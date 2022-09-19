ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Social media reacts to Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals' improbable comeback

By John Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05mcYt_0i0t3Lfy00

It was a tale of two halves for Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals who were behind 20-0 at halftime before the former Oklahoma Sooners’ Heisman winner flipped the script and ignited a furious second-half comeback.

Down 20, the Cardinals outscored the Las Vegas Raiders 23-3 in the second half to tie the game. Murray threw for 277 yards and a touchdown and added a rushing touchdown as well.

Murray first hit Greg Dortch for a five-yard touchdown to get the Cardinals on the board. Then after Darrel Williams’ touchdown run, Murray pulled off one of the most incredible two-yard runs for a two-point conversion you’ll ever see to bring Arizona to within eight of the Raiders.

Then on their final drive of regulation, Murray was magical again with his legs, buying time before finding some running room to the right side for the touchdown that brought them within two points.

After a delay of game penalty moved the Cardinals back to the seven-yard line, Murray directed traffic from the pocket and threw a dime to A.J. Green sprinting across the back of the end zone to force overtime.

In the extra period, Murray nearly pulled off some more magic as he hit Marquise “Hollywood” Brown down the left sideline on fourth and one. Brown looked like he had the reception made before the ball was dislodged by Raiders safety Duron Harmon.

Still, the Cardinals could complete the incredible comeback when they forced a fumble on Las Vegas’ overtime possession, which Byron Murphy picked up and took the other way for the game-winning touchdown.

Kyler Murray was the hero of the day, bringing Arizona all the way back from 20 down, and social media couldn’t get enough of his performance.

Wait, what?

Nobody can do what Kyler can do

RG3 showing love

Superman?

The Gamer brought his "A" Game in the second half

Incredible Second Half Performance

The good and bad of it

Improbable comeback

Playmakers make plays

Just let Kyler be Kyler

Truer words have never been spoken

What a comeback

K1, engaged.

Turned it on when it mattered most

Unbelievable

He's got that arm too

List

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Black Enterprise

Former Super Bowl Champion and College Hall of Famer Dead at 70

A former NFL player who was also inducted into the College Hall of Fame passed away at 70 last week. According to The Associated Press, former NFL defensive player Shelby Jordan, who played for the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Raiders, has died. He was 70 at the time of his death. He had an 11-year career in the National Football League before retiring after the 1986 season.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman Unhappy News

Former UCLA Bruins quarterback Troy Aikman is not happy with his alma mater. Aikman, who went No. 1 overall to the Dallas Cowboys out of UCLA, ripped his school's fan base on social media, following their poor attendance showing. "This is an embarrassment but we couldn’t fill the Rose Bowl...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Cooper Rush Wife Photo

It's a happy Monday for Dallas Cowboys fans. Sunday, backup quarterback Cooper Rush led the Cowboys to a last-second win over Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Cowboys topped the Bengals on a game-winning field goal as time expired. Following the game, Rush's wife, Lauryn, shared an adorable photo...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
State
Arizona State
Las Vegas, NV
Football
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
FanSided

Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance means for Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance in their Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals means for Dak Prescott’s return. The Dallas Cowboys‘ season appeared to be over in their very first game. Quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb in the team’s 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which required surgery that will sideline him for multiple weeks. After the injury, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declared that it will be Cooper Rush who will fill in in Prescott’s absence.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darrel Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL starting quarterback Passer Rating leaders

QB reports as of Sunday's Week 2 NFL action (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports) We're two Monday games away from the end of Week 2 in the NFL, with the opening act and the follow-up to the 2022 season providing plenty of solid quarterback play across the league. Which starting QBs have the highest passer rating so far? Here are the top 10, listed in descending order... (Note: We're excluding non-QBs and mop-up duty statistics in the this ranking.)10. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports) Stats: 13-of-21, 154 yards passing, 1 TD/0 INTs. Passer Rating: 100.19. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (USA TODAY Network) Stats: 41-of-71,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma Football#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#Oklahoma Sooners#The Las Vegas Raiders
Yardbarker

Bills share medical update on Dane Jackson after scary hit to head

Dane Jackson was taken to a hospital after taking a scary hit to the head on Monday night, but he has movement in his extremities. Jackson’s Bills were leading the Tennessee Titans 17-7 with just under a minute before halftime when the injury occurred. The Titans had a 2nd-and-10 and went with an empty backfield, signaling a likely passing play.
NFL
The Associated Press

49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right ankle Sunday. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance’s leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. Coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that Lance would need to undergo season-ending surgery, raising immediate questions about using Lance as a runner between the tackles so often early this season. “Any time a guy gets hurt, I wish I didn’t call that,” Shanahan said. “But no, that’s something we were going to do and something we would continue to do. It’s a football play we believe in and something that gives him a real chance to be successful.”
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colin Cowherd believes Tua Tagovailoa's Week 2 performance was nothing special

During the Miami Dolphins’ Week 2 win over the Baltimore Ravens, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had the best statistical games of his career and one of the best in team history. The former Crimson Tide signal-caller completed 72% of his passes for 469 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions with a 124.1 passer rating. Those are numbers that haven’t been seen in Miami without No. 13 on the field.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

153K+
Followers
202K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy