Florida State

The Independent

Hillary Clinton says DeSantis sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard is ‘literally human trafficking’

Hillary Clinton has branded the situation in Martha’s Vineyard “literally human trafficking” after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis unexpectedly flew a group of migrants to the Massachusetts island.The former secretary of state appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Friday morning where she agreed with host Joe Scarborough that the migrants were being “taken advantage of” by Republican lawmakers.The former first lady, who has holidayed on the island for years, said that “no one” with knowledge of the immigration system “wants open borders” but “nobody wants inhumane terrible treatment of human beings either” – as she said that it is part...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Fox News

'CBS Mornings' anchors fret over Florida migrants being relocated to Martha's Vineyard: 'Inhumane'

"CBS Mornings" anchors lamented Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R., relocating illegal immigrants from his state to Martha’s Vineyard on Thursday. Co-hosts Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson each took turns spinning and or bashing DeSantis' move Thursday. King called it "inhumane," Burleson described it as a cynical, political move and Dokoupil spun it as DeSantis sending poor migrants to a "rocky island," although Martha's Vineyard is one of the nation's ritziest enclaves.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Mitt Romney defends GOP governors DeSantis and Abbott busing migrants to Martha’s Vineyard

Republican Senator Mitt Romney had no sympathy for Democratic leaders in cities and states around the country on Thursday after news broke of GOP governors stepping up efforts to bus groups of migrants to their jurisdictions.The campaign, begun by Texas’s Greg Abbott and now joined by Florida’s Ron DeSantis, aims to embarrass the Biden administration by taking the issue of immigration enforcement into state hands. Over the past several months, the governors have found groups of undocumented migrants and enticed them with various means to accept bus rides, a dozen or so at a time, out of state...
TEXAS STATE
MSNBC

What much of the GOP doesn’t get about the Martha’s Vineyard story

On Wednesday, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis took credit for dumping a group of migrants and their families on Martha’s Vineyard. On Friday, the victims of the Floridian’s stunt were taken to a military base for shelter and humanitarian support. Evidently, Sen. Ted Cruz finds the political circumstances amusing....
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Migrants’ lawyers call for criminal investigation into DeSantis’ Martha’s Vineyard stunt

Lawyers representing many of the Venezuelan migrants flown on two planes to Martha’s Vineyard by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis have called for a criminal investigation into the Republican publicity stunt.The organisation Lawyers for Civil Rights has called on probes to be launched by both federal and state governments into the widely-condemned incident.It is representing more than 30 of the undocumented migrants who were dumped on the upscale island off the coast of Massachusetts where Barack Obama has a $12m home.Lawyers for Civil Rights has now written to Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey and US Attorney Rachael Rollins calling for...
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

CNN mocked for report on how migrants 'enriched' Martha's Vineyard: ‘It's all about virtue signaling’

CNN described in a report on Sunday how illegal immigrants "enriched" the lives of Martha’s Vineyard residents after being moved there by Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla. The article featured the title "‘They enriched us.’ Migrants’ 44-hour visit leaves indelible mark on Martha’s Vineyard" and spotlighted several individuals, including a local volunteer and a Venezuelan woman.
IMMIGRATION
TheDailyBeast

The GOP-Friendly Jet Company Making Big Bucks Off DeSantis’ Migrant Stunts

When Florida taxpayers shelled out $615,000 last week to charter a plane that whisked 48 Venezuelan migrants away to Martha’s Vineyard, they paid a significant premium for a service that lined the pockets of a Florida GOP donor.Vertol Systems, Inc., which was founded in Oregon but has ties to the Florida Panhandle, was the company hired for the gig. They reaped more than $12,000 per migrant to transport the group from San Antonio, Texas, to Massachusetts, with stopovers in Florida and South Carolina.The president of Vertol, James Montgomerie, has contributed exclusively to GOP causes both individually and through his company...
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

DeSantis invites election backlash with Martha’s Vineyard stunt

By any fair measure, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has reason to be optimistic about his re-election prospects. The far-right Republican eked out a narrow victory four years ago — winning the gubernatorial race by 0.4% — but in recent months, polls have shown DeSantis with comfortable leads. The latest FiveThirtyEight projection showed the incumbent with a 92% chance of winning a second term.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard moving to military base

Migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard on the orders of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be moved Friday to housing on a military base on Cape Cod, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said.The Republican governor said the move to the mainland would be voluntary. Baker praised residents and officials on Martha's Vineyard for taking care of the nearly 50 migrants after their unexpected arrival on Wednesday but said the island lacks the resources to house the migrants for the long-term. At Joint Base Cape Cod, the migrants will be given dormitory-style housing, food and services, Baker said. Families will be given...
FLORIDA STATE

