Tennis

Sioux City Journal

PREP ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley sweeps Bon Homme Invitational

TYNDALL, S.D. — The Dakota Valley boys and girls cross country teams swept the Bon Homme Invitational in Tyndall, South Dakota Tuesday. The Dakota Valley girls bested Ethan-Parkston by two points, 31 to 33. Ella Otten took third overall at 20:46.62 to lead the Panthers. Sophia Redler placed seventh overall at a time of 22:04.27. Mia Riibe ran the course in 23:36.25 for third on the Panthers team.
NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD
mitchellnow.com

South Dakota Volleyball Prep Media Poll, Sept. 19, 2022

Below are this week’s South Dakota Prep Media Poll for volleyball for Sept. 19, 2022:. RECEIVING VOTES: Pierre (8-2) 4; S.F. Lincoln (7-4) 1. RECEIVING VOTES: R.C. Christian (15-3) 16; Hamlin (10-0) 8; Miller (11-1) 5; Elkton-Lake Benton (9-2) 2. CLASS B. 1. Warner (17) 15-1 85 1. 2....
MITCHELL, SD
mitchellnow.com

Kernels sweep Saturday home duals in girls tennis

MITCHELL– Mitchell Kernels girls tennis won two duals on Saturday at Hitchcock Park, defeating Spearfish 9-0 and Sioux Falls Jefferson 7-2. Mitchell improved to 14-5 on the season and takes on Watertown on Tuesday at 11 a.m.
MITCHELL, SD

