College Sports

saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Herbstreit names his top performers of Week 3, includes 1 B1G standout

Kirk Herbstreit named his top performers of Week 3 Monday evening, including 1 B1G standout. Among the 6 named, Penn State’s Nick Singleton made the cut. Singleton, a standout freshman for the Nittany Lions, has looked like the 5-star recruit he was anticipated to be. Singleton has totaled 30...
FOOTBALL
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph announces Nebraska RB to miss remainder of 2022 season

No one is supposed to kick someone when they’re down. As of late, everyone is kicking Nebraska every chance they get. Cornhuskers interim coach Mickey Joseph announced Tuesday that running back Ajay Allen will miss the rest of the season following surgery for an undisclosed injury. Allen finished with 11 carries for 49 yards in the Huskers’ 49-14 loss to No. 6 Oklahoma at home on Saturday.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Brian Ferentz stepped in as emergency food delivery guy during Iowa's Week 3 weather delay

Brian Ferentz pulled some strings while Iowa was stuck in a weather delay against Nevada. David Ubben of The Athletic posted about what happened. There were three weather delays before the final whistle sounded at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday. Some media members hadn’t eaten in a while, when Ferentz came to the rescue. He asked if they had eaten anything, and quickly brought out some turkey sandwiches that the team wasn’t able to get to.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Arizona State staffers reportedly helped bring down Herm Edwards by leaking info to opponents

How much did Arizona State want Herm Edwards out as head coach? Reportedly, coaches were willing to throw him under the bus for a chance to send him packing. According to a report from The Athletic shared by the RedditCFB Twitter account, athletic department staffers were willing to share their game plans with opposing coaches to make it seem as if Edwards was in over his head. Per The Atheltic’s Doug Haller, getting intel on the Sun Devils’ game plan “wasn’t hard” as the staff had checked out on Edwards running the show.
TEMPE, AZ
saturdaytradition.com

Mel Tucker hints at changes coming for Michigan State's defense

Michigan State struggled on Saturday against Washington, ultimately losing to the Huskies 28-39. The loss set fans ablaze on Saturday, as fingers began pointing at the Spartans’ defense. Michigan State’s defense struggled to slow down a passing attack, a problem it has encountered for quite some time. On...
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

B1G Monday Morning: Nebraska is the Big Ten's worst team -- by a mile

Last year, Nebraska earned the faint praise of “best 3-9 team in the country.” Some went so far to call the Cornhuskers the best 3-9 team ever. And it was difficult to counter that point considering Nebraska finished the Big Ten schedule with a point differential of zero despite going 1-8 in the conference.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph addresses potential for more staff turnover at Nebraska

Mickey Joseph ended up firing Nebraska’s DC Erik Chinander after the blowout loss to Oklahoma on Saturday. He was asked if he has plans to change up the staff any further per Evan Bland of the Omaha World-Herald. After the first quarter of action in Lincoln, Nebraska was only...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI projects the winner of Michigan State-Minnesota

Michigan State looks to bounce back from a rough showing against its toughest opponent of the young season Saturday, losing to Washington, 39-28. Minnesota, on the other hand, is looking to prove to the world that they are, indeed, for real. The Golden Gophers have easily dispatched each team they’ve faced this season, outscoring opponents 149-17.
EAST LANSING, MI

