Pickaway County, OH

sciotopost.com

Breaking – Two Vehicle Crash in Pickaway County

Pickaway – Harrison Township and Scioto township fire are heading to a two vehilce crash within the county around 8:15 pm. According to early reports, the crash occurred at the intersection of 762 and Duvall involving two cars. At least one person is injured in the crash. Please avoid...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Rollover accident near route 50 and Blain Highway in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of route 50 at Blain Highway on a rollover accident around 9:30 a.m. According to initial reports, one vehicle involved was on its top when first responders arrived on the scene. The Guardian could not independently confirm...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

BREAKING: High-speed chase comes to an end in rural Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol were involved in a high-speed chase Thursday afternoon. The chase began after a reported theft around the Three Locks Road area. Deputies with the Ross County Sheriff’s Office also joined in the pursuit. The suspects involved fled onto...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
10TV

OSHP: 56-year-old man dies in Fairfield County crash

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — A man died following a crash in Fairfield County on Wednesday afternoon. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 1:12 p.m. on Crooks Road in Madison Township. Patrick Covell, 56, was traveling east on Crooks Road on a 2005 Harley Davidson Road...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Fayette Co. indicts 18-year-old for crash after prom

WASHINGTON C.H. — An 18-year-old male has been indicted on vehicular assault and OVI charges for his alleged role in an April 30 one-vehicle accident that occurred after leaving the Miami Trace High School prom. Kylan C. Knapp has been charged with aggravated vehicular assault (third-degree felony), vehicular assault...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Multiple people injured in two-vehicle crash in Perry Township

Multiple people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Perry Township, outside of West Mansfield, Monday afternoon just after 4 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Austin Euans, 27, of Marion, was stopped at the intersection of State Route 292 and County Road 12 when he proceeded into the intersection and pulled into the path of Eva Welbaum, 32, of East Liberty, who was northbound on 292.
WEST MANSFIELD, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

High-speed chase ends in a head-on crash in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A high-speed chase in Pickaway County ended with a head-on crash Sunday evening. It happened around 10 p.m. According to reports, authorities attempted to stop a suspected drunk driver along route 316 in Pickaway County Sunday evening. The driver of the vehicle reportedly refused to...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Dump truck crash closes Alum Creek Drive through morning

UPDATE: Franklin County Engineer Office said Alum Creek Drive at Toy Road was re-opened around 10:00 a.m. HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A dump truck crash has closed an area of Alum Creek Drive Wednesday morning as crews continue to make repairs. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call just before 11:00 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County – Man Assaults Woman Over Playstation Games

PICKAWAY – Two people assaulted a woman over some PlayStation games one has been arrested the other is still at large. According to the Pickaway County sheriff’s office on 9/8/22, they were dispatched to Zig Zag Drive in Pickaway county for an assault. When they arrived a woman reported that she allowed two people who she defined as her, “friends” to come into her apartment to swap out some Playstation controllers and 3 games. When they came into the apartment she was confused about what games her ex-boyfriend was selling and told them they would have to come back later and asked them to leave. The man identified as Dylan Pennington told his girlfriend Joni Hill to hit her because she isn’t allowed to talk to him like that.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Two Vehicle Crash in Circleville

Circleville – A two-vehicle crash has been reported in Circleville around 1 pm on Sunday. Accoridng to early reports two vehicles have collided in the area of the Ohio market located at 357 East Ohio street. A crash occurred between a 2008 Silver Chevy and a 2012 Silver Chrysler.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

UPDATE: Ross Sheriff Gives All Clear for Explosive Device

Chillicothe – Evacuation occured in Chillicothe on Tuesday after a possible bomb scare around 2:30 pm today. According to early reports, the Sheriff’s department they issued a mandatory evacuation in the area of Eastern Ave to Douglas Street and to 7th Street after a suspicious package was found.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle on North Street in Chillicothe

Chillicothe – Emergency personnel has responded to the area of High and North Street in Chillicothe for a person struck by a vehicle. Accoridng to early reports the driver stopped after hitting the pedestrian and called 911. Emergency personnel are on scene now and transported to the local hospital in unknown condition.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe Ohio – Man Almost Shoots Himself in Bar Bathroom

Chillicothe – A man was arrested after accidentally firing off his handgun following a number 2. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called to the Valero gas station at 61 North Bridge Street in Chillicothe on Wednesday when someone called 911 for gunshots fired. When they arrived...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Chillicothe man fires gun inside a local gas station

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A man is in jail today after police responded to a local gas station on reports of shots fired inside the business. It happened yesterday afternoon at the Valero gas station at 61 North Bridge Street in Chillicothe. According to reports, a man later identified as...
CHILLICOTHE, OH

