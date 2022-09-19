Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
WATCH: Four-star guard Taison Chatman to make college commitment live Tuesday on 247Sports
One of the top-rated uncommitted prospects in the 2023 recruiting class will make his long-awaited college commitment on Tuesday. Taison Chatman, a four-star guard prospect from Totino-Grace in Minneapolis, Minnesota, will make his choice live at 8 p.m. ET on the 247Sports YouTube channel. You can watch the commitment live in the player below.
gophersports.com
Minnesota to Begin 2022-23 Ranked No. 2
MINNEAPOLIS - With the 2022-23 season less than two weeks away, the University of Minnesota men's hockey team will begin the campaign ranked No. 2 in the country according to both the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine and DCU/USCHO.com national preseason polls it was announced Monday. The Golden Gophers are behind...
fox9.com
Photos: Large hail smashes cars, pounds homes in Wisconsin, Minnesota
(FOX 9) - Storms that moved through the metro on Tuesday night dropped some hail and brought brilliant lightning flashes. Some spots saw some pretty big balls of hail, particularly in western Wisconsin and areas like River Falls, Wisconsin, where multiple viewers reported some large hail balls. Photos from Dustin in River Falls show some near-softball-sized hail. Viewer Graziella Gakumba also submitted photos of some similarly large hail.
fox9.com
Chef Justin Sutherland on his recovery: 'I still haven't eaten solid food in 9 weeks'
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Prominent Twin Cities chef Justin Sutherland joined The Jason Show on FOX 9 on Tuesday, where he discussed his recovery after a boating accident over the summer and his new book, "Northern Soul." Sutherland was boating with friends on the St. Croix River on July 3...
Brawl breaks out at Edina High School homecoming football game
Three teenagers were arrested after a large fight broke out at the Edina High School homecoming football game Friday. The Edina Police Department is investigating the incident. According to Jennifer Bennerotte, the city's communications director, a large group entered the stadium just after halftime and began "causing a disturbance." "The...
boreal.org
A warming climate brings dire predictions for fish in Northern Minnesota lakes
Photo: Dead fish accumulate on the west end of Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis on June 5. Large numbers of fish were killed that spring due to rapidly rising temperatures after a long winter, causing low dissolved oxygen levels according to experts. Evan Frost | MPR News 2018. Fish kills are...
How Did These Minnesota Drivers Survive This High-Speed Crash?
Here's a case of what appears to be an inattentive driver in an SUV running a red light at a high-speed intersection in Ramsey, Minnesota. The SUV was t-boned by a driver in a smaller sedan that was in the wrong place at the wrong time. The top-heavy SUV was flipped onto its roof after rolling and spinning.
mprnews.org
Storms dump baseball-size hail. Windy and much colder Wednesday.
Severe storm erupted Tuesday evening favoring the eastern Twin Cities and western Wisconsin. The storms reached peak intensity as they moves into western Wisconsin. There are numerous reports of golf ball to egg-size, to tea cup-size hail. These massive hailstones were reportedly photographed around River Falls, Wisconsin. Here are some...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Minnesota
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
Minnesota Girl Hit by Car While Bending Over to Tie Shoes in Parking Lot
I'm always extra cautious walking in parking lots, especially if my kids are with me, they can be dangerous places for little humans, as proven by this story. On Sunday, September 18th at around 1:45 PM, the Brooklyn Park Police Department got a call about an accident involving an injury, Brooklyn Park is a suburb of Minneapolis and is the state's sixth largest city.
voiceofalexandria.com
Two people facing life-threatening injuries following Gophers game
Two people facing life-threatening injuries after being struck following Gophers game. (Minneapolis, MN) --Two people are reportedly facing life-threatening injuries after being s…
boreal.org
DNR announces lands for sale in St. Louis County, others across Minnesota
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - September 21, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has state lands for sale in Anoka, Houston, Itasca, St. Louis and Wadena counties. The 17 parcels for sale include rural lands with many recreational opportunities. Annual land sales help the DNR refine...
Minneapolis residents question why MPD guards work sites for Michels Corp.
Some Minneapolis residents aren’t happy that off-duty Minneapolis police officers are guarding construction sites for a company owned by Tim Michels, a Trump-style Republican who’s running for governor of Wisconsin. The post Minneapolis residents question why MPD guards work sites for Michels Corp. appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Huge Flea Market Every Saturday Through October
For some reason, I've always been a big fan of flea markets, . I think it's that it's all not just run of the mill stuff you find in most stores and a lot of the stuff, you just know, probably has some stories behind it. It happens early every...
Minneapolis to announce new police chief 2 years after George Floyd's killing despite recruiting woes
Minneapolis is expected to announce its new police chief by month's end, more than two years after George Floyd’s killing. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey interviewed three finalists last weekend following a nationwide search, according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. Former Chief Medaria Arradondo, a three-decade veteran of the force and...
mprnews.org
Lindell must face Smartmatic defamation claims, federal judge in St. Paul rules
A federal judge in St. Paul is allowing a voting machine company to proceed with its defamation suit against Minnesota businessman and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. Smartmatic sued Lindell and his Chaska, Minn.-based company in January, alleging that while hawking merchandise, Lindell falsely and repeatedly claimed that Smartmatic voting machines were used to rig the 2020 election against Donald Trump.
"It hurts my heart": 3 shootings leave 7 injured Saturday in downtown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say it was just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday that they were called to the 400 block of Hennepin Avenue.In the parking lot next to bar Gay 90s, police say they found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. Just minutes later, a few blocks down on the 800 block of Hennepin Avenue, another shooting was reported. Police say two men were found with life-threatening gunshot wounds and a woman was also injured. A man and woman from the same incident later showed up at a nearby hospital with injuries.The latest shooting happened Saturday afternoon. One person was injured...
Police: Group assaults one boy, stabs another on Stone Arch Bridge
MINNEAPOLIS -- Two boys were assaulted and one of them was stabbed on the Stone Arch Bridge on Saturday night.Minneapolis Park Police say officers responded to the Stone Arch Bridge around 10:30 p.m. They learned that two boys were approached by a group of men and assaulted. One boy was stabbed, and he was taken to the hospital.Park Police are investigating the case.
knsiradio.com
801 Drivers Pulled Over in Central Minnesota During Special Enforcement Campaign
(KNSI) — More than 800 drivers were pulled over this past weekend during a special enforcement campaign in central Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says it worked with the St. Cloud Police Department, Stearns County Sheriff’s Office and the Wright County Sheriff’s Office to make 801 traffic stops from September 16th through the 18th. The enforcement effort was part of Project 20(22). Officials say the program looks for the most dangerous driving behaviors such as speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving and not wearing a seatbelt.
voiceofalexandria.com
Alexandria man injured in crash in Stearns County
(Clearwater, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says a two-vehicle crash has sent two people to the hospital in Stearns County. The crash reportedly took place at the intersection of County Road 145 and County Road 44, west of Clearwater. Authorities says Jason Noordmans, 34, of Monticello, was heading eastbound on County...
