on “Monday Night Football.”
All Lions grades the performance of Detroit Lions' rookies, after the team's victory in Week 2.
It’s often said that a team is a reflection of its leader. The Patriots’ workmanlike mentality and often robotic methods of destroying opponents are a direct reflection of the man in charge, Bill Belichick. Commander Erwin from Attack on Titan sacrificed everything for the completion of missions, and that was reflected in the Scout regiment (one of the greatest scenes in anime history btw). The ruthlessness of the Sith is reflected in Darth Sidious.
It sounds like both players suffered injuries during Cleveland’s loss to the Jets on Sunday. According to Kevin Stefanski, Winovich suffered a hamstring injury and James suffered a biceps injury. Winovich was acquired from the Patriots this offseason for linebacker Mack Brown. The former third-round pick barely made the...
