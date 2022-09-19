ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

3 Biggest Raiders' Disappointments From NFL Week 2

Well, that was something yesterday. The only thought Las Vegas Raiders fans will have after this weekend’s abomination will be to try and figure out the quickest way to erase that game from their memory. The Raiders started off about as well as possible. They led 20-0 at halftime and 23-7 as the third quarter came to a close. That absolutely did not last, and they lost 29-23 in overtime. Here are the Raiders’ three biggest disappointments from this week’s loss.
Derek Carr: Raiders QB "Played Great" Says OC Mick Lombardi

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has come under heavy criticism just two weeks into the season. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith already called out the signal-caller this week. You also have the media, fans, and analysts going at it over the notion of whether Carr shares blame for the 0-2 start. Well, if you ask Raiders offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi, he feels that No. 4 did well, all things considered.
Las Vegas Police Investigating Allegations That a Fan Hit Cardinals Star Kyler Murray During Game

Las Vegas Police are looking into "a battery call alleging a spectator at the stadium struck a professional football player." Las Vegas police are looking into an interaction between Arizona Cardinals player Kyler Murray and a fan during Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, in which the athlete appeared to be struck in the face. The 25-year-old quarterback walked past the end zone to celebrate with fans after his Cardinals teammate ran back a fumble for a touchdown to win the game. As Murray excitedly approached the...
Arizona Cardinals Vs. Las Vegas Raiders First Half Recap

The Cardinals fell flat in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders. Arizona will jog into the locker room down 20-0. No offense and poor defense have led to a difficult task ahead in the second half. Heading into week two, the Cardinals found themselves without wide receivers Rondale...
Raiders CB Amik Robertson Cracks PFF's List Of Most Surprising Performances

In what some might call a breakout performance, Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson continues to make headlines. Most recently, Marcus Mosher of Pro Football Focus listed Robertson as one of this week’s most surprising performances. Maybe “breakout” is a bit of a stretch considering it was only one...
Derek Carr
Herm Edwards
Darrel Williams
Raiders Try to Avoid First 0-3 Start Since 2018

The Las Vegas Raiders’ 4-0 preseason record was promising, but obviously meaningless since they have lost their first two games of the 2022 regular season despite high hopes at the start of Josh McDaniels’ first year as head coach of the Silver and Black. The last time the...
Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury's challenge for Kyler Murray after wild comeback vs. Raiders

The Arizona Cardinals staged a legendary second-half comeback against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, inspired by some jaw-dropping plays from Kyler Murray, who said he felt like he had to “take over” in the second half of the game. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury was impressed as any of us by the comeback win, but indicated he’d rather avoid such dramatics in the future. Via ProFootballTalk, Kingsbury challenged Murray to take that “take over the game” mentality and apply it to all four quarters of the game so that the Cardinals don’t find themselves in need of such wild comebacks.
Cardinals Defeat Raiders 29-23 In Overtime

The Arizona Cardinals came back from 20 points down Sunday afternoon to defeat the Las Vegas Raiders 29-23. The Cardinals move to 1-1 whereas the Raiders fall to 0-2. Let’s take a deeper dive into this matchup and what it may mean for both of these teams in the future.
NFL Week 2: Packers facing Bears; Cards rally against Raiders

Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season continues Sunday night, with the Green Bay Packers seeking to get in the win column when they play host to the Chicago Bears. Earlier, there were terrific late finishes for the Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins and more. Here...
