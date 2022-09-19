MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say it was just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday that they were called to the 400 block of Hennepin Avenue.In the parking lot next to bar Gay 90s, police say they found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. Just minutes later, a few blocks down on the 800 block of Hennepin Avenue, another shooting was reported. Police say two men were found with life-threatening gunshot wounds and a woman was also injured. A man and woman from the same incident later showed up at a nearby hospital with injuries.The latest shooting happened Saturday afternoon. One person was injured...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO