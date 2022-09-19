ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Michael Pittman gets important Week 3 injury update from Colts’ Frank Reich

The Indianapolis Colts were without star wide receiver Michael Pittman during Sunday’s loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the team is hopeful of having him back in Week 3. Pittman was sidelined while dealing with a quad injury, and his absence was felt by the entire Colts’ offense. Still looking to get into the win column for the first time this season, head coach Frank Reich dropped an encouraging update on Pittman ahead of Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs, via Zak Keefer.
FOX Sports

Colts contemplate fixes after another dismal loss to Jags

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich briefly shed his usually measured words following Sunday's latest loss. He called the team's performance pathetic. He even said it twice. The most loyal Colts fans couldn't quibble with Reich's assessment following yet another inexplicably abysmal showing in Jacksonville, where the...
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Chiefs-Colts

The AFC West matches up against the AFC South in Week 3 of the 2002 NFL season. The Kansas City Chiefs head to the Hoosier State to battle the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Chiefs head into this game on a long layoff...
numberfire.com

Michael Pittman (quad) could return for Colts in Week 3

The Indianapolis Colts "are hopeful" that wide receiver Michael Pittman (quad) will return for their Week 3 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, The Athletic's Zak Keefer reports. What It Means:. Pittman missed the Colts' embarrassing loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars after suffering a quad injury in practice during the...
The Spun

Frank Reich Has Honest Reaction To Colts Poor Start

It hasn't been the start that many imagined for the Indianapolis Colts. And while Frank Reich wants to stay the course, he admits it's a struggle not to overreact with the way the team has looked through two weeks. “I think it’s hard not to overreact," Reich said via Colts.com's...
NBC Sports

Colts optimistic Michael Pittman will play this week

Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman, who missed Sunday’s loss in Jacksonville with a quadriceps injury, should be back this week. Indianapolis coach Frank Reich said today that Pittman “made good progress” in his recovery over the weekend and should be able to play this week against the Chiefs.
Yardbarker

Chiefs 2022 Opponent Overview: Indianapolis Colts

After a little bit of extended time off, the Kansas City Chiefs are set for two straight road games. That begins this Sunday with the Colts in Indianapolis. With a win over the Los Angeles Chargers, the Chiefs sit atop the AFC West at 2-0. Meanwhile, the Colts have fell flat out of the gate against two supposedly worse division foes. Indianapolis sits at 0-1-1 and possibly could not have started off worse in 2022.
