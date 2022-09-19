Read full article on original website
Related
Sioux City Journal
PREP ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley sweeps Bon Homme Invitational
TYNDALL, S.D. — The Dakota Valley boys and girls cross country teams swept the Bon Homme Invitational in Tyndall, South Dakota Tuesday. The Dakota Valley girls bested Ethan-Parkston by two points, 31 to 33. Ella Otten took third overall at 20:46.62 to lead the Panthers. Sophia Redler placed seventh overall at a time of 22:04.27. Mia Riibe ran the course in 23:36.25 for third on the Panthers team.
Jefferson, Wagner enter top-5 in Class AA, A high school volleyball media polls
Sioux Falls Jefferson has jumped into the top-5 in this week's South Dakota high school volleyball Class AA poll following a 5-1 start to the season. Washington has moved up one spot in the poll from No. 4 to No. 3. In Class A, Wagner entered at No. 5 and...
mitchellnow.com
South Dakota Volleyball Prep Media Poll, Sept. 19, 2022
Below are this week’s South Dakota Prep Media Poll for volleyball for Sept. 19, 2022:. RECEIVING VOTES: Pierre (8-2) 4; S.F. Lincoln (7-4) 1. RECEIVING VOTES: R.C. Christian (15-3) 16; Hamlin (10-0) 8; Miller (11-1) 5; Elkton-Lake Benton (9-2) 2. CLASS B. 1. Warner (17) 15-1 85 1. 2....
mitchellnow.com
Kernels sweep Saturday home duals in girls tennis
MITCHELL– Mitchell Kernels girls tennis won two duals on Saturday at Hitchcock Park, defeating Spearfish 9-0 and Sioux Falls Jefferson 7-2. Mitchell improved to 14-5 on the season and takes on Watertown on Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Comments / 0