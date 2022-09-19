Read full article on original website
A'ja Wilson called on everyone to 'take 4 shots' before Las Vegas' WNBA championship parade
WNBA Finals MVP Chelsea Gray tried to wrestle the microphone away from the 26-year-old superstar as she called on Usher to attend the celebrations.
Becky Hammon's head coaching triumph with the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces was about 'proving myself right'
Becky Hammon's former coaches, former San Antonio Spurs colleagues, and current players all knew what she could do: "She was gonna be a great coach."
Kelsey Plum crashed her teammates' WNBA Finals press conference with a giant speaker blasting on her shoulder
With a huge speaker in one hand and a bottle of booze in the other, the goggles-clad Las Vegas Aces guard burst into the room and danced on stage.
Riquna Williams steps up off the bench to help Las Vegas Aces clinch WNBA championship
UNCASVILLE, Connecticut — A’ja Wilson sprayed champagne over locker room visitors tip-toeing through an already soaked floor, Kelsey Plum happily took swigs of what she said was her first alcohol in six months and Chelsea Gray beamed with a trophy in hand. It was the star-studded starters who...
Aces poised to capture multiple WNBA tiles with Wilson, Gray
A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces look to be a safe bet to win a few more WNBA titles over the next several years, a realization that can’t be ignored even though they haven’t had very much time to celebrate their organization’s first championship. “I think we found ourselves in this league where everyone has their standard of how they’ve won, and we are creating that,” Wilson said not long after the franchise won its first title on Sunday with a 78-71 victory against Connecticut in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals. “Our journey is just beginning.” The Aces have several of their core players signed to deals that will keep them in Las Vegas for the next few years. None is bigger than Wilson, who has already won two MVPs and is entering her prime at just 26 years old. She also was named defensive player of the year for the first time too this season and will be the centerpiece in which the Aces hope will be a title defense next year.
Aces F Dearica Hamby reveals she played in WNBA Finals while pregnant with 2nd child
Dearica Hamby had a little extra to celebrate during the festivities around the Las Vegas Aces' 2022 WNBA championship. During the Aces' championship parade, the two-time All-Star delivered a speech to the crowd, but things got interesting when the announcer said "Give it up one more time for Amaya's mom!"
Wings part ways with Vickie Johnson after second straight loss in first round of the playoffs
The Dallas Wings are the third WNBA team that will be in the market for a new coach next season. The team will not pick up Vickie Johnson's option, it announced Monday. The Wings saw improvement under Johnson in her second season at the helm. After going 14-18 under Johnson in 2021, the team improved to 18-18 in her second year. The team experienced two first-round playoff exits under Johnson. The Wings lost to the Chicago Sky in 2021 and dropped a three-game series against the Connecticut Sun in 2022.
The hot streak that won a WNBA title
There are hot streaks, and then there's the 10-game heater Chelsea Gray just completed to lead the Las Vegas Aces to their first WNBA title and earn Finals MVP honors. By the numbers: Gray averaged 21.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 10 playoff games — up from her regular-season averages of 13.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists.
Yardbarker
Liberty's Ionescu, Laney Rep USA's World Cup Roster
Those expecting to see New York Liberty stars Sabrina Ionescu and Betnijah Laney collaborate at the height of their basketball powers are appearing to get their wish before 2022 lets out. The metropolitan pair was part of the 12-woman roster released by USA Basketball on Monday as the program prepares...
Yardbarker
Former Spurs Assistant Coach Becky Hammon Wins WNBA Title
After an impressive WNBA playing career, Becky Hammon transitioned to an assistant coaching role with the San Antonio Spurs under Gregg Popovich in 2014. Hammon served an integral role as a member of the Spurs coaching staff until departing in 2022 when she became the head coach of the Las Vegas Aces. She led the team to a 26-10 regular season and ultimately the WNBA championship.
CBS Sports
2022 WNBA Finals: Aces beat Sun in four games to clinch first title in franchise history
The 2022 WNBA season came to a close on Sunday, when the Las Vegas Aces defeated the Connecticut Sun in the Finals to claim their first ever title. Winning 78-71 in Game 4, the Aces took the series, 3-1. Chelsea Gray was named Finals MVP after another strong outing of 20 points, five rebounds and six assists. For the Finals, Gray averaged 18.3 points and six assists, while shooting 58 percent from the field.
Record-Breaking WNBA Season Sees Big Jump on Twitter
The WNBA season — which culminated with Becky Hammon’s Las Vegas Aces taking home the franchise’s first title — was a big hit on Twitter. Per data provided to Front Office Sports from the social media company, conversation volume about the WNBA during the season was up 72.8% in the United States compared to the 2021 campaign.
