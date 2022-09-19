Read full article on original website
Kirk Herbstreit names his top performers of Week 3, includes 1 B1G standout
Kirk Herbstreit named his top performers of Week 3 Monday evening, including 1 B1G standout. Among the 6 named, Penn State’s Nick Singleton made the cut. Singleton, a standout freshman for the Nittany Lions, has looked like the 5-star recruit he was anticipated to be. Singleton has totaled 30...
Mickey Joseph announces Nebraska RB to miss remainder of 2022 season
No one is supposed to kick someone when they’re down. As of late, everyone is kicking Nebraska every chance they get. Cornhuskers interim coach Mickey Joseph announced Tuesday that running back Ajay Allen will miss the rest of the season following surgery for an undisclosed injury. Allen finished with 11 carries for 49 yards in the Huskers’ 49-14 loss to No. 6 Oklahoma at home on Saturday.
Brian Ferentz stepped in as emergency food delivery guy during Iowa's Week 3 weather delay
Brian Ferentz pulled some strings while Iowa was stuck in a weather delay against Nevada. David Ubben of The Athletic posted about what happened. There were three weather delays before the final whistle sounded at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday. Some media members hadn’t eaten in a while, when Ferentz came to the rescue. He asked if they had eaten anything, and quickly brought out some turkey sandwiches that the team wasn’t able to get to.
Arizona State staffers reportedly helped bring down Herm Edwards by leaking info to opponents
How much did Arizona State want Herm Edwards out as head coach? Reportedly, coaches were willing to throw him under the bus for a chance to send him packing. According to a report from The Athletic shared by the RedditCFB Twitter account, athletic department staffers were willing to share their game plans with opposing coaches to make it seem as if Edwards was in over his head. Per The Atheltic’s Doug Haller, getting intel on the Sun Devils’ game plan “wasn’t hard” as the staff had checked out on Edwards running the show.
Tim Tebow reveals advice he would give Urban Meyer regarding openings at Nebraska, Arizona State
A blue blood College Football team has a head coach opening, so naturally, Urban Meyer is rumored as a name in the mix for the job. Despite the controversy during his short stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Meyer still isn’t counted out of the job. In Tim Tebow’s appearance...
Penn State football charged with murder of Auburn in latest episode of 'SEC Shorts'
A lot was made about the build-up for Penn State’s Week 3 SEC road trip to Auburn. With an “Orange Out” environment and raucous fans in Jordan-Hare Stadium, many wondered if the Nittany Lions would hold up under the pressure on the road. In the end, it...
Ryan Day discusses TreVeyon Henderson's injury, availability for Wisconsin showdown
In last Saturday’s game against Toledo, Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson did not return to the game after sustaining an injury early in the game. OSU head coach Ryan Day provided details on Henderson’s injury status and if he will be able to play Saturday during a press conference Tuesday.
Jalen Rose shares reaction to Michigan's Week 3 beatdown: 'UConn, can you at least score once?'
Jalen Rose is a proud Michigan product and former star for Wolverine basketball. A member of the Fab 5 and former teammate of Michigan head coach Juwan Howard, Rose is an outspoken supporter of all things Wolverine. During Monday’s airing of ESPN’s “Jalen and Jacoby,” Rose shared how he was...
Mel Tucker hints at changes coming for Michigan State's defense
Michigan State struggled on Saturday against Washington, ultimately losing to the Huskies 28-39. The loss set fans ablaze on Saturday, as fingers began pointing at the Spartans’ defense. Michigan State’s defense struggled to slow down a passing attack, a problem it has encountered for quite some time. On...
B1G Monday Morning: Nebraska is the Big Ten's worst team -- by a mile
Last year, Nebraska earned the faint praise of “best 3-9 team in the country.” Some went so far to call the Cornhuskers the best 3-9 team ever. And it was difficult to counter that point considering Nebraska finished the Big Ten schedule with a point differential of zero despite going 1-8 in the conference.
Nebraska coaching search: Lance Leipold addresses rumors linking him to other jobs
Nebraska’s head coaching search is invading and will continue to invade headlines throughout the course of the 2022 season. A college football blue blood has a vacancy, so naturally, successful coaches at non-blue blood programs are rumored as candidates. That is just the case for Kansas coach Lance Leipold,...
Jim Harbaugh has perfect response when asked about Aidan Hutchinson's breakout game for Detroit Lions
Aidan Hutchinson had a historic day in Week 2, recording 3 sacks in the first half against the Commanders. He is just the third rookie to reach 3 sacks in a half as well as the first Lions’ rookie to reach that mark in a game. The Michigan product...
Nebraska football: In desperate need of a spark, Huskers should turn to Chubba Purdy at QB
The in-season overhaul continued Sunday in Lincoln. Interim coach Mickey Joseph, following a humiliating 49-14 loss to Oklahoma, relieved defensive coordinator Erik Chinander of his duties. Special teams coordinator Bill Busch will take over the unit for the final 8 games. Nebraska’s defense deserves a lion’s share of the blame...
Mickey Joseph addresses potential for more staff turnover at Nebraska
Mickey Joseph ended up firing Nebraska’s DC Erik Chinander after the blowout loss to Oklahoma on Saturday. He was asked if he has plans to change up the staff any further per Evan Bland of the Omaha World-Herald. After the first quarter of action in Lincoln, Nebraska was only...
Ohio State's playoff chances drop according to ESPN Playoff Predictor after Week 3
It sure looks like Ohio State is a team that’s starting to hit its stride right as the Big Ten season gets ready to get going full force. After a perceived slow start offensively, quarterback C.J. Stroud and the offense are now cooking with scarlet and gray gas after a few weeks under their belt.
Mel Tucker hilariously references his mother following expletive at weekly press conference
Mel Tucker made it known that he was not feeling good about how his team played against Washington. He had a great response when referencing how he let an expletive slip in one of his recent comments. Tucker was critical of himself after his defense let up 397 yards passing...
ESPN's FPI projects the winner of Michigan State-Minnesota
Michigan State looks to bounce back from a rough showing against its toughest opponent of the young season Saturday, losing to Washington, 39-28. Minnesota, on the other hand, is looking to prove to the world that they are, indeed, for real. The Golden Gophers have easily dispatched each team they’ve faced this season, outscoring opponents 149-17.
Jeff Brohm sent 'multiple plays' to conference officials from Syracuse game
Jeff Brohm took full responsibility for Purdue’s struggles with penalties Saturday against Syracuse, but that didn’t stop him from sending a few plays to the conference for review. In total, there were 22 penalties called Saturday – 13 of which were on the Boilermakers for 178 total yards....
247Sports expert details how Michigan staff is boosting Wolverines on recruiting trail
Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class isn’t where Wolverines fans want it to be at No. 29 on the 247Sports Composite, but one expert sees U-M on the rise thanks to the culture being built by Jim Harbaugh’s staff. Much of Harbaugh’s staff includes former players that have a...
Deion Sanders in Lincoln? Fans, media make case for Sanders as Nebraska head coach
Deion Sanders made his collegiate head coaching debut at Jackson State in 2020. Since that time, Sanders has been a popular name linked to many head coaching jobs around the country. One of the latest Power 5 jobs to come open is Nebraska with the firing of Scott Frost early...
