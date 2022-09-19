Boys team takes 5th overall behind a trio of medal winners. McElfresh brings home lone medal for the girls team at Meadowbrook Colt Carnival Invitational

JACKSON — After sweeping in the jamboree season, Lenawee Christian put a bow on its third-straight Independent Golf League title on Tuesday. The Cougars shot a team score of 347 to win the championship meet at Lakeland Hills Golf Club. Columbia Central took second with a score of 383 followed by Clinton (425), Concord (481), Hillsdale (510), Hudson (539), Madison (586) and Onsted (590). ...

ADRIAN, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO