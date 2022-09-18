ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

FedEx, Costco And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM to report a quarterly loss at $5.50 per share on revenue of $750.00 thousand before the opening bell. InMed Pharmaceuticals shares rose 1.2% to $7.00 in after-hours trading.
STOCKS
The Independent

Mini-budget 2022 - live: Kwarteng to unveil tax cuts as Truss says UK faces ‘tough times’

Kwasi Kwarteng is set to announce tens of billions in extra spending and tax cuts in a mini-budget which the government is pitching as a plan to boost economic growth.Liz Truss admitted the country was facing “really tough times” ahead of the announcement - officially called a fiscal event - on Friday.The British chancellor will pledge to “turn the vicious cycle of stagnation into a virtuous cycle of growth” as he sets out the new government’s approach to the economy.His statement is expected to set out how the government will fund the energy price cap for households and businesses...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asx#Us Federal Reserve#Gold Prices#Spot Gold#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Australian#Reserve Bank Of Australia#Aest#Fedex Corp#Ftse#Cac#Msci
Reuters

Societe Generale says two senior executives to leave bank

PARIS (Reuters) -Societe Generale, which is seeking a new chief executive, said on Friday two senior executives would be stepping down before the end of the year. France’s third-biggest listed bank said Chief Risk Officer Sadia Ricke would be leaving as of Nov. 30 and Caroline Guillaumin, the head of human resources and communication, would leave on Dec. 15.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy