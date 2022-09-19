Read full article on original website
The Indianapolis Colts were without star wide receiver Michael Pittman during Sunday’s loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the team is hopeful of having him back in Week 3. Pittman was sidelined while dealing with a quad injury, and his absence was felt by the entire Colts’ offense. Still looking to get into the win column for the first time this season, head coach Frank Reich dropped an encouraging update on Pittman ahead of Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs, via Zak Keefer.
The Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) get back on the road to face the Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff (CBS). Below, we look at Chiefs vs. Colts odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. The Chiefs...
After another embarrassing showing, the Colts’ head decision-makers should be feeling the heat.
There’s no easy way to describe the performance the Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) put on the field Sunday during the 24-0 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1) in Week 2 at TIAA Bank Field. Not only did the Colts fail to end the losing streak down in Duval County—extending it...
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich briefly shed his usually measured words following Sunday's latest loss. He called the team's performance pathetic. He even said it twice. The most loyal Colts fans couldn't quibble with Reich's assessment following yet another inexplicably abysmal showing in Jacksonville, where the...
The Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) strolled into TIAA Bank Field for a Week 2 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1) only to come out the other end with even more question marks than before. It was a poor performance all around. From the coaching to the production, it was a tough...
The AFC West matches up against the AFC South in Week 3 of the 2002 NFL season. The Kansas City Chiefs head to the Hoosier State to battle the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Chiefs head into this game on a long layoff...
The Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts both released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Both teams have several players listed on the injury report, but the majority of those players were able to practice in some capacity. Check out the injury report for each team down...
The Indianapolis Colts "are hopeful" that wide receiver Michael Pittman (quad) will return for their Week 3 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, The Athletic's Zak Keefer reports. What It Means:. Pittman missed the Colts' embarrassing loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars after suffering a quad injury in practice during the...
It hasn't been the start that many imagined for the Indianapolis Colts. And while Frank Reich wants to stay the course, he admits it's a struggle not to overreact with the way the team has looked through two weeks. “I think it’s hard not to overreact," Reich said via Colts.com's...
-105 Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) +6.5 +230. The Chiefs have looked like one of the best teams in football. Patrick Mahomes continues to lead the elite tier of quarterbacks while Travis Kelce is showing no signs of slowing down at the age of 32. They may have some questions in the wide receiver room, but they still have plenty of weapons.
Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman, who missed Sunday’s loss in Jacksonville with a quadriceps injury, should be back this week. Indianapolis coach Frank Reich said today that Pittman “made good progress” in his recovery over the weekend and should be able to play this week against the Chiefs.
In arguably the worst loss of Frank Reich’s tenure, the Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) came out of their rematch with the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1) staring at even more questions about the direction of the team. Though the focus has now shifted to hosting the Kansas City Chiefs for the Week...
Following their embarrassing and uninspired 24-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1) in Week 2, the Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1) have been demoted to bottom-feeder status in the NFL power rankings. The season-opening tie with the Houston Texans got the ball rolling, and the disastrous road loss to the Jaguars cemented...
Indianapolis Colts wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. (quad) and Alec Pierce (concussion) both returned to practice Wednesday as the team prepares for the Week 3 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Colts offense sorely missed Pittman Jr., who continues to take an alpha-sized share of the passing attack. It’s...
After a little bit of extended time off, the Kansas City Chiefs are set for two straight road games. That begins this Sunday with the Colts in Indianapolis. With a win over the Los Angeles Chargers, the Chiefs sit atop the AFC West at 2-0. Meanwhile, the Colts have fell flat out of the gate against two supposedly worse division foes. Indianapolis sits at 0-1-1 and possibly could not have started off worse in 2022.
For the third consecutive week, the Kansas City Chiefs will enter their game as favorites to win. It also marks the second time this season they’re favored to win a game on the road. This time it comes against an AFC South team that is still searching for its first win of the season — the Indianapolis Colts.
The Indianapolis-area high school football power rankings through five weeks:. 1. Center Grove (4-1): Noah Coy had three catches, three touchdowns in a 36-0 win over North Central. The Trojans limited North Central to 119 yards. Up next is an interesting home test against Lawrence Central. Previous: 1. What we...
