Over the weekend, Terraform Labs' CEO and co-founder Do Kwon took to Twitter to say that he was not "on the run" or "anything similar." He made the statement after South Korean authorities issued an arrest warrant for him and five other people connected to Terraform Labs for violating the country's capital markets laws last week. But Korean prosecutors aren't convinced, especially since authorities in Singapore, where Kwon flew to back in April, said he was no longer in the country. Now, the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office is asking the Interpol to place him in the agency's red notice list and to revoke his passport, according to The Financial Times.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO