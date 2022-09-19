ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

numberfire.com

Matt Vierling in right field for Phillies on Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is batting ninth in Tuesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Vierling will operate in right field after Nick Maton was left on the bench versus Blue Jays' righty Ross Stripling. numberFire's models project Vierling to score 7.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

MLB Odds: Blue Jays vs. Phillies prediction, odds and pick – 9/21/2022

The Toronto Blue Jays (84-64) are set to take on the Philadelphia Phillies (80-67) in the second of a brief two-game series Wednesday night. Kevin Gausman (12-10) is projected to start for the Blue Jays, while Zack Wheeler (11-7) will take the bump for the Phillies. First pitch is slated for 6:45 ET. Here we’ll continue our MLB odds series with a Blue Jays-Phillies prediction and pick.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

Sandy Alcantara's 5th complete game lifts Marlins over Nats 3-1

WASHINGTON - Sandy Alcantara pitched his major league-leading fifth complete game, a seven-hitter that led the Miami Marlins over the Washington Nationals 3-1 on Sunday to avoid a series sweep. Alcantara (13-8) struck out seven and walked one, throwing 103 pitches. His 2.37 ERA is second in the National League...
WASHINGTON, DC

