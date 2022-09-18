Read full article on original website
Related
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Two Vehicle Crash in Pickaway County
Pickaway – Harrison Township and Scioto township fire are heading to a two vehilce crash within the county around 8:15 pm. According to early reports, the crash occurred at the intersection of 762 and Duvall involving two cars. At least one person is injured in the crash. Please avoid...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Rollover accident near route 50 and Blain Highway in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of route 50 at Blain Highway on a rollover accident around 9:30 a.m. According to initial reports, one vehicle involved was on its top when first responders arrived on the scene. The Guardian could not independently confirm...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
BREAKING: High-speed chase comes to an end in rural Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol were involved in a high-speed chase Thursday afternoon. The chase began after a reported theft around the Three Locks Road area. Deputies with the Ross County Sheriff’s Office also joined in the pursuit. The suspects involved fled onto...
OSHP: 56-year-old man dies in Fairfield County crash
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — A man died following a crash in Fairfield County on Wednesday afternoon. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 1:12 p.m. on Crooks Road in Madison Township. Patrick Covell, 56, was traveling east on Crooks Road on a 2005 Harley Davidson Road...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man dead after semi-truck crashes into pickup truck in Union County
MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 60-year-old man is dead after his pickup truck was hit by a semi-truck Tuesday afternoon in Union County, according to the sheriff’s office. UCSO states that at around 12:45 p.m., a semi-truck — that had an empty trailer attached — was driving north on State Route 31, started to veer […]
sciotopost.com
Overnight – One Person Ejected in Pickaway County US-23 Crash
PICKAWAY – One person was taken by midflight after a two-vehicle crash on US-23 just after 2 am. According to early reports, the crash occurred in the area of Tarlton Road and US-23 where two vehicles collided sending one into a traffic pole and one seriously injured. A Passerby...
wnewsj.com
Fayette Co. indicts 18-year-old for crash after prom
WASHINGTON C.H. — An 18-year-old male has been indicted on vehicular assault and OVI charges for his alleged role in an April 30 one-vehicle accident that occurred after leaving the Miami Trace High School prom. Kylan C. Knapp has been charged with aggravated vehicular assault (third-degree felony), vehicular assault...
peakofohio.com
Multiple people injured in two-vehicle crash in Perry Township
Multiple people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Perry Township, outside of West Mansfield, Monday afternoon just after 4 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Austin Euans, 27, of Marion, was stopped at the intersection of State Route 292 and County Road 12 when he proceeded into the intersection and pulled into the path of Eva Welbaum, 32, of East Liberty, who was northbound on 292.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sciotovalleyguardian.com
High-speed chase ends in a head-on crash in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A high-speed chase in Pickaway County ended with a head-on crash Sunday evening. It happened around 10 p.m. According to reports, authorities attempted to stop a suspected drunk driver along route 316 in Pickaway County Sunday evening. The driver of the vehicle reportedly refused to...
Dump truck crash closes Alum Creek Drive through morning
UPDATE: Franklin County Engineer Office said Alum Creek Drive at Toy Road was re-opened around 10:00 a.m. HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A dump truck crash has closed an area of Alum Creek Drive Wednesday morning as crews continue to make repairs. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call just before 11:00 […]
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Man Assaults Woman Over Playstation Games
PICKAWAY – Two people assaulted a woman over some PlayStation games one has been arrested the other is still at large. According to the Pickaway County sheriff’s office on 9/8/22, they were dispatched to Zig Zag Drive in Pickaway county for an assault. When they arrived a woman reported that she allowed two people who she defined as her, “friends” to come into her apartment to swap out some Playstation controllers and 3 games. When they came into the apartment she was confused about what games her ex-boyfriend was selling and told them they would have to come back later and asked them to leave. The man identified as Dylan Pennington told his girlfriend Joni Hill to hit her because she isn’t allowed to talk to him like that.
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Two Vehicle Crash in Circleville
Circleville – A two-vehicle crash has been reported in Circleville around 1 pm on Sunday. Accoridng to early reports two vehicles have collided in the area of the Ohio market located at 357 East Ohio street. A crash occurred between a 2008 Silver Chevy and a 2012 Silver Chrysler.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sciotopost.com
UPDATE: Ross Sheriff Gives All Clear for Explosive Device
Chillicothe – Evacuation occured in Chillicothe on Tuesday after a possible bomb scare around 2:30 pm today. According to early reports, the Sheriff’s department they issued a mandatory evacuation in the area of Eastern Ave to Douglas Street and to 7th Street after a suspicious package was found.
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle on North Street in Chillicothe
Chillicothe – Emergency personnel has responded to the area of High and North Street in Chillicothe for a person struck by a vehicle. Accoridng to early reports the driver stopped after hitting the pedestrian and called 911. Emergency personnel are on scene now and transported to the local hospital in unknown condition.
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Ohio – Man Almost Shoots Himself in Bar Bathroom
Chillicothe – A man was arrested after accidentally firing off his handgun following a number 2. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called to the Valero gas station at 61 North Bridge Street in Chillicothe on Wednesday when someone called 911 for gunshots fired. When they arrived...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe man fires gun inside a local gas station
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A man is in jail today after police responded to a local gas station on reports of shots fired inside the business. It happened yesterday afternoon at the Valero gas station at 61 North Bridge Street in Chillicothe. According to reports, a man later identified as...
2 taken to hospital by CareFlight after crash in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY — Two people were flown to the hospital after a crash in Clark County Sunday. Crews were called to the 6000 block of State Route 41 around 10:30 a.m. to reports of a van on its side with two people inside, according to initial reports. The driver,...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Firefighter, 72, Pinned Under Fire Truck During Rollover Crash in Middleport (OH)
An elderly volunteer firefighter underwent surgery Monday and remains in a hospital in Columbus (OH) after a rollover crash that happened Sunday, WSAZ.com reported. A fire official said the 72-year-old firefighter suffered fractures in his lower leg, the report said. The fire official said while returning from a call on...
Ohio man shot and killed in front of his family over a ‘parking spot’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Homicides crossed the 100 mark after a person died in north Columbus Wednesday night. According to Columbus police, the shooting happened on the 100 block of Highfield Drive. The victim was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead at 11:11 p.m. An officer at the […]
sciotopost.com
MURDERER – White Stabbed Victim Over 40 Times Found Guilty of Murder in Pickaway County
PICKAWAY – A second trial was held this week concerning the murder of Douglas Buechler on Christmas Day of 2019. The first trial was held in November of 2020. At that trial, the jury found Defendant Bobby L.B. White guilty of aggravated possession of drugs but failed to come to a decision on the murder charge.
Comments / 0