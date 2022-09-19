Read full article on original website
Videos show Hurricane Fiona battering Puerto Rico
As Hurricane Fiona began battering Puerto Rico's shores, people filmed the effects of the fierce storm.Sept. 18, 2022.
Puerto Rico: Video shows bridge being swept away as Hurricane Fiona brings flooding and 85mph winds
A metal bridge in Puerto Rico that was built in the aftermath of 2017’s devastating Hurricane Maria has been ripped away again by Hurricane Fiona.Videos shared by reporters, bystanders and local politicians showed the bridge on Puerto Rico Highway 123 in the town of Utuado being torn out of its moorings and washed downriver by surging flood waters.Some videos showed metal railings on the side of the road, attached to the bridge, pulled out of the ground and dragged along with it.The bridge was originally installed in 2018 after the previous crossing was destroyed by Hurricane Maria, according to...
Shocking drone footage captures ‘catastrophic’ Puerto Rico floods after Hurricane Fiona
Aerial images have shown the full extent of devastation caused by hurricane Fiona as it barreled through Puerto Rico on Monday, leaving at least two people dead.The storm made landfall along the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico with “historic” rains and severe winds as the island suffered from a complete island-wide power outage.Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) coordinating officer Robert Little told CNN’s Erin Burnett on Monday evening that the “catastrophic rain that won’t stop” is “the biggest challenge” for responders.“The first responders, the local responders, the responders of the government of Puerto Rico, are not able to get...
At least 2 dead in Puerto Rico after 'unbelievable' Hurricane Fiona
At least two people have died in Puerto Rico because of Hurricane Fiona, Gov. Pedro Pierluisi told CNN, as rescuers scrambled to save flooding victims.
Hurricane Fiona hits Dominican Republic after causing "catastrophic" damage, "historic" flooding in Puerto Rico
Hurricane Fiona made landfall over the Dominican Republic early Monday after knocking out the power grid and unleashing floods and landslides in Puerto Rico, whose governor called the damage "catastrophic." The hurricane center said Fiona reached the Dominican Republic near Boca de Yuma at 3:30 a.m. EDT, with sustained winds...
US News and World Report
Hurricane Fiona Makes Landfall on Puerto Rico, Knocking Out Power to Island
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico/SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (Reuters) -Most of the island of Puerto Rico was without power on Sunday as Hurricane Fiona made landfall, causing severe flooding and landslides before barreling toward the Dominican Republic, a government agency said. The center of the storm made landfall on the southwestern...
The entirety of Puerto Rico loses power due to Hurricane Fiona
Is the power still out in Puerto Rico from Hurricane Fiona? Where is Hurricane Fiona supposed to go next? Has Puerto Rico made it through Hurricane Fiona?
Storm Fiona likely to become a hurricane before hitting Puerto Rico
HAVANA — Tropical Storm Fiona headed for Puerto Rico on Saturday night, with forecasters warning it likely would grow into a hurricane before hitting on Sunday with extremely heavy rains with the potential to cause landslides, severe flooding and power outages. The storm already lashed several eastern Caribbean islands,...
CNBC
Hurricane Fiona rips through powerless Puerto Rico
Hurricane Fiona was expected to cause massive flooding and threatened to dump "historic" levels of rain, with up to 30 inches (76 centimeters) possible in eastern and southern Puerto Rico. Fiona was forecast to swipe the Dominican Republic on Monday and then northern Haiti and the Turks and Caicos Islands...
Hurricane warning issued for Puerto Rico as Tropical Storm Fiona approaches
HAVANA (AP) — Tropical Storm Fiona was expected to become a hurricane as it neared Puerto Rico on Saturday, threatening to dump up to 20 inches (51 centimeters) of rain as people braced for potential landslides, severe flooding and power outages. The storm previously battered various eastern Caribbean islands,...
Rainfall from deadly Hurricane Fiona tops 30 inches in Puerto Rico
Officials blamed at least four fatalities in the northern Caribbean on the storm. Meanwhile, AccuWeather's founder estimated that Fiona would have a $10 billion impact on Puerto Rico's economy, likening the fallout to "a severe recession." Torrential rainfall unloaded by Hurricane Fiona continued Monday across Puerto Rico as well as...
Internet Rips Royal Funeral Coverage as Hurricane Fiona Batters Puerto Rico
The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II has dominated the airwaves as Puerto Rico once again struggles against a destructive hurricane.
Phys.org
Fiona, a Category 3 hurricane, batters Turks and Caicos
Hurricane Fiona, a powerful Category 3 storm, was battering the Turks and Caicos islands on Tuesday after leaving two people dead and triggering major flooding and power outages in the Caribbean. "Hurricane Fiona has proven to be an unpredictable storm," Anya Williams, the deputy governor of the British Overseas Territory,...
Hurricane Fiona slams Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico; three dead
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico/Santo Domingo, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Hurricane Fiona was churning north on Monday night after bringing torrential rain and powerful winds to the Dominican Republic and a total power outage in neighboring Puerto Rico, killing at least three.
Hurricane Fiona strengthens into Category 4 storm, heads toward Bermuda after pummeling Puerto Rico and other Caribbean islands
Hurricane Fiona intensified into a powerful Category 4 early Wednesday as it headed in Bermuda's direction after lashing the Turks and Caicos Islands Tuesday. Fiona was packing sustained winds of 130 mph. It's expected to approach Bermuda late Thursday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. The U.S. State Department issued...
US State Department says 'reconsider' travel to Bermuda as Category 4 Hurricane Fiona prepares to hit on Friday after storm sideswiped Turks and Caicos islands and left 3.2m in Puerto Rico without power
Hurricane Fiona has been elevated to a Category 4 storm after it tore through the Turks and Caicos Islands, the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, where 3.2 million are still without power. Fiona has maintained winds upward of 130mph and is currently centered 700 miles southwest of Bermuda, where it...
80% of Puerto Rico still without power as island reels in aftermath of Fiona
Hurricane Fiona strengthened into the first major hurricane of the season, dumping over 30 inches of rain across parts of Puerto Rico before pummeling the Turks and Caicos Tuesday. As the power situation in Puerto Rico remained dire due to the impacts from Hurricane Fiona, the storm turned its attention...
Hurricane Fiona to be season's first major hurricane in Atlantic
Hurricane Fiona is forecast to become the season's first major hurricane in the Atlantic, as it continues to unleash heavy rains on Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. The latest: Fiona, which strengthened into a Category 2 storm Monday, has killed at least two people — one in Puerto Rico and another in the Dominican Republic, while at least one death has been linked to the widespread power outages Fiona caused in Puerto Rico, AP reports. The 70-year-old man died trying to refill his generator, officials said.
wfit.org
Millions without power in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Fiona's impact
Hurricane Fiona left more than three million people without power Sunday in Puerto Rico and conditions could be slow to improve as wind and rain continue Monday. An island-wide blackout occurred on the island of Puerto Rico Sunday as Hurricane Fiona brought sustained winds of up to 90 miles per hour. The extent of damage is unclear, as heavy rain and flooding continues to wash out roads and bridges early this week. As of publishing, most of the island remains without power, according to utility companies' reports. Governor Pedro Pierluisi stated that the recovery process would be a "matter of days," and not months, unlike the drawn-out power restoration effort following Hurricane Maria in 2017.
