Minneapolis, MN

gophersports.com

Minnesota to Begin 2022-23 Ranked No. 2

MINNEAPOLIS - With the 2022-23 season less than two weeks away, the University of Minnesota men's hockey team will begin the campaign ranked No. 2 in the country according to both the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine and DCU/USCHO.com national preseason polls it was announced Monday. The Golden Gophers are behind...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Photos: Large hail smashes cars, pounds homes in Wisconsin, Minnesota

(FOX 9) - Storms that moved through the metro on Tuesday night dropped some hail and brought brilliant lightning flashes. Some spots saw some pretty big balls of hail, particularly in western Wisconsin and areas like River Falls, Wisconsin, where multiple viewers reported some large hail balls. Photos from Dustin in River Falls show some near-softball-sized hail. Viewer Graziella Gakumba also submitted photos of some similarly large hail.
RIVER FALLS, WI
mprnews.org

Storms dump baseball-size hail. Windy and much colder Wednesday.

Severe storm erupted Tuesday evening favoring the eastern Twin Cities and western Wisconsin. The storms reached peak intensity as they moves into western Wisconsin. There are numerous reports of golf ball to egg-size, to tea cup-size hail. These massive hailstones were reportedly photographed around River Falls, Wisconsin. Here are some...
RIVER FALLS, WI
MIX 108

Minnesota Girl Hit by Car While Bending Over to Tie Shoes in Parking Lot

I'm always extra cautious walking in parking lots, especially if my kids are with me, they can be dangerous places for little humans, as proven by this story. On Sunday, September 18th at around 1:45 PM, the Brooklyn Park Police Department got a call about an accident involving an injury, Brooklyn Park is a suburb of Minneapolis and is the state's sixth largest city.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
boreal.org

DNR announces lands for sale in St. Louis County, others across Minnesota

From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - September 21, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has state lands for sale in Anoka, Houston, Itasca, St. Louis and Wadena counties. The 17 parcels for sale include rural lands with many recreational opportunities. Annual land sales help the DNR refine...
MIX 94.9

Huge Flea Market Every Saturday Through October

For some reason, I've always been a big fan of flea markets, . I think it's that it's all not just run of the mill stuff you find in most stores and a lot of the stuff, you just know, probably has some stories behind it. It happens early every...
mprnews.org

Lindell must face Smartmatic defamation claims, federal judge in St. Paul rules

A federal judge in St. Paul is allowing a voting machine company to proceed with its defamation suit against Minnesota businessman and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. Smartmatic sued Lindell and his Chaska, Minn.-based company in January, alleging that while hawking merchandise, Lindell falsely and repeatedly claimed that Smartmatic voting machines were used to rig the 2020 election against Donald Trump.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

"It hurts my heart": 3 shootings leave 7 injured Saturday in downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say it was just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday that they were called to the 400 block of Hennepin Avenue.In the parking lot next to bar Gay 90s, police say they found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. Just minutes later, a few blocks down on the 800 block of Hennepin Avenue, another shooting was reported. Police say two men were found with life-threatening gunshot wounds and a woman was also injured. A man and woman from the same incident later showed up at a nearby hospital with injuries.The latest shooting happened Saturday afternoon. One person was injured...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: Group assaults one boy, stabs another on Stone Arch Bridge

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two boys were assaulted and one of them was stabbed on the Stone Arch Bridge on Saturday night.Minneapolis Park Police say officers responded to the Stone Arch Bridge around 10:30 p.m. They learned that two boys were approached by a group of men and assaulted. One boy was stabbed, and he was taken to the hospital.Park Police are investigating the case.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
knsiradio.com

801 Drivers Pulled Over in Central Minnesota During Special Enforcement Campaign

(KNSI) — More than 800 drivers were pulled over this past weekend during a special enforcement campaign in central Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says it worked with the St. Cloud Police Department, Stearns County Sheriff’s Office and the Wright County Sheriff’s Office to make 801 traffic stops from September 16th through the 18th. The enforcement effort was part of Project 20(22). Officials say the program looks for the most dangerous driving behaviors such as speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving and not wearing a seatbelt.
voiceofalexandria.com

Alexandria man injured in crash in Stearns County

(Clearwater, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says a two-vehicle crash has sent two people to the hospital in Stearns County. The crash reportedly took place at the intersection of County Road 145 and County Road 44, west of Clearwater. Authorities says Jason Noordmans, 34, of Monticello, was heading eastbound on County...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN

