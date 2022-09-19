Read full article on original website
ATLANTA -- Braves rookie Spencer Strider has a sore left oblique and will not make his next start in Philadelphia. Strider, the fastest pitcher to record 200 strikeouts in a single season, told the team he didn't feel right after making his last start, a 5-2 victory Sunday over the Phillies.
Philadelphia Phillies' reliever Seranthony Domínguez had a rough outing on Friday. Is it a fluke or cause for concern?
Kyle Schwarber hit his 40th home run of the 2022 Major League Baseball season Tuesday night. It is Schwarber's first 40-home run season of his career. He leads the National League in home runs, with Pete Alonso, Austin Riley and Paul Goldschmidt not far behind him.
The Philadelphia Phillies have had a major breakout occur within their system this season.
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is batting ninth in Tuesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Vierling will operate in right field after Nick Maton was left on the bench versus Blue Jays' righty Ross Stripling. numberFire's models project Vierling to score 7.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
The Toronto Blue Jays (84-64) are set to take on the Philadelphia Phillies (80-67) in the second of a brief two-game series Wednesday night. Kevin Gausman (12-10) is projected to start for the Blue Jays, while Zack Wheeler (11-7) will take the bump for the Phillies. First pitch is slated for 6:45 ET. Here we’ll continue our MLB odds series with a Blue Jays-Phillies prediction and pick.
WASHINGTON - Sandy Alcantara pitched his major league-leading fifth complete game, a seven-hitter that led the Miami Marlins over the Washington Nationals 3-1 on Sunday to avoid a series sweep. Alcantara (13-8) struck out seven and walked one, throwing 103 pitches. His 2.37 ERA is second in the National League...
The Philadelphia Phillies fell two spots in Sports Illustrated's MLB Power Rankings from last week.
