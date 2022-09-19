Read full article on original website
Related
Fact Check: Did Ron DeSantis Fly Migrants to Martha's Vineyard for $12m?
Outrage has exploded on social media after news that Gov. DeSantis was said to have spent millions on chartering migrants to Martha's Vineyard.
Hillary Clinton says DeSantis sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard is ‘literally human trafficking’
Hillary Clinton has branded the situation in Martha’s Vineyard “literally human trafficking” after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis unexpectedly flew a group of migrants to the Massachusetts island.The former secretary of state appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Friday morning where she agreed with host Joe Scarborough that the migrants were being “taken advantage of” by Republican lawmakers.The former first lady, who has holidayed on the island for years, said that “no one” with knowledge of the immigration system “wants open borders” but “nobody wants inhumane terrible treatment of human beings either” – as she said that it is part...
'CBS Mornings' anchors fret over Florida migrants being relocated to Martha's Vineyard: 'Inhumane'
"CBS Mornings" anchors lamented Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R., relocating illegal immigrants from his state to Martha’s Vineyard on Thursday. Co-hosts Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson each took turns spinning and or bashing DeSantis' move Thursday. King called it "inhumane," Burleson described it as a cynical, political move and Dokoupil spun it as DeSantis sending poor migrants to a "rocky island," although Martha's Vineyard is one of the nation's ritziest enclaves.
Mitt Romney defends GOP governors DeSantis and Abbott busing migrants to Martha’s Vineyard
Republican Senator Mitt Romney had no sympathy for Democratic leaders in cities and states around the country on Thursday after news broke of GOP governors stepping up efforts to bus groups of migrants to their jurisdictions.The campaign, begun by Texas’s Greg Abbott and now joined by Florida’s Ron DeSantis, aims to embarrass the Biden administration by taking the issue of immigration enforcement into state hands. Over the past several months, the governors have found groups of undocumented migrants and enticed them with various means to accept bus rides, a dozen or so at a time, out of state...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DeSantis rips into outrage over Martha's Vineyard flights: 'I didn't hear a peep' about Biden flights
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dismissed criticism of him flying migrants to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts, claiming his political opponents have ignored similar initiatives from the White House. DeSantis spoke at an event in Florida Tuesday during which he took questions from the press. DeSantis was asked by a reporter to...
Ron DeSantis' Team Says Martha's Vineyard Could See Thousands More Migrants
Rapid Response Director Christina Pushaw has challenged the tiny Massachusetts island to take in thousands more migrants.
Migrants shipped to Martha's Vineyard are staying in sparse dorms and eating at cafeteria tables at a Massachusetts military base
A new video shows the accommodations at Joint Base Cape Cod, where migrants who were sent to Martha's Vineyard last week have been offered shelter.
Migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard arrived from Florida, sent by Gov. Ron DeSantis
Fifty undocumented immigrants arrived unexpectedly on Martha's Vineyard Wednesday. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is taking credit for the arrivals.
RELATED PEOPLE
Hungry migrants were lured with $10 McDonald's gift certificates to gain their trust and fly them to Martha's Vineyard, lawsuit against Ron DeSantis says
People working with DeSantis targeted the migrants by "trolling streets" outside a Texas shelter "pretending to be good Samaritans," the lawsuit says.
DeSantis criticized for sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard: ‘It’s un-American’
Democrats outraged at the ‘reckless’ and ‘soulless’ actions and question the legality of what some called a political stunt
MSNBC
What much of the GOP doesn’t get about the Martha’s Vineyard story
On Wednesday, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis took credit for dumping a group of migrants and their families on Martha’s Vineyard. On Friday, the victims of the Floridian’s stunt were taken to a military base for shelter and humanitarian support. Evidently, Sen. Ted Cruz finds the political circumstances amusing....
'I simply feel misled': Migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard speak out; DeSantis vows to keep relocating migrants
About 50 Venezuelan migrants have been moved to a Cape Cod military base after arriving without warning Wednesday on Martha's Vineyard.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Migrants’ lawyers call for criminal investigation into DeSantis’ Martha’s Vineyard stunt
Lawyers representing many of the Venezuelan migrants flown on two planes to Martha’s Vineyard by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis have called for a criminal investigation into the Republican publicity stunt.The organisation Lawyers for Civil Rights has called on probes to be launched by both federal and state governments into the widely-condemned incident.It is representing more than 30 of the undocumented migrants who were dumped on the upscale island off the coast of Massachusetts where Barack Obama has a $12m home.Lawyers for Civil Rights has now written to Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey and US Attorney Rachael Rollins calling for...
Martha's Vineyard: Ritzy island that briefly took in migrants popular with liberal elites, including in media
When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R., sent nearly 50 migrants to the ritzy Massachusetts enclave of Martha's Vineyard last week, he knew it would get a lot of attention due to its connections to the liberal elite. Bill and Hillary Clinton vacationed there in the 1990s while holding the White...
CNN mocked for report on how migrants 'enriched' Martha's Vineyard: ‘It's all about virtue signaling’
CNN described in a report on Sunday how illegal immigrants "enriched" the lives of Martha’s Vineyard residents after being moved there by Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla. The article featured the title "‘They enriched us.’ Migrants’ 44-hour visit leaves indelible mark on Martha’s Vineyard" and spotlighted several individuals, including a local volunteer and a Venezuelan woman.
The GOP-Friendly Jet Company Making Big Bucks Off DeSantis’ Migrant Stunts
When Florida taxpayers shelled out $615,000 last week to charter a plane that whisked 48 Venezuelan migrants away to Martha’s Vineyard, they paid a significant premium for a service that lined the pockets of a Florida GOP donor.Vertol Systems, Inc., which was founded in Oregon but has ties to the Florida Panhandle, was the company hired for the gig. They reaped more than $12,000 per migrant to transport the group from San Antonio, Texas, to Massachusetts, with stopovers in Florida and South Carolina.The president of Vertol, James Montgomerie, has contributed exclusively to GOP causes both individually and through his company...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MSNBC
DeSantis invites election backlash with Martha’s Vineyard stunt
By any fair measure, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has reason to be optimistic about his re-election prospects. The far-right Republican eked out a narrow victory four years ago — winning the gubernatorial race by 0.4% — but in recent months, polls have shown DeSantis with comfortable leads. The latest FiveThirtyEight projection showed the incumbent with a 92% chance of winning a second term.
Migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard moving to military base
Migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard on the orders of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be moved Friday to housing on a military base on Cape Cod, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said.The Republican governor said the move to the mainland would be voluntary. Baker praised residents and officials on Martha's Vineyard for taking care of the nearly 50 migrants after their unexpected arrival on Wednesday but said the island lacks the resources to house the migrants for the long-term. At Joint Base Cape Cod, the migrants will be given dormitory-style housing, food and services, Baker said. Families will be given...
Migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard file class-action suit against DeSantis
The group of Venezuelan migrants flown from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., last week by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) filed a class-action suit against the governor and the state’s transportation secretary on Tuesday. The suit provides a detailed account of how the migrants came to board the...
Comments / 0