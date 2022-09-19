Oklahoma Sooners on the move in Joel Klatt's latest top 10
By John Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
2 days ago
Heading to Lincoln for their matchup, it was felt that this would be the first true test for Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners. If that’s the case, the Sooners passed with flying colors on the way to a 49-14 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
After each side had a possession, it looked like we’d get a tight ball game in Oklahoma’s first trip to Lincoln since 2009. But it didn’t take long for the Sooners to assert their dominance.
Dillon Gabriel’s 61-yard touchdown run ignited a run that saw the Sooners score 49 consecutive points, and the defense was just as good, limiting the Cornhuskers’ offense. After Nebraska’s opening drive touchdown, the Sooners kept the Cornhuskers from crossing midfield again until the final minutes of the third quarter. They scored their second touchdown on their final drive.
Getting a first-hand look at the Brent Venables’ Oklahoma Sooners, Joel Klatt must have come away impressed. In his latest top 10, Klatt moved the Sooners up two spots to No. 5 after their Week 3 dominance over Nebraska.
10
Texas Longhorns (2-1)
Last Week: 10
This Week: Beat UTSA, 41-20
9
Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0)
Last Week: NR
This Week: Beat Auburn, 31-20
8
Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-0)
Last Week: 9
This Week: Beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 63-7
7
USC Trojans (3-0)
Last Week: 5
This Week: Beat Fresno State, 45-17
6
Clemson Tigers (3-0)
Last Week: 6
This Week: Beat Louisiana Tech, 48-20
5
Oklahoma Sooners (3-0)
Last Week: No. 7
This Week: Beat Nebraska Cornhuskers, 49-14
4
Michigan Wolverines (3-0)
Last Week: 4
This Week: Beat UConn, 59-0
3
Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0)
Last Week: 3
This Week: Beat UL-Monroe, 63-10
2
Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0)
Last Week: 2
This Week: Beat Toledo, 77-21
1
Georgia Bulldogs
Last Week: 1
This Week: Beat South Carolina, 48-7
