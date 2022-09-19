ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma Sooners on the move in Joel Klatt's latest top 10

By John Williams
 2 days ago
Heading to Lincoln for their matchup, it was felt that this would be the first true test for Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners. If that’s the case, the Sooners passed with flying colors on the way to a 49-14 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

After each side had a possession, it looked like we’d get a tight ball game in Oklahoma’s first trip to Lincoln since 2009. But it didn’t take long for the Sooners to assert their dominance.

Dillon Gabriel’s 61-yard touchdown run ignited a run that saw the Sooners score 49 consecutive points, and the defense was just as good, limiting the Cornhuskers’ offense. After Nebraska’s opening drive touchdown, the Sooners kept the Cornhuskers from crossing midfield again until the final minutes of the third quarter. They scored their second touchdown on their final drive.

Getting a first-hand look at the Brent Venables’ Oklahoma Sooners, Joel Klatt must have come away impressed. In his latest top 10, Klatt moved the Sooners up two spots to No. 5 after their Week 3 dominance over Nebraska.

Let’s take a look.

10

Texas Longhorns (2-1)

Sept. 17, 2022; Austin; Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs for a touchdown against the UTSA Roadrunners during the fourth quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 10

This Week: Beat UTSA, 41-20

9

Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0)

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) celebrates his touchdown run as Auburn Tigers take on Penn State Nittany Lions at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Last Week: NR

This Week: Beat Auburn, 31-20

8

Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-0)

Sept. 17, 2022; Stillwater; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Gunnar Gundy (12) throws against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions during the third quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium. OSU won, 63-7. Nathan J. Fish-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 9

This Week: Beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 63-7

7

USC Trojans (3-0)

Sept. 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws the ball against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 5

This Week: Beat Fresno State, 45-17

6

Clemson Tigers (3-0)

Sept. 17, 2022; Clemson, South Carolina; Clemson Tigers defensive tackle Payton Page (55) congratulates linebacker Kevin Swint (14) after his fumble recovery against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs quarterback Parker McNeil (17) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 6

This Week: Beat Louisiana Tech, 48-20

5

Oklahoma Sooners (3-0)

Sept. 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver LV Bunkley-Shelton (6) runs with the ball as Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive end Garrett Nelson (44) defends during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: No. 7

This Week: Beat Nebraska Cornhuskers, 49-14

4

Michigan Wolverines (3-0)

Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum (2) scores a touchdown against the Connecticut Huskies during the first half at Michigan Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Last Week: 4

This Week: Beat UConn, 59-0

3

Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0)

Sept. 17, 2022; Tuscaloosa; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Kendrick Blackshire (40) reacts after a play against the UL Monroe Warhawks during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 3

This Week: Beat UL-Monroe, 63-10

2

Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0)

Sept. 17, 2022; Columbus; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) charges into the end zone for a touchdown while defended by Toledo Rockets safety Maxen Hook (25) during Saturday’s game against the Toledo Rockets at Ohio Stadium. Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

Last Week: 2

This Week: Beat Toledo, 77-21

1

Georgia Bulldogs

Sept. 17, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) and Georgia Bulldogs tight end Oscar Delp (4) celebrate a touchdown run by Bennett against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 1

This Week: Beat South Carolina, 48-7

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions.

