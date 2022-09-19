ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Ravens DC blasts Baltimore defense following Week 2 collapse vs. Dolphins

The Baltimore Ravens saw their defense collapse in front of their eyes during Week 2 of the 2022 season, blowing a 21-point lead in the fourth quarter en-route to a 42-38 loss to the Miami Dolphins. The defense wasn’t able to keep the Miami offense out of the end zone throughout the fourth quarter, letting wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle behind them for multiple big plays.
Miami Herald

Step aside Mahomes & Allen. Dolphins’ Tua wins Week 2, soars to No. 1 in Miami Herald NFL QB Rankings

TUA! TUA! TUA! TAGOVAILOA WINS WEEK 2, OVERTAKES SEASON LEAD IN MIAMI HERALD NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Remember when Mom whipped out the Polaroid and took a photo of your first straight-A’s report card? OK I never got one, so my Mom didn’t, but some probably did. Anyway, take a picture of our Week 2 Top 25 NFL Quarterback Rankings, because rarely has a Dolphin been No. 1 in the 25 seasons of our rankings. But here’s Tua on top thanks to his 469-yard, six-TD performance in Baltimore Sunday equating to a huge 62.45-point game. That puts Tua narrowly ahead of...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens HC John Harbaugh provides update on RB J.K. Dobbins

The Baltimore Ravens suffered one of the most brutal losses in team history on Sunday after allowing four touchdowns in the fourth quarter to lose to the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium. Despite the loss, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had an excellent game while the team’s receivers made their presence felt throughout the game. However aside from Jackson, the Ravens’ rushing attack didn’t have a good performance. Injuries to running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards that date back to last year’s preseason have been felt.
NBC Sports

Here's how Lamar Jackson has fared vs. Patriots in his Ravens career

The rivalry between the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens resumes in Week 3 at Gillette Stadium, and all eyes will be on the opposing quarterback. Ravens star Lamar Jackson might be the most talented quarterback the Patriots defense plays during the 2022 NFL season. Sure, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh...
