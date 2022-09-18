Read full article on original website
FedEx, Costco And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM to report a quarterly loss at $5.50 per share on revenue of $750.00 thousand before the opening bell. InMed Pharmaceuticals shares rose 1.2% to $7.00 in after-hours trading.
Pound falls to 37-year low against dollar ahead of mini-budget; UK consumer confidence weakest on record – business live
Sterling weakest since 1985 against US dollar, as Kwasi Kwarteng prepares to unveil a series of tax cuts.
German economic downturn deepens in Sept, outlook grim -flash PMI
BERLIN, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The downturn in German business activity deepened in September, a preliminary survey showed on Friday, as higher energy costs hit Europe's largest economy and companies saw a drop in new business.
Mini-budget 2022 - live: Kwarteng to unveil tax cuts as Truss says UK faces ‘tough times’
Kwasi Kwarteng is set to announce tens of billions in extra spending and tax cuts in a mini-budget which the government is pitching as a plan to boost economic growth.Liz Truss admitted the country was facing “really tough times” ahead of the announcement - officially called a fiscal event - on Friday.The British chancellor will pledge to “turn the vicious cycle of stagnation into a virtuous cycle of growth” as he sets out the new government’s approach to the economy.His statement is expected to set out how the government will fund the energy price cap for households and businesses...
Hong Kong to end mandatory hotel quarantine for travelers
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader announced the city would no longer require incoming travelers to quarantine in designated hotels as the city seeks to open up globally after nearly two years. Incoming travelers will also no longer need a negative PCR test within 48 hours before...
Societe Generale says two senior executives to leave bank
PARIS (Reuters) -Societe Generale, which is seeking a new chief executive, said on Friday two senior executives would be stepping down before the end of the year. France’s third-biggest listed bank said Chief Risk Officer Sadia Ricke would be leaving as of Nov. 30 and Caroline Guillaumin, the head of human resources and communication, would leave on Dec. 15.
