MedCity News
Bluebird Bio gene therapy becomes first FDA-approved med for ultra-rare neuro disorder
A Bluebird Bio gene therapy is now the first FDA-approved treatment for a neurodegenerative disorder that causes a progressive and irreversible functional decline that usually leads to death within five years. The late Friday approval of the therapy, elivaldogene autotemcel (typically shortened to eli-cel), covers boys ages 4 to 17...
healio.com
FDA grants orphan drug designation to novel bispecific antibody for pancreatic cancer
The FDA granted orphan drug designation to ATG-101 for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, according to a press release from the agent’s manufacturer. ATG-101 (Antengene), a novel PD-L1/4-1BB bispecific antibody, has been designed to block the binding of immunosuppressive PD-1/PD-L1 and conditionally induce 4-1BB stimulation, causing activation of antitumor immune effectors and conferring enhanced antitumor activity, according to an Antengene press release. The agent has shown significant antitumor activity in animal models of resistant tumors and those that progressed on anti-PD-1/PD-L1 therapy, and it exhibited an excellent safety profile in toxicology studies, the press release stated.
Argenx Seeks FDA Nod For Its Flagship Neuromuscular Treatment Formulated For Subcutaneous Injection
Argenx SE ARGX has submitted an FDA marketing application for SC efgartigimod for adult patients with generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG). SC efgartigimod is co-formulated with recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), Halozyme Therapeutics Inc's HALO ENHANZE drug delivery technology. ENHANZE facilitates the subcutaneous injection delivery of biologics that are typically administered...
cancernetwork.com
GNS561 Granted Orphan Drug Designation by FDA in Second-Line Cholangiocarcinoma
The FDA has granted orphan drug designation to second-line GNS561 following the completion of a phase 1/2a trial evaluating the novel PPT1 inhibitor in liver cancer and cholangiocarcinoma. The palmitoyl protein thioesterase–1 (PPT1) inhibitor GNS561 (ezurpimtrostrat) has received an orphan drug designation as a second-line treatment for cholangiocarcinoma from the...
cgtlive.com
Cystinosis Gene Therapy Granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation by FDA
Preliminary data from an ongoing clinical trial suggest that AVR-RD-04 has been well-tolerated. AVROBIO’s AVR-RD-04, an investigational gene therapy intended for the treatment of cystinosis, has received rare pediatric disease designation from the FDA.1. AVR-RD-04 functions by genetically modifying patients’ hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) to express CTNS, the gene...
Magnus Medical Receives FDA Clearance for the SAINT Neuromodulation System for Non-Invasive, Individualized and Precise Treatment of Severe Depression
BURLINGAME, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2022-- Magnus Medical, Inc., a medical device company and developer of brain stimulation technology for treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders, today announced it received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for the SAINT TM Neuromodulation System for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in adults who have failed to achieve satisfactory improvement from prior antidepressant medications in the current episode. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906005228/en/ Magnus Medical is a developer of brain stimulation technology for the treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders. The company received U.S. FDA Breakthrough...
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Approves Eflapegrastism-xnst Injection for Adult Patients with Non-Myeloid Malignancies
Eflapegrastism-xnst injection (Rolvedon, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals) is indicated to lower the incidence of infection, as demonstrated by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies. The FDA has approved eflapegrastism-xnst injection (Rolvedon, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals) to reduce the incidence of infection, as demonstrated by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies...
MedicalXpress
New drug expands treatment opportunities for rheumatoid arthritis
In its final Phase III clinical trial, a new drug for treating rheumatoid arthritis has proved to be at least as effective as the current "gold standard" treatment for this autoimmune disease. This opens up new treatment options for affected patients. The results of the international multicenter study led by MedUni Vienna were recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
healio.com
FDA grants approval of Terlivaz injection to treat patients with hepatorenal syndrome
The FDA has announced approval of Terlivaz, a terlipressin injection formulation by Mallinckrodt plc., to treat patients with hepatorenal syndrome with rapid reduction in kidney function. “Diagnosing and treating hepatorenal syndrome (HRS) can be challenging, and every minute counts when managing patients who have it. Terlivaz gives U.S. physicians the...
healio.com
Coherus to launch ranibizumab biosimilar in October
Cimerli, a biosimilar interchangeable with Lucentis, will launch in the United States on Oct. 3, according to a press release from Coherus BioSciences. The FDA approved Cimerli (ranibizumab-eqrn) in August after meeting standards of biosimilarity and interchangeability to Lucentis (ranibizumab, Genentech). It is indicated for patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy and myopic choroidal neovascularization.
Phramalive.com
Merck to start studying lower dose of HIV drug after FDA hold
Merck to start studying lower dose of HIV drug after FDA hold. Sept 20 (Reuters) – Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) said on Tuesday it would start fresh late-stage studies of its HIV treatment, islatravir, months after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration put the trials on hold, citing safety concerns.
Benzinga
Lexaria Bioscience: Taking Aim at the $28 Billion Hypertension Market; Human Clinical Study Yields 'Remarkable' Results
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2022) - PCG Digital - Lexaria Bioscience LEXX LEXXW is targeting the $28 billion hypertension drug market with its innovative drug delivery platform. Its proprietary therapeutic, DehydraTECH-CBD, offers an alternative to traditional cannabidiol (CBD) dosing methods, enabling improved and more rapid absorption of drugs into the bloodstream and brain.
Merck Will Study Lower Dose of Long-Acting Islatravir
Merck plans to start new clinical trials of a lower dose of its experimental antiretroviral islatravir for HIV treatment, which has been on hold due to unexpected safety concerns. But studies of islatravir for monthly pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) will be discontinued, the company announced this week. Islatravir (formerly known as...
docwirenews.com
Risk Factors for SLE Development in Patients With ITP
Researchers, led by Soo Min Ahn, examined patients with primary immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) who later developed systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and found that younger age, organ bleeding, and antinuclear antibody (ANA) positivity were potential risk factors for the occurrence of SLE. Their findings were published in Arthritis Research & Therapy.
pharmacytimes.com
Revised Clinical Trial Program to Evaluate Daily Oral Islatravir Plus Doravirine Combo for HIV-1
Revised program will analyze the once-daily oral combination of doravirine 100 mg and a lower dose of islatravir in adults with HIV-1 infection. Merck has announced the initiation of a new phase 3 clinical trial evaluating once-daily oral islatravir for HIV-1 infection. The revised program will analyze the once-daily oral combination of doravirine 100 mg and a lower dose of islatravir (DOR/ISL).
neurologylive.com
MS Treatment Glatiramer Acetate Depot Injection Proves Positive in Topline Phase 3 Data
The Mapi Pharma treatment, administered intramuscularly at 40 mg, reduced annualized relapse rates among a population of patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis. Secondary outcomes are still being analyzed. Mapi Pharma has announced the topline results from its phase 3 study (NCT04121221) of its glatiramer acetate depot (GA Depot) as a...
Nature.com
Diagnostic accuracy and safety of CT-guided percutaneous lung biopsy with a coaxial cutting needle for the diagnosis of lung cancer in patients with UIP pattern
This study aimed to assess the diagnostic accuracy and safety of CT-guided percutaneous core needle biopsy (PCNB) with a coaxial needle for the diagnosis of lung cancer in patients with an usual interstitial pneumonia (UIP) pattern of interstitial lung disease. This study included 70 patients with UIP and suspected to have lung cancer. CT-guided PCNB was performed using a 20-gauge coaxial cutting needle. The diagnostic accuracy, sensitivity, specificity, and percentage of nondiagnostic results for PCNB were determined in comparison with the final diagnosis. PCNB-related complications were evaluated. Additionally, the risk factors for nondiagnostic results and pneumothorax were analyzed. The overall diagnostic accuracy, sensitivity, and specificity were 85.7%, 85.5%, and 87.5%, respectively. The percentage of nondiagnostic results was 18.6% (13/70). Two or less biopsy sampling was a risk factor for nondiagnostic results (p"‰="‰0.003). The overall complication rate was 35.7% (25/70), and pneumothorax developed in 22 patients (31.4%). A long transpulmonary needle path was a risk factor for the development of pneumothorax (p"‰="‰0.007). CT-guided PCNB using a coaxial needle is an effective method with reasonable accuracy and an acceptable complication rate for the diagnosis of lung cancer, even in patients with UIP.
With Upcoming Contentious Meeting, This Analyst Cuts Price Target On Spectrum Pharma
Spectrum Pharmaceutical Inc's SPPI application for poziotinib for treating patients with previously treated locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC. HC Wainwright says that though they were ready for a contentious ODAC meeting, the questions and the text in the ODAC briefing documents suggest a more argumentative meeting than expected. The analyst...
cancernetwork.com
FDA Approves Sodium Thiosulfate to Decrease Cisplatin-Associated Ototoxicity in Pediatric Localized, Non-Metastatic Solid Malignancies
Sodium thiosulfate, which appears to be effective in decreasing the risk for hearing loss related to treatment with cisplatin, received FDA approval in pediatric patients with localized, non-metastatic solid tumors. Sodium thiosulfate has been approved by the FDA as treatment to help decrease the risk of cisplatin-related ototoxicity in pediatric...
