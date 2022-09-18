Kwasi Kwarteng is set to announce tens of billions in extra spending and tax cuts in a mini-budget which the government is pitching as a plan to boost economic growth.Liz Truss admitted the country was facing “really tough times” ahead of the announcement - officially called a fiscal event - on Friday.The British chancellor will pledge to “turn the vicious cycle of stagnation into a virtuous cycle of growth” as he sets out the new government’s approach to the economy.His statement is expected to set out how the government will fund the energy price cap for households and businesses...

BUSINESS ・ 29 MINUTES AGO